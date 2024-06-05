Moorish Castle To Be Lit Purple In Memory Of Dementia Champion Daphne Alcantara

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2024 .

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Daphne Alcantara, known to many as Gibraltar’s Dementia Champion for her tireless work as Chairperson of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society.

Daphne advocated for seeing the person behind the dementia, reminding us all of the essential lifeblood of empathy, compassion and the human spirit.

In recent years, Daphne has worked on the Dementia Friends initiative to educate individuals and organisations, including the Cabinet, so that we may all contribute to a more inclusive and considerate community. Her efforts,trumped only by her kind heart, made her a friend ofthe whole of Gibraltar, and she will be sorely missed.

AsChairperson oftheGibraltarAlzheimer’s and Dementia Society, Daphne’s expertise and insights were instrumental in the development of the Government’s 5-year National Dementia Strategy. She also served on the Mental Health Board, again volunteering her time and acumen to the betterment of our society. The Government is indebted to her for her unwavering dedication and will continue in her legacy to strive to ensure that those living with this disease, and their families, are cared for in the most respectful and dignified manner.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: “I am so sorry to hear of the untimely death of Daphne Alcantara, Gibraltar's Dementia Champion. I am sure that the whole community echoes this sentiment. No one has done more for the turnaround in attitudes to Alzheimer’s and Dementia sufferers and turning so many into Dementia Friends. She joined us in Cabinet on three occasions to help us lead this revolution.

“On behalf of the Government and the whole of Gibraltar, our sincere condolences go out to her husband Jimmy, her daughtersCaireen andChrisanne, and their whole family. Tonight, in Daphne’s memory and in recognition of all she has done for Gibraltar, the Moorish Castle will be lit purple, the colours of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society.”





