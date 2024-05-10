Norwegian Dawn Has Its Inaugural Cruise Call In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2024 .

The Government has welcomed the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship from Norwegian Cruises to Gibraltar on Wednesday 8th May.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Norwegian Dawn arrived at Gibraltar Port at 12:00hrs from Valencia, Spain and departed later on that evening to Malaga, Spain at 21:00hrs. The vessel has a max capacity of 2,340 passengers and was carrying a total of 2,289 passengers on this occasion over its 14 decks.

CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino was welcomed on board the Norwegian Dawn and exchanged plaques with the vessel’s captain, Asen Gyurov.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos MP said: “We are delighted to welcome Norwegian Dawn on its inaugural call to Gibraltar. I also had the pleasure of welcoming its sister ships the Norwegian Star and the Norwegian Viva late last year. It is always great to have new cruise ships visiting Gibraltar as it demonstrates the importance of our port and gives us the opportunity to showcase what we have to offer as a prime tourist destination to these new visitors.”



