GEA Distribution Section Agree De-escalation Of Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2024 .

Below follows a joint statement from Unite the Union Gibraltar and the Government of Gibraltar:

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, together with representatives from Unite the Union Gibraltar, welcome the positive de-escalation of industrial action by the Gibraltar Electricity Authority’s Distribution Section.

This follows a very positive and frank meeting held at No 6 Convent Place yesterday, chaired by the Minister for Public Utilities, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, alongside senior HM GoG Officials and Unite Representatives and members.

Unite the Union has communicated to HMGoG that following a vote of members on the meeting outcomes industrial action has been de-escalated to allow for further talks on the issues pertaining to the dispute. HMGoG and Unite both wish to resolve the issue in coming weeks without the need for further action.





