Saiphon Performs At Lord Nelsons

Local 20 year old Aidan Brion, has been playing guitar since he was 11 after randomly receiving his first classical guitar as a xmas present from his parents and eventually reaching a Grade 7 level which included 2/3 years of tutoring with Philip Valverde.

He then moved on to electric guitar at the age of 16 reaching a Grade 8 within a year.

He is presently studying for a BA in music with performance in the UK.

A young band starting off with great covers from Chuck Berry, Dire Straits, Queen, Radiohead, The Kinks amongst others and also including their own songs within the repetoire are all studying at Chichester University.

They have recorded several originals for an EP which is aimed to be released by the end of the year and are at present recording another single with GibAudio which should be out next year.

Make sure you dont miss them out next time, as they will be back.

Singer/Harmonica/Guitar - Bennie Hayfield

Guitar - Aidan Brion

Drums - Nicola Oakley