The Budget 2024: Minister Christian Santos

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2024 .

Below follows Minister Christian Santos' 2024 Budget Address:

Madam Speaker,

As Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism as well as Training and Youth, I address you today with a deep sense of purpose and a deep sense of commitment.

Through the prism of the array of portfolios under my care, I am reminded daily of how our society is interconnected and of the boundless potential that lies within each of us.

In this chamber, where we are entrusted to make decisions that will affect the lives of all those that call Gibraltar their home, we have the unique privilege, responsibility and opportunity to shape the course of our collective future as a people.

Today, as we gather to discuss the allocation of resources and the priorities of our government, we do so with a singular focus:

To build a society where every individual, regardless of background or circumstance, can both thrive and contribute meaningfully.

I can say this because our government has done just that for people exactly like me.

I am a product of the GSLP’s commitment back in 1988, to ensure everyone had the opportunity to study, train and work and become more than we could ever have aspired to be.

I was enabled to continue my education in the arts, a career choice not stereotypical for

Parliament – although I recognise I walk in the shoes of great thespian politicians, like Labour Member of Parliament the late Glenda Jackson MP, the Oscar winner, and of course my colleague the Honourable John Cortes, a Drama Festival winner too.

Yet today I stand before you Madam Speaker, alongside my esteemed colleagues, all from different backgrounds and socio-economic circumstances.

I am the living embodiment of the result and success of the GSLP’s commitment to it’s people – and, for the information of the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, much more than just the creator of Rock Master’s as well as many other beloved characters that played to sold out audiences for multiple nights at local theatres.

The responsibilities encompassed within my portfolio - equality, employment, culture, tourism, training, and youth - reflect the multifaceted nature of our society.

They remind us that our vision of progress must be comprehensive, inclusive, and forward thinking.

I am fortunate indeed to have a portfolio that I truly believe in, I can identify with and which I will work my hardest to grow and develop.

In this, my first annual budget address today, you will find a statement of our values and priorities as a government.

A statement of our blueprint for a society where diversity is celebrated, where opportunity is accessible to all, and where the aspirations of our youth are nurtured and realized.

We aim to forge a path towards a future where equality is not just a goal, but a lived reality;

where employment is not just a means of livelihood, but a source of dignity and fulfilment;

where culture is not just a reflection of our past, but a source of inspiration for our shared future;

where tourism is not just an economic opportunity, but a bridge that connects us to the world;

where training is not just an investment, but a pathway to empowerment;

and where the youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the agents of change today.

Those are our articles of faith in these areas of my Ministerial responsibility

Madam Speaker, I trust that what I have said to preface my address has laid out clearly thecontext for everything else that follows.

I will open with the Ministry of Equality.

This department focuses on promoting and safeguarding equality and human rights.

We deal with all the protected characteristics, the personal traits that we will not allow as reasons to discriminate against anyone in our society.

We have worked on all areas since April 2023, from Disability to Gender Equality with ongoing projects and the creation of new initiatives.

EQUALITY (including CAB)

Madam Speaker, I am very proud to be the Minister for Equality and to follow in the footsteps of the Hon. Samantha Sacramento who was the first ever Minister for Equality in the first ever Ministry of Equality in Gibraltar.

This was a portfolio which was established by the Chief Minister for the first time after the election of the GSLP Liberals in 2011.

Samantha held this position for 12 years and I had the pleasure of working on projects with her during that time, even before I joined Cabinet.

Ms Sacramento is a close personal friend who I have known since childhood and I would like to take this opportunity to credit and thank her for the dynamism, her fortitude and integrity, and for her tenacity which enabled her to change the equality landscape in Gibraltar.

During her extensive and very successful tenure, and given her passion, energy and commitment, the Hon Samantha Sacramento ensured that the Ministry of Equality was pioneering in its vision, ethos, policies and, of course, most importantly on legislation.

Landmark legislative changes such as The Surrogacy Act in 2021 regulated surrogacy arrangements and established legal parenthood in cases of assisted reproduction arrangements.

The Civil Partnership Bill in 2014 enabled the formal recognition of relationships between couples of the same sex.

This was followed by the Civil Marriage Amendment Act in 2016 which allowed for the civil marriage of same sex couples, something I am currently enjoying the fruits of today…”and what a wedding it was”.

