Military Training Exercises – EX Mare’s Nightmare

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s I Company will be conducting, EX MARE’S NIGHTMARE, a military training exercise, from 25 to 28 June 2024 between the hours of 0900 and 1600.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below: 

During this period, residents may notice an increase in military presence in the Upper Rock, Trafalgar Heights and Rosia Bay. 

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with weapons  (unloaded). 

These exercises are part of routine training operations to enhance the readiness and  effectiveness of military personnel.  

We understand that such activities may cause a temporary inconvenience, and we  appreciate your understanding and cooperation. 



