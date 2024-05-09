Net Zero Body Delivery Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 09 May 2024 .

This morning, Minister for Environment, John Cortes, chaired a meeting of the Net Zero Delivery Body at No.6 Convent Place.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister for Utilities and the Port, the Hon Gemma Arias Vasquez was present as well as members of the Board comprised of representatives and stakeholders from cross Government departments, agencies and authorities.

The Board discussed the Wind Pre-feasibility Assessment report and updates on the progress in relation to energy, finance, the building sector, transport and waste.

The Minister for Environment, John Cortes, said: “The Net Zero Delivery Body is carrying out vital work. Although Gibraltar when compared to larger countries might seem to have a smaller role to play, we have a duty to protect our surroundings, not just to produce a better quality of life, but to teach the future generations how to properly take care of Gibraltar. This Body is the perfect platform which provides a strategic overview which means reaching those targets in a faster and homogenous manner”.