These are all examples of the ground-breaking work effected by the former Minister and the team at the Ministry of Equality.

The work she undertook for persons with Disabilities in launching the RADAR Key Scheme and the introduction of the Disability Information Card has made the lives of countless people in Gibraltar that much better.

Equality is important to me personally.

As an openly gay man it has been heartbreaking to watch Parliament and listen to some members of the Opposition express their negative opinions about the legislative rights of the LGBTQ+ community, especially in regard to equal marriage.

As we cannot forget that LGBTQ+ rights are Human Rights.

I am sure that this same feeling I had was shared by women when the discussion came up about their reproductive rights.

That is why I proudly stand with my party, a party that upholds and enforces policies of respect, equality and choice.

I, as well as many others in our community can now live our truest lives safely and honestly due to the legislative changes this government have made which enable and protect us.

Progressive at the time, divisive even in showing how different we are from Members opposite, but always inclusive.

Madam Speaker, for the benefit of our new members I wanted to recap on the work Ms Sacramento did.

I have just touched upon a few of her achievements, but I could mention so many more.

I can honestly say it is a privilege to pick up the mantle and continue to develop her work.

I pledge to work in the same indefatigable fashion and to build upon her legacy for the good of all of our citizens.

It is imperative to raise awareness of equality.

During the first six months of the financial year, my predecessor successfully worked on the extension of its training provision on equality matters for government departments and across the public sector.

In April 2023 the then Ministry of Equality was invited to participate in the Department of Education’s In-Service days for all education staff.

Three training workshops on ‘Unconscious Bias and Challenging Stereotypes in the Classroom’ were delivered and were attended by a total of 60 participants including teachers, special needs learning support assistants, and students completing their Postgraduate Certificate of Education at the University of Gibraltar.

These sessions, Madam Speaker, are important in embedding our core values of social justice and fairness amongst the younger members of our community.

The importance of challenging stereotypes, particularly gender stereotypes, is central to the work at the Ministry of Equality.

This often goes hand in hand with initiatives which address the under-representation of women in male-dominated fields, such as in firefighting.

A live virtual presentation was given to Notre Dame Lower Primary School by the Antarctic Fire Angels, an all-female team of firefighters.

Initiatives such as these give children the message that they can choose any and all careers and not be limited on grounds of gender.

My Ministry looks forward to further collaborations with our colleagues in Education on similar projects.

Gender Equality is also big on my agenda and in June 2023 we saw the 4th Women’s Mentorship Programme; one of the key initiatives in our equality strategy.

Maximizing the talents and skills of both women and men in equal measure is an objective that we can all back and more importantly that we can all benefit from.

It has been comprehensively established that a more gender-balanced workforce is the key ingredient for success for organisations, businesses and for national economies.

Later on, I will expand on the value of a diverse workforce and its impact on business and society.

The 5th cycle of the Programme commenced in February 2024 with a cohort of 27 mentees, bringing the total number of mentees since the inception of the programme to 131.

Feedback is hugely positive and this year we have extended the one-to-one sessions to group sessions too.

This programme offers a fantastic opportunity for personal and professional growth and development and wellbeing.

I will continue to urge anyone interested in participating to contact my team.

Madam Speaker, if I may be so bold, perhaps you may consider joining us as a Mentor next year!

I will, of course, pass the information and the invitation to you more formally.

To further highlight and bring awareness to the historic under representation of women in

Gibraltar, the Hon Samantha Sacramento initiated the publication of ‘Women of Gibraltar, Forgotten Narratives’.

My thanks to Claire Montado, CEO of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, for this project which redresses the imbalance of the roles and achievements of women in so many spheres.

The book has been enthusiastically received and is telling of our appetite for and interest in gender equality matters. It is beautifully written and an inspiration to all.

Our mission in the Ministry is to address issues that affect women AND men, and as such International Men’s Day is used to highlight the issues that can disproportionately affect men in comparison to their female counterparts.

Our focus this year was on promoting mental health. Globally the suicide rates for men are much higher than for women.

We invited the Department of Public Health and the GHA’s Mental Health Services, local charities and NGOs that work in supporting mental health and wellbeing to the piazza to showcase their services to the public.

