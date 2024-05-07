Live Exercise Tomorrow – Ammunition Depot

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2024 .

The Government and MoD Gibraltar will jointly undertake a Live Exercise in the tomorrow Wednesday 8 May 2024 at the Ammunition Depot Gibraltar.

Exercise Thunder V is designed to test and demonstrate how MoD Gibraltar and Emergency Services would effectively deal with and manage a major accident within the Ammunition Depot.

This is a controlled exercise with a blue light attendance. No disruption to the public is envisaged, although an increased emergency services presence may be noticed.