Literature Week’s ‘An Audience With’ Features On GBC

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2024 .

‘An Audience With’ as part of the 2023 Literature Week organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, will feature on GBC television over the summer months. The interview style programme features a selection of writers and subject matter and will provide interesting content and viewing.

A statement from GCS follows below:

An Audience With will be broadcast every Wednesday at 9pm starting on 3rd July.

Her Worship the Mayor Carmen Gomez discusses her autobiography and her fascinating acting career. Sonia Golt shares her poetry and looks into the benefits of reading and writing. Historian Richard Garcia delves into the challenges of researching and presenting Gibraltar’s social history. The University’s Dr Darren Fa and the Heritage Trust’s Chairman Ian Balestrino discuss their passion for fortifications and new research that will enhance our understanding of the subject. Veteran photographer Juan Carlos Teuma talks about his life as a paparazzi exploring his new book and colourful career. GBC journalist Ros Astengo presents the challenges of writing a true crime book into the investigation of the disappearance of Simon Parkes. Teacher Jonathan Pizarro talks about his passion for, and the importance of telling Gibraltar stories. Award winning playwright Louis Emitt-Stern discusses his work for both stage and screen and the demands of writing for performance. We learn more about the Women of Gibraltar publication from author Claire Montado and illustrator Bea Garcia, featuring fascinating stories.

GCS CEO Seamus Byrne says “This collaboration with GBC allows those who missed the sessions live to catch up and learn more about what’s been produced and researched on the Rock. For GCS it’s important to continuously promote Gibraltarian and Gibraltar-based authors with the aim of providing inspiration and encourage writing, storytelling and more.”