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society, GibSams, Childline, Clubhouse, Walking Together, Cye-Cyl, Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar and the Citizens Advice Bureau all came on board to help us in our mission. My thanks to all of them for joining us.

A discussion panel ‘A Call to Men’ was held to break the stigma around men’s mental health and well-being.

It focused on the importance of eradicating barriers that may prevent boys and men seeking help, advice and support.

Panellists were invited to speak frankly and openly about their personal experiences with mental health challenges which has contributed positively to the momentum around mental health awareness and de-stigmatization.

I look forward to marking International Men’s Day again later this year with further positive and constructive offerings.

Madam Speaker, on the flipside to Men’s International Day we also marked International Women’s Day.

We worked with the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts to create two events: ‘Inspire Inclusion’ a fireside chat event in collaboration with the Gibraltar Garrison Library and ‘La Maleta’ an interactive performance.

The first attracted a full audience and generated vibrant and lively discussion during the Q&A section.

The later sold out the three performances on offer which paid tribute to the generation of women who lived through the evacuation in Gibraltar.

It was a moving and sensitive piece.

I would like to thank GAMPA, the Garrison Library, the Press Office and my team for their sterling efforts to mark International Women’s Day.

To continue raising awareness of Equality issues, my Ministry is currently delivering training to several stakeholders through the Personnel and Development Department.

This is open to all civil servants to homogenise and embed the understanding of Equality matters across the service.

This past May we delivered training workshops to the Gibraltar Football Association on

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion to include unconscious biases and ways to mitigate these.

This is the first time that Equality training has been delivered to a non-governmental department, agency or authority, and I am encouraged to say, it was very well received.

These considerations are imperative for modern and forward-looking organisations.

I am pleased we were able to support the GFA in this way.

To further make our society more equitable my Ministry continues to work on shared Parental Leave.

This new and bespoke system of parental leave will give parents more choice and flexibility particularly in how they care for their child in the first year.

There are a number of wide ranging social and financial implications involved which require a close scrutiny and revision, and a number of legislative changes which will warrant careful consideration and measure deliberation.

We are in consultation with stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to include the GFSB, the Chamber of Commerce and Unite the Union, to consider the options available.

The Gender Gap on pay is another area my Ministry is working on.

The Gender Pay Gap Survey is still being analysed and the results are expected to be announced imminently.

We are also looking at securing more recent data to be able to understand how far we have come on gender equality and to identify what remains to be done.

This project was commenced prior to my coming into office.

As you can imagine this has been a very involved issue but one which I am highly committed to bring to fruition sooner rather than later.

Madam Speaker, as I highlighted in the introduction of my Equality portfolio, the Ministry of Equality has made huge strides to ensure that LGBTQ+ rights are properly protected by legislation.

These legislative changes are always accompanied, understood, and embraced by awareness campaigns and community engagement. Legislative changes mark and often initiate a cultural shift and changes in attitude.

And I am very happy and grateful to say, Madam Speaker, that the Gibraltar of 2024 is a much more inclusive place than the Gibraltar pre-2011.

Notwithstanding, and whilst this Government has ensured that legislation protects members of the LGBTQ+ community, we continue and will continue to mark Pride month because there is no place in our community for homophobia, biphobia or transphobia.

I would like to thank the LGBTQ+ Committee who lead on Pride day and parade.

I am proud to continue collaborating with them on this and other projects throughout the year to create awareness and continue effecting change.

This year we have marked PRIDE with a panel event discussion to raise awareness of and to generate a positive conversation around LGBTQ+ issues.

The importance of having LGBTQ+ allies was also a very important part of this discussion and calling out behaviour and language that is inappropriate, offensive, distressing or humiliating is an important factor in creating a mindful and respectful society for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

We mark Pride, Madam Speaker, in ways that are strikingly visual as awareness is fundamental.

We do this in several ways: by illuminating the Moorish Castle in rainbow colours, by flying the Rainbow Flag in prominent places throughout Gibraltar and by supporting the Pride parade.

These are simple but powerful reminders to everyone that in an equitable and inclusive Gibraltar we are ALL of equal value and worth and that we are ALL entitled to and deserving of full respect at ALL times.

There is no space in Gibraltar for hate and everyone has the right to lead true and authentic lives free from the fear of hostile or violent reactions from those around them.

