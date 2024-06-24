Customer Care Hub Expands Chat Service Team

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2024 .

HMGoG’s Customer Care Hub has expanded its online eGov chat service team, allowing eGov users to contact a member of the dedicated eGov support directly with a view to resolving their query as soon as possible.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Customer Care Hub is also proud to confirm that a Moroccan Arabic speaking member of staff is now available on both counter and online chat services. This fulfils the Government’s manifesto commitment to provide this service to assist our Moroccan Arabic speaking citizens.

The growing team has meant that most chat requests initiated by eGov customers within working hours receive an almost immediate response, and a high percentage of queries are resolved on the same day. Chat queries initiated outside of working hours, including weekends and public holidays, will receive a response the next working day.

To access the online chat service, click on the chat icon on the bottom right of the screen on http://portal.egov.gi.

Queries can also be submitted via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Customer Care Hub welcomes walk-in enquiries at 323 Main Street. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 8:30am to 3:00pm, and Friday from 8:30am to 2:30pm (excluding Public Holidays).





