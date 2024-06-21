GSLA Launches 2024 Summer Sports And Leisure Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2024 .

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority has launched the upcoming 2024 Summer Sports and Leisure Programme, featuring two dynamic and engaging programmes: Sports Train and Stay and Play.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Sports Train and the 15th anniversary of Stay and Play, making this summer a special milestone in providing enriching experiences for children in our community.

Sports Train will continue the successful initiatives launched last year. These include the early start time of 9:00 AM and the extended session until 12:30 PM. Additionally, the Tots Corner for 5- to 6-year-olds will continue to run five days a week. The introduction of the Lathbury Sports Complex also saw more athletics sessions and the introduction of swimming sessions in the new 50m pool, greatly enhancing the programme. These changes led to a record-breaking registration of just over 800 children last year, and even greater participation is anticipated this year.

In pursuit of offering equitable opportunities, children who attend Learning Support Facilities in schools and who required extra support to enjoy the programme also registered and arrangements were made accordingly. This was made possible as a result of the collaboration between the GSLA and PossAbilities, who provided the staff support to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for these children. This service will once again be available for Summer 2024.

To make registration easier, an online registration link for Sports Train is now available and will be active until Monday 8th July: https://forms.office.com/e/8tA3b1FH0c

After this period, in-person registration will be required. Forms will be available every day during drop-off times.

Stay and Play is a programme for children with supported need and learning disabilities that includes sport, leisure, physical activity, music and arts. The programme will now run from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM, ensuring a consistent and convenient schedule for families. Additionally, through a partnership with Special Olympics, older children will have access to their facility and can participate in taster sessions of the sports offered by Special Olympics. This initiative aims to encourage these children to engage in these sports and benefit from the associated programmes.

Stay and Play will also continue to use Lillio, a communication app that provides parents and leaders with almost live feedback and information sharing, ensuring the enjoyment and well-being of the children.

The GSLA continues to benefit from a reinforced multi-agency approach in terms of planning and implementation. The input from the Care Agency, the GHA Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy teams, the Department of Education and St Martin's School, as well as the Supported Needs and Disability Office from the Ministry of Equality, has been crucial in continuing to progress the Stay and Play Programme.

Induction training for both programmes will start in earnest on the 1st July with more cross-training than ever amongst both elements of the programme. This ensures more awareness on sensory issues, allowing leaders to adapt sports sessions accordingly. This is an extra layer of preparation which also includes first aid, safeguarding, child protection, DCRT as well as sports specific workshops and training.

Key highlights of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme include:

Sports Train:

o Celebrating its 25th anniversary

o Early start time at 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM

o All age group running five days a week

o Use of Lathbury Sports Complex

o Inclusive opportunities for children requiring extra support through collaboration with PossAbilities

o Online registration open from Friday, 21st June until Monday, 8th July; in-person registration thereafter

Stay and Play:

o Celebrating its 15th anniversary

o Earlier start time at 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

o Dedicated activities for children from St. Martins

o Partnership with Special Olympics for older children to access sports taster sessions o Continued use of Lillio communication app for live feedback and information sharing

o Reinforced multi-agency approach with input from the Care Agency, GHA Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy teams, Department of Education, St Martin's School, and the Supported Needs and Disability Office from the Ministry of Equality

The information booklet which is now available in digital format from the GSLA website on www.gsla.gi, will provide all the necessary information plus another extensive offering from many of the registered sports associations in the form of camps and taster sessions. For any queries please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Upon launching the summer activities, the Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, has praised those involved: “As a parent, my children have enjoyed the Sports Train for many years. With this being my first summer as Minister for Sport, I have now had an in-depth insight into the extensive preparation and planning that goes into the delivery of these schemes. A massive thanks to all those involved, in particular to the Sports Development and Inclusion Teams at the GSLA. I must also mention the support offered by our partner agencies/entities which is crucial to the safe and effective delivery of both programmes. I am both delighted and excited to launch the Summer Sports Programme 2024.”





