Unite Members In GEA To Undertake Industrial Action Due To A Lack Of Progress On Key Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2024 .

Unite have confirmed that industrial action has been called from 7am on Thursday 6th June 2024 within the Distribution Department in the form of an initial “go slow” that will be continuous.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Unite has been raising issues pertaining to health and safety within the Distribution Department; however these issues along with outstanding claims by the department have not progressed adequately and have led to the calling of this industrial action.

Section 11 of the Gibraltar Health & Safety Regulations have express provisions that enable workers to stop their duties should they reasonably believe that they are at serious and imminent danger, the union continues to have major concerns regarding some of the working conditions within the Distribution Department.

Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar stated: “Members across the Gibraltar Electrical Authority were provided with several pre-election commitments which we have seen limited progress on to date. Issues in respect of terms and conditions of employment, as well asconcerns related to health and safety have been raised with the Authority, but a lack of headway on these has led to this industrial action being called.

“The very nature of the work undertaken by members in GEA means that the employer should be leading the way on health and safety, the removal of hazards in the workplace is critical to providing a safe working environment, one that members do not believe is currently being afforded to them. There is also a lack of progress on the pre-election commitments provided over seven months ago and we need to see serious developments on these commitments not just in the Distribution Department, but across the Authority.

“As ever Unite remains open, ready and available to engage constructively with the employer and HMGOG on these matters to avoid industrial action, as well on the burgeoning agenda that is developing across this Authority; however the union’s offers of further talks stretching back to last week when the action was advised to the employer have not materialised in any further dialogue”.

The ”go slow” will commence at 7am on Thursday 6th June and will be continuous, action may also escalate.