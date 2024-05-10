Product Recall: Genial Baby’s Tableware Cup

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2024 .

The Office of Fair Trading has been informed that the cup, of the Genial Baby’s tableware set, has been recalled.

The cup contains melamine levels that exceeds those permitted by EU standards. Repeated use of this product can be harmful to health.

A statement from the OFT follows below:

According to the information received by the OFT, 8 units of this product have been sold by a local supermarket.

The OFT advises that anyone who is in possession of this item should immediately stop using it and return it to the trader for onward destruction and refund arrangements.

For further information relating to the recall, please contact the Consumer Protection Team of the OFT on:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tel: 20071700





