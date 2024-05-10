Live Exercise Ex Thunder V

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2024 .

On Wednesday 8th May, Gibraltar’s emergency services and other first responding agencies took part in a live exercise called EX THUNDER V to practice the multi-agency response to an incident at the Ministry of Defence’s Armaments Depot Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The exercise was jointly planned and executed by MOD Gibraltar and HM Government of Gibraltar’s Civil Contingencies to test protocols and procedures. This triennial live exercise was externally assessed by the MOD’s Defence Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) Safety Regulator (DOSR) which forms part of the UK’s Defence Safety Authority.

The exercise saw the deployment of emergency first responders including the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Ambulance Service, Gibraltar Defence Police and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s EOD team.

MOD and HM GoG personnel worked collaboratively to deliver an effective response with the aim of containing and controlling the incident to minimise effects and limit damage to persons, the environment and property.

The exercise again demonstrated the importance of effective multi-agency interoperability and the very close relationship that exists between MOD Gibraltar, HM GoG and all the emergency services and other first responders.





