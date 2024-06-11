Man Charged With Sexual Offences Against Children

A local man has today been charged with 12 counts of sexual offences against children. Clayton BUSTO, 41, was arrested in June 2023 by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Safeguarding Team, following a report made to the police.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

He was charged following an extensive investigation into repeated activity with multiple victims – all of whom are now adults.

This morning at New Mole House Police Station, BUSTO was charged with:

∙ Two counts of Abuse of Position of Trust: Causing or Encouraging or Assisting a Child to Engage in Sexual Activity.

∙ One count of Abuse of Position of Trust: Causing a Child to Watch a Sexual Act.

∙ Six counts of Sexual Activity with a Child.

∙ Two counts of Causing or Encouraging or Assisting Child Prostitution or Pornography.

∙ One count of Abuse of Position of Trust: Sexual Activity in the Presence of a Child.

He is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday 12 June).

The RGP urges any victims of sexual abuse, whether related to this case or otherwise, not to suffer in silence and to contact the RGP Safeguarding Team directly on 200 48042 or online at www.police.gi/report-online.