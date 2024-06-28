New Temporary Pay And Display Parking Area

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2024 .

A new temporary Pay and Display parking area will be available as from Monday in the area above the Lathbury complex.

A statement from the Govenrment follows below:

This area will prove parking opportunities for residents and visitors to the area of the Retreat Centre and HM Prison as well as to those who may want to park there and walk to the Upper Rock. This possibility was raised with Minister for Transport John Cortes at one of his South District Constituency ‘Town Hall’ meetings, and the suggestion has been put into effect. The area, which was in a derelict state, has been cleared and provided with a gravel surface.