Citizens Advice Bureau

Madam Speaker, the Ministry of Equality works closely with organisations that provide specialist and valuable services, one of which is the Citizens Advice Bureau.

CAB continues to develop and train to expand their services.

They assist people of all ages and people from minority groups that require help with language barriers.

They run a Youth Volunteer Program and have also employed two individuals from the Supported Employment Scheme into their organisation.

They provide practical advice on issues such as financial stability as well as emotional support to reduce stress and anxiety in areas of emotional trauma including depression, bereavement, relationship issues, stress, self-harm, addiction and suicidal thoughts.

Good mental health and well-being is so vital in any society.

CAB’s commitment to addressing the emotional and psychological needs of our community are in line with my own commitment to making Gibraltar inclusive and equitable.

Madam Speaker, I would like to commend the staff and volunteers at CAB for all they do for this community.

Madam Speaker, I will now turn to another characteristic we have been significantly developing within Equality - Disabilities.

Since my tenure commenced in Oct 23, we have been able to merge the Supported Needs and Disability Office within my Ministry.

We have expanded the team in order to better manage the increasing demands and essential groundwork required to improve (the) support and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

The SNDO is committed to ensuring that our services meet the needs of this community through several key initiatives, to include Enhanced Accessibility; Inclusive Education; Employment Opportunities; Community Engagement; Awareness Campaigns, and Support Services.

Through these efforts, we aim to create a more inclusive society where individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities to thrive and participate fully in all aspects of life.

We developed an exercise in June 2023 as part of the Government’s drive to make our buildings and services more accessible and thereby providing a more inclusive service to the community.

We determined the current need across departments, agencies and authorities to have fixed or portable hearing loop facilities available to staff and public.

So far we have furnished several departments with these and will endeavour to have these in place for all relevant government departments.

During the month of June in 2023 we engaged in the delivery of Disability Equality and Customer Care Training to Public Sector employees who are frontline members of staff and attend to the general public.

This is a continuation of consistent training over the last 7 years being made available to both the public and private sectors.

The training highlights the different barriers faced by people with disabilities, both physically and when communicating, and what can be done to overcome or prevent these.

We will be introducing Disability Coordinators across Government departments and the private sector meaning that officials can be reminded of their duty to be inclusive and promote the rights of people with disabilities in accordance with the Disability Act.

My Ministry is committed to continue delivering regular training to government staff and the general public and is further expanding the type of training being delivered.

Training has since been delivered to Royal Gibraltar Police Recruits and PGCE Students.

The professional development of the SNDO staff is also a priority. Expanding on the expertise of the SNDO will help in our advising of other departments.

The team attended the online Annual Professional’s Conference on empowering professionals to understand autistic experiences and to kickstart Neurodiversity week.

A representative of the SNDO attended UK Care Week, the Neuro Convention and Naidex, coined ‘the UK’s leading event dedicated to empowering and supporting disabled individuals’.

SNDO staff received training on Blue Badge and Frontier Pass. I am pleased to announce we have taken over responsibility from the Ministry of Transport for the issuing of the Blue Badge Scheme, an important service for people with severe mobility issues.

The SNDO is now represented on the Traffic Commission, and it was our pleasure to assist my colleague The Hon. Minister Cortes and the Ministry of Transport in the piloting of the rollout of pictograms at zebra crossings, designed to enhance accessibility and particularly benefiting children and persons with learning difficulties and disabilities.

This groundbreaking project underscores the government’s commitment to inclusivity and equal access in our transport network.

We have been working with my colleague the Minister for Health and Care, The Hon.

Gemma Arias Vasquez and stakeholders to help develop neurodevelopmental pathways.

This work is integral to the provision of specialised care for children with ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder, ensuring tailored support and assistance for individuals and their families.

Together with the Department of the Environment we have worked to ensure that persons with disabilities also have some access to the sea as from Easter.

As always arrangements were made to have Beach Attendants available at Camp Bay during the Easter Weekend and all weekends thereafter until the official bathing season starts.

We held a Disability Fair in December 2023 to showcase the work done by the SNDO and charities and raise awareness.

This will become an annual event.

