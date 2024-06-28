Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2024 .

Gibraltar’s leading law firm, ISOLAS, launched the much-anticipated second edition of its Gibraltar Employment Law Handbook at a packed breakfast briefing held at their Portland House offices last week.

A statement from ISOLAS follows below:

The event drew a significant number of executives, who gained valuable insights from Partner Samantha Grimes, a leading expert in Gibraltar employment law, and Senior Associate Danielle Victor.

Their session focused on managing disciplinary procedures, a critical aspect often scrutinised in unfair dismissal cases.

Following an engaging presentation and Q&A session, Samantha Grimes spoke about the origin of the handbook.

Recognising the local industry’s need for a comprehensive resource, ISOLAS took the initiative to develop this practical guide.

Attendees applauded the publication. This updated, comprehensive handbook tackles a wide range of employment law issues relevant to Gibraltar’s business community, covering everything from recruitment and termination to annual leave, public holidays, sick pay, working hours, and maternity rights.

Partner Samantha Grimes commented “The overwhelming response to this launch event confirms the timeliness of this publication”.