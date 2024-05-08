Entain’s Continued Commitment to Calpe House

Written by YGTV Team on 08 May 2024 .

Stephen Hodgson, representing Entain PLC, one of the prominent corporate sponsors of Calpe House, reaffirmed the company’s steadfast dedication to supporting the charitable endeavours of Calpe House during his visit today. Entain PLC is one of the largest employers in the private sector in Gibraltar.

During his time at Calpe House, Stephen had the privilege of meeting with Albert Poggio, the charity’s Executive Chairman, where he reiterated Entain’s unwavering commitment to sponsoring Calpe House. Albert expressed his gratitude for Entain’s continuous support, emphasising the significant impact corporate sponsorship has on the charity’s operations.

Stephen met with the dedicated staff and personally expressed his appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the charity’s objective of ‘Gibraltar’s Home from Home’.