I am truly excited to state that we have set up the Supported Needs and Disability Council made up of 12 different support groups, charities and individuals all linked to supported needs and disability within our community.

The Select Committee on people with Disabilities met in the Parliament Chamber for the first time on 5th February 2024 and here we all decided to put the subject matter before politics and the progress of this is something we all agree on.

I cannot emphasize the importance of this enough as having a group of people focused on Disabilities will no doubt bring new ideas and effect change.

Looking ahead, in late 2024 we will be introducing suicide awareness and Disability etiquette training.

Initiatives such as reaching out to the community for public donations of sensory toys and equipment so they can be borrowed by families who are in need of them not only helps others, but also makes people aware of persons with disabilities and what they may need.

We also listen to the community.

The recent installation of men’s sanitary bins in all public toilets followed representations from Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

We will be implementing all areas mentioned within the recently completed Disability

Strategy to include the extension of the UN convention on the rights for persons with Disabilities that my team, led by Jenny Victory, have been working very hard on for the vast majority of the last 8 months.

I am committed to ensuring that the services for persons with disabilities are enhanced and focused.

With this said I wish to introduce the ‘End the Stereotypes’ campaign, an awareness and acceptance campaign for every protected characteristic.

The Ministry of Equality together with the Press Office will be producing a video campaign with the message that we are all capable of achieving greatness when afforded the right opportunities.

Moving on to Disabilities and sports, in September 2023 we saw the launch of Special

Olympics Berlin 2023 Documentary - The Ministry of Equality hosted the launch of a short film documenting the journey and participation of the Gibraltar Special Olympics contingent at the Berlin 2023 Summer Games.

The documentary also touched on our commitment to partnering with Special Olympics who are the world's largest sports organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

To heighten our commitment to this and in accordance with my manifesto commitments, we are also developing on Para sports - also known as adaptive sports or disability sports where sports are played by people with a disability, including physical, intellectual, and sensory disabilities.

These sports are designed to allow individuals with disabilities to compete in various athletic activities, promoting inclusion, physical fitness, and social interaction.

This is an integral part of our ’End the Stereotype’ campaign across my Ministries.

I am thrilled to state that plans are already well underway for a Corporate and Family Para Sports Day this coming Sept 24 which will play a crucial role in promoting equality, health, and social integration for individuals with disabilities.

Continued support, awareness, and investment in these sports will help further their development and ensure that athletes with disabilities can compete and excel at all levels.

The year ahead will see a continuation of all my commitments to support and enhance our offerings; to include initiatives such as the Disability Information Cards, Radar Keys, Blue Badges and Frontier Passes.

Our work with the Disability Council and Charities will continue and we will continue to provide advice to other departments and stakeholders.

The End the Stereotypes campaign, of course is of immense importance to me as this is where we can hopefully change perceptions in the community.

The backbone to all the work we have achieved and yet have to achieve as a Ministry will be reflected in the National Disability Strategy, which is currently in the consultation phase.

We have had the input of multi-award-winning campaigner Celia Chartres-Aris who is a lobbyist and policy designer and is named on the 2023 Global Diversity Leaders List.

She is an expert on ensuring that persons with disabilities are at the heart of legislative development.

This Strategy will be the go-to document for government and all other stakeholders.

My team and I are looking forward to the next year with the Strategy, the Disability Fair,

Para sports and the day-to-day work including clinics that make the lives of people with Disabilities that much better in Gibraltar.

TRAINING, APPRENTICESHIPS AND SKILLS

Madam speaker, I now turn to another very significant and important aspect of my portfolio.

As Minister for Employment, I am responsible for training, apprenticeships and skills.

I am grateful to take on the mantel of this portfolio from my predecessor the Father of the House, the honourable Sir Joe Bossano who has been a great source of knowledge in both the Employment and Training portfolios.

As a government we are fully committed to creating an environment where continuous learning and skill acquisition are prioritised.

Investment in our people is the key to maintaining our competitive edge and ensuring sustainable growth.

My team at the Ministry conducted an extensive exercise looking at over 45,000 published vacancies from October 2020 to date to ascertain the gaps within the employment industries in Gibraltar.

This has given us a clear overview of the local job market and what training programmes we need to work towards enabling.

When I came into office in October 23, one of my primary objectives was to upgrade and revamp the Gibraltar Training Centre.

