Second Co-ordination Meeting on Developments in the Bayside Area

Written by YGTV Team on 29 May 2024 .

The Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, John Cortes, this week chaired the second co- ordination meeting on developments in the Bayside area this week.

The meeting was attended by the Technical Services and Transport teams and representatives of the developers and contractors of the various developments planned for the area. These include One Bayside, Bayside Central, Monument Place and the Marriott Hotel. The discussions are aimed at co-ordinating all works, including those related specifically to the projects, together with the necessary changes to infrastructure in the area.

The coordination is intended to minimise the disruption to the public during works and to keep the public informed about the works at all times. The. meetings will continue regularly until the projects are completed.