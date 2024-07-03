Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2024 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) has announced that the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will take place from November 11th to 17th 2024.

A statement continued: “Last year’s festival was particularly memorable as HRH Princess Anne attended and graciously extended her patronage for a further three years. Other notable personalities took part in the offering, to include former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Mary Berry of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ fame, and Esmie Young from ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’.

“This year’s lineup will continue to feature authors from diverse fields such as education, science, culinary arts and will include current affairs and personal experiences.

“The week-long event will be merging with the popular Literature Week so local authors will be featured alongside our international guests. This will further establish Gibraltar on the literary map and promote our writing to a global audience. Literature Week’s ‘Lightning Talks’ will continue, showcasing compelling stories and experiences from local authors highlighting their personal literary journeys.

“As part of the festival, we are planning to host an international children’s author who will visit upper primary schools to encourage a love of reading in our students, inspiring them to write and to expand their literary knowledge. Both local and international authors will have the opportunity to engage with schools and participate in features and interviews to discuss their work and research. We are also pleased to announce a panel discussion on Llanito and Gibraltarian writing, featuring prominent writers and academics in this field.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said “My teams and I are pleased to announce the festival dates and will be announcing the exciting line up or participants in due course. I am pleased to see the inclusion of Llanito in this prestigious event as part of my commitment to ensure this integral part of our culture and identity is recognised and encouraged. My thanks to my team at The Gibraltar Tourist Board for organising the festival, Gibraltar Cultural Services for their collaboration, and of course to Gibunco for their continued support and sponsorship.”