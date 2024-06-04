Promotions in the Royal Gibraltar Police

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2024 .

A total of six Royal Gibraltar Police officers have been promoted to the ranks of Sergeant and Inspector today.

The news follows recommendations made by a Promotion Board consisting of representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

Among those promoted today was Sgt Katie Chappory, who is only the third female RGP officer ever to attain the rank of Inspector.

Promotions to the rank of Inspector:

PS James Rodriguez

PS Luis Miguel Garcia White

PS Katie Chappory

Promotions to the rank of Police Sergeant:

PC Joseph Given

PC Daniel Caruana

PC Amandine Vallee

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: “To those who have been successful, congratulations to you all and enjoy the day. To those who were unsuccessful, I say, chin up, I’ve been there and I know it’s hard.

“There were a number of outstanding candidates at both ranks, which made for some difficult decisions.

“Today’s promotions are an important milestone for these officers and their careers. The force is going through some important reforms and their skills, dedication to the job and professional talent will help us meet the challenges of modern policing in Gibraltar.”