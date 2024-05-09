Works Commence For New Catheterisation Lab At St Bernard’s Hospital

Written by YGTV Team on 09 May 2024 .

The GHA has announced the commencement of construction for its Catheterisation Lab.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Catheterisation Lab, once completed, will be crucial for patients requiring cardiac procedures, offering cutting-edge technology and specialised care within the precincts of St Bernard’s Hospital. With its advanced equipment and the GHA’s highly skilled medical professionals, the new service aims to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve treatment outcomes, and most importantly, save lives. The new Catheterisation Lab will be located near the Accident and Emergency Department and patients will be able to be transported from A&E to the new Catheterisation Lab in approximately 90 seconds.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Health, the GHA Director General and the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association together with the GHA’s Consultant Cardiologist Dr Roger Moore visited the site to see the commencement of works for themselves.

Construction of the Catheterisation Lab is expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year, with plans for it to be operational shortly thereafter.

Suyenne Catania, Chairperson of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, said: “We are thrilled to see that finally works on the catheterisation lab have commenced. This significant development brings us one step closer to advancing cardiac care in Gibraltar. The Gibraltar Cardiac Association looks forward to the positive impact this facility will have on the health and wellbeing of our community.”

The GHA Director General, Mr Kevin McGee said, “The main benefit of having a Cardiac Catheterisation Suite in-house will greatly benefit our patients. This substantial investment will result in patients receiving their treatment in Gibraltar and avoiding delays as presently this service is being provided by a private provider in Spain. Our aim at the GHA is to continue improving our services locally and provide the best health care for our community.”

The Minister for Health, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "The commencement of works for the Catheterisation Lab at St Bernard's Hospital represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to the people of Gibraltar in Gibraltar. This facility will not only improve access to advanced cardiac care but also contribute to the patient’s overall experience. The new Cath Lab will mean patients will be able to be in a Cath Lab in approximately 90 seconds instead of having to be transferred to a tertiary centre outside Gibraltar, with the consequential delays that might involve. I am grateful to the GHA team for their work on delivering this project and to the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for lobbying the Government on this front for some time. During the campaign we said we wanted to repatriate services to Gibraltar. We will continue to do this and provide both great services and value for money to the Gibraltarian taxpayer”





