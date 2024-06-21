TNP's Mobile Application Orcinus Contributes To Scientific Research

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2024 .

The Nautilus Project have been credited in a scientific paper (Diaz Lopez & Methion, 2024) for sighting data obtained from their mobile application Orcinus.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Launched in January 2023 alongside partners Bottlenose Dolphin Research Institute (BDRI) and officially endorsed by the Galician Government, the application has provided observational data spanning from Jan23-Nov23 which has allowed scientists to better understand Orca movements within the Strait of Gibraltar and along the Atlantic coastline.

The acknowledgment reads “This research is an integral part of an enduring study, generously supported by funding from the Bottlenose Dolphin Research Institute

(www.thebdri.com)...The collaborative design of the Orcinus app is attributed to The Nautilus Project (thenautilusproject.co) and the Bottlenose Dolphin Research Institute (www.thebdri.com). A heartfelt thank you is extended to Lewis Stagnetto from The Nautilus Project and his team for their dedicated efforts in creating the Orcinus app.”

The NGO is ecstatic and elated with the contribution made to scientific understanding and are glad of the international endorsement of the platform for credible scientific research. Unlike other monitoring platforms, Orcinus places Gibraltar squarely on the research map and puts us at the cutting edge of research in the field.