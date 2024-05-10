Childline Presentation For Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2024 .

Caroline Carter, CEO of Childline Gibraltar recently presented the Minister for Education John Cortes and the Director of Education Keri Scott with copies of Childline Anniversary Photobooks, to be distributed across each school and the department.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is as a way of Childline showing its appreciation for the collaborative partnership that they have with the Department and schools, particularly as the book features some photos from their work in schools.

Childline’s Anniversary Photobook provides a fascinating insight into the charity's extensive expansion since its formation in 2006. The book contains high quality images of many of the people who have supported Childline during those years.

This book demonstrates how far the charity has come in establishing itself as a key partner in several areas of support for children and young people. The images give a unique glimpse of our work over the years, and it is one of the many ways we are appealing to the public to make a significant donation to the charity to enable us to continue our important work.

Minister John Cortes said: “This is such a great gesture from a great organisation. We are very appreciative of the gift, as we greatly value our relationship and the work that Childline does for our young people. We will continue to work together for the benefit and wellbeing of our children”.





