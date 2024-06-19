Spring Festival 2024 - Short Story Competition Winners

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced the winners of this year’s Spring Festival Short Story Competition.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle,this very popular annual competition attracted a total of 310 entries across a wide age range, from school children to adults.

Seamus Byrne, Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO presented the awards on Wednesday 19th June at an awards ceremony held at BOOKgem.

A panel of judges consisting of Melissa Bosano and Jonathan Pizarro judged the competition. The Winners are:

The Ministry of Culture Award – Overall Competition Winner – £1000

Winner: Jean Rovegno with ‘Grandma’s Hands’

Best Adult Story in English Language:

Winner (£500): Mae Easter with ‘Kestrel’

Runner-up: Tom Smith with ‘Castle Steps’

Highly Commended: Brenda Anne Dominicy with ‘Choice, 2079’

Best Story in Spanish Language:

Winner (£500): Brian Gordon with ‘Entrar Por Los Ojos’

Runner-up: Erin Costa with ‘Unagi’

Highly Commended: Serina Manasco with ‘Cruzando Fronteras’

Llanito Category:

Winner (£500): Sophie Macdonald with ‘Norfolk Square’

Runner-up: David Bentata with ‘The Kitchen Chair’

Highly Commended: Naomi Duarte with ‘Kukos Emprestados’

School Years 11 to 13:

Winner: Eva De Vincenzi with ‘Your Old Friend, Lucifer’ – Westside Comprehensive School

• Runner-up: Juliette Charvetto with ‘Unbreakable’ – Prior Park School

Highly Commended: Chava Bayles with ‘Within Four Walls’ – Gibraltar Girls High School

School Years 8 to 10:

Winner: Batya Levy with ‘Wrapped In Time’ – Gibraltar Girls High School

• Runner-up: Sara Bensalah with ‘The Coldest Day of The Year’ –Bayside Comprehensive School

• Highly Commended: Adelaia Corr Agnew with ‘The Mediterranean’ – Prior Park School

School Years 6 to 7:

Winner: Isla Snape with ‘The Story of A Year’ – Westside Comprehensive School

• Runner-up: Krishaa Lakhiani with ‘The New Reality’- Bayside Comprehensive School

• Highly Commended: Nadia Magner with ‘Guilt’ – Prior Park School

School Years 4 to 5:

Winner: Maddison Dellipiani with ‘Ben and the Magic Forest’ – Bishop Fitzgerald School

• Runner-up: Ari Leitner with ‘The Amazing Mirror’ – Hebrew Primary School

• Highly Commended: Emilia Watson with ‘Adventures at Tredegar Park’ - Bishop Fitzgerald School

GCS would like to thank the judges, the Gibraltar Chronicle and all participants for their continued support.