I believe that not everyone needs to choose an academic route in order to succeed and I want to offer alternative avenues to career choices.

My commitment is to provide the tools for young people to maximise their potential.

In the short time I have been in office we have recruited three additional instructors for the

Training Centre in bricklaying, painting and decorating and electrical engineering that were necessary in order for us to launch these essential courses as soon as possible in these areas that would meet industry demands.

At this point I wish to mention Richard Martinez, who is retiring in September after 24 years as an Electrical Instructor for the Centre. I want to thank him for his service and wish him the very best.

We have also recruited Mr Dylan Podesta as Head of Training who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area.

This is instrumental in developing the courses we aim to offer.

His responsibilities extend to overseeing the necessary recruitment, procedural enhancements and management.

I am thrilled to report that on 22nd May 2024 we welcomed a new intake of 42 apprentices into the Level 1 Programme in Construction.

They joined the 24 apprentices already previously enrolled at the Centre, bringing the total number to 66.

Upon completion of this course, they will move to the Level 2 programme where they can choose their preferred area of work and specialise in this.

This coming September will see a new cohort of a further 12 apprentices enrol in electrical and mechanical engineering courses.

The Vocational courses offered at the centre have always provided numerous benefits to the apprentices.

This includes specialised knowledge in specific fields of work, with shorter courses available in order to allow them to enter the workforce quicker.

Not only does this offer apprentices career advancement opportunities but is a positive to our community as specific industries which face labour shortages will have a skilled and qualified pool of potential employees to select from.

We are also in the process of rebranding the Centre reflecting our commitment to providing high-quality vocational education and training.

By enhancing our brand, we hope to attract more students and stakeholders who recognize the value and potential of the opportunities we offer.

We are currently exploring the option of offering further short courses for those students who may not wish to engage in a full 2-to-3year apprenticeship, and we are working closely with stakeholders within the construction industry who are supporting this initiative.

Our work regarding apprenticeships and skills development does not stop at the training centre.

We are collaborating with the GHA and the Care Agency to further develop the Skills for Care Course which will offer more opportunities for people interested in joining the care sector.

We will also be continuing our collaboration with the insurance sector offering apprenticeships and work experience within the industry which will lead to FIT training.

This is the basic qualification required in order to progress further within the insurance industry.

We are also exploring offering training in the hospitality sector.

Plans are in their embryonic stage, but there is potential to provide training in this area.

Training, apprenticeships and skills development is not just beneficial but absolutely essential for fostering individual growth, business success and economic vitality.

This ensures that both individuals and organizations are well-equipped to meet the demands of the future.

Investing in training is imperative for creating a more prosperous and equitable society.

Skills development is at the heart of my next initiative, The PATHS Programme.

I mentioned this in passing recently in my Equality portfolio.

My Ministries are so interconnected that a lot of what my team and I are working on will feature in more than one area in my speech. PROFESSIONAL ADVANCEMENT THROUGH HOLISTIC SKILLS (PATHS)

With the launch of the Professional Advancement Through Holistic Skills (PATHS) programme in April this year, our team is addressing the professional development of members of our community who may not have the resources to upskill themselves, both personally and professionally.

PATHS is aimed at individuals who require support in the workplace, to include those transitioning from Supported Employment Programmes, prison inmates, individuals undergoing rehabilitation, or those who need to increase their employability via the ETB.

These demographics often face unique challenges and barriers to employment, and PATHS offers tailored support and a personalised learning experience to help them overcome these obstacles and thrive in the workforce.

Our packages have been tailored to the needs of the current job skill gaps within the labour market which we have identified.

These are currently courses in General Employability, Construction and Maintenance, Hospitality and Care, Retail, and Developmental Courses.

The courses are provided through an online platform, as well as face to face workshops.

The courses are conducted at the Digital Skills Academy, who I wish to thank for their support.

On successful completion, participants receive certification from the course provider officially endorsed by myself on behalf of the Ministry.

Services also focus on confidence building, communication skills, mental health support and job coaching to ensure a well-rounded and effective support system.

Surveys completed by users are recording 100% positive feedback and all users have reported wishing to continue this training.

Since its inception 3 months ago, PATHS has already engaged with 29 users from the Supported Employment Programme.

