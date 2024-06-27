ESG Issue Statement Regarding The Cable Car Project Prior To This Morning's DPC Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 27 June 2024 .

Below follows a statement from the ESG in regards to today's DPC meeting where amendments for the new Cable Car project will be discussed:

In today's DPC session there is an item on minor amendments for the new Cable Car project which received permission around 6 years ago.

This is a major project for Gibraltar where the entire system including top and bottom stations will be entirely rebuilt. Changes include reductions in massing and excavation levels that will be gains for the environment and impacts on the landscape.

However, there has been a significant change to the transportation of waste and materials from the Upper Rock top station site which is a difficult to access and sensitive area. In the original application the bulk of waste and materials moving to and from this Upper Rock site was predominantly to be via a 'purpose built aerial cradle facility' on the east side of the Rock.

Upon enquiry the ESG has been informed that the aerial facility is being scrapped because the project has changed significantly leading to lower volumes to be handled. The plan now is to move everything onto 3.5 ton Toyota Dyna vans using the West side road infrastructure over a 21 month period with vehicles operating day and night.

A full report filed with application is available on the Town Planning website.

The ESG is very concerned about this change in plans and the wide impacts it presents to both wildlife and safe movement of people and associated traffic.

Traffic, which is set to rise with the absence of a cable car facility in any case. The group believes the east side facility was a positive measure to counter the negative impacts during construction and demolition and should remain in place. The group decided to issue a statement given this project is a matter of great public interest.