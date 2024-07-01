Drugs Advisory Council Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2024 .

Minister of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, recently chaired a Drugs Advisory Council meeting. This was the third meeting since the Council reconvened in February this year.

Representatives of the following were invited: The Ministry of Equality, Care Agency, GHA, Ministry of Education, Public Health, RGP, Youth Service, HM Customs and HMP.

The aim of the Council is to have one multiagency approach on drugs with the relevant departments and agencies engaging to facilitate communication and share expertise.