Judiciary Appointment

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2024 .

On the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, has approved the appointment of Professor Matthew Charles Edmund Happold as Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court for a fixed term of three years. It is anticipated that he will take up office on 1 August 2024.

Professor Happold was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1995. He has combined a career in academia with legal practice. From 2010, he was Professor of Public International Law at the University of Luxembourg. Between 2014 and 2022 he was a member of the Luxembourg Commission consultative des Droits de l’Homme.

Professor Happold also practiced as a barrister from 3 Hare Court, London, specialising in public international law and international dispute resolution. In 2018, he was appointed as a Recorder, sitting on the North Eastern Circuit on criminal and civil cases.