OBE Gibraltar Association Farewell Dinner For HE The Governor

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2024 .

Members of the OBE Gibraltar Association recently hosted a farewell dinner at the Calpe Rowing Club in honour of His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel KBE KStJ DL.

A statement from the OBE Gibraltar Association follows below:

The dinner was very well attended with speeches from the Association’s chairman, Richard Labrador MBE and from His Excellency. Prior to sitting down for dinner three members of the Association, Gerry Fortuna MBE, the Association chairman and The Hon Dr John Cortes MBE MP, all past 1st/4th Scout Group (MMHO) buglers, played a fanfare in honour of His Excellency.

It was a very enjoyable occasion and His Excellency confirmed he would continue his ties with the Association and would partake in is activities when circumstances permitted.

The chairman thanked the president and committee of the Calpe Rowing Club for allowing the use of the Club’s premises and made it a point of thanking Mrs Michelle Gomez, manager of the Club, and her team for a splendid evening.