We would like to thank the Barzilai Foundation for their collaboration of this programme

SUPPORTED EMPLOYMENT

Madam Speaker, The Supported Employment Programme has been developed further by my Ministry to build on the great work my esteemed colleague, the father of the House, The Hon. Sir Joe Bossano has already done through the Supported Employment Company Ltd which he founded to assist persons with Supported Needs and Disabilities.

The company is now the financial arm of the programme.

My staff have had extensive training as job coaches by the British Association of Supported Employment (BASE) who are the UK’s national umbrella group for the supported employment sector.

Their training is ongoing as part of my commitment to their own professional development, which will in turn benefit our candidates.

We are now active members of BASE, and will be attending their annual conference in November, to continue our dynamic alignment with our UK counterparts.

The team has created a bespoke 12-step working model, which is followed closely in order to identify candidates who meet the criteria to form part of the programme.

A policy has also been produced by our team.

Our Supported Employment Board reviews referrals and my staff works closely with the Supported Needs and Disability Office to hold clinics for these candidates.

Together they carry out vocational profiles to identify any skill gaps, and of course, strengths, to match the right employee with the right employer. Any skill gaps can be filled with our PATHS programme.

We are actively seeking out employers to take part in our Supported Employment Programme.

To this end, my Ministry organised a conference at the Sunborn on the 5th June, called “Empowering Journeys, Igniting Careers”.

The conference was a resounding success, with 150 attendees from the private sector and public service.

As a result of this we have made further engagement with potential employers who were inspired to be a part of our programme.

Our aim is to eventually transition people from supported positions to direct and sustainable employment.

I would like to Thank the Barzilai foundation for their sponsorship of this conference.

This programme is not just designed for people with supported needs or disabilities. Our Ministry is also developing the “Rehabilitation and Prison Leavers Employment Scheme”, for persons who are undergoing rehabilitation or currently serving a prison sentence.

This initiative is in close collaboration with Bruce’s Farm, HMP Windmill Hill, the Department of Employment and other entities.

Our Ministry has established various working groups to develop this scheme to develop areas of Education, Legislation and other initiatives, such as projects within the wood workshop at Windmill Hill.

Our aim is to give every individual a pathway after leaving prison and this is a programme developed together with my colleagues the Minister for Justice and the Minister for Health and Care.

My Ministry are also working with the GFA to use football as a vehicle for change and reform within the prison setting.

Applied philosophy will also be taught to the prison cohort.

We are also collaborating with various practitioners to develop communication skills, selfesteem and general well-being at Bruce’s Farm and HMP, which I consider to be extremely important to the efficacy of the programme.

Our extensive research has established the various job skill gaps within the labour market in Gibraltar and we are creating pathways to employment in these sectors.

Upon successful completion of the PATHS programme at HMP or in the rehabilitation programme at Bruce’s Farm, the aim is to find employment for the user for 6 months under our scheme.

This initiative will not only give the individual a sense of structure, purpose and empowerment, remunerated gainful employment will also assist in the reduction of reoffending and relapse rates.

These are all really positive points for our society.

EMPLOYMENT

Madam Speaker, Employment is important, for all individuals and for our community, not just economically but for wellbeing. I now turn to my Employment portfolio.

My team and I continue to work tirelessly in the area of employment and workers’ rights, recognising that in the context of employment and labour-associated matters, everyone deserves access to justice, and this is paramount to our administration.

Our commitment is demonstrated through the enforcement of fair and equitable opportunities to seek legal recourse, ensuring due process and protection of rights.

The Labour Inspectorate is tasked with the regulation and enforcement of our employment laws, executing a rigorous programme of inspections across the various industries, to maintain compliance with employment legislation.

This forms part of our overarching strategy towards the eradication of illegal labour in Gibraltar.

The Department of Employment maintains a close and effective relationship with all sectors of the business community, ensuring a level playing field that promotes an environment of compliance with employment legislation.

The Inspectorate remains a vital source for both employers and employees, offering guidance on all employment related matters.

FRONTIER WORKERS

The Frontier Worker portal has successfully handled over 16,440 enquiries since its inception in December 2020, reflecting a high level of engagement.

Over the past year, the Department has responded to a significant volume of email and telephone enquiries relating to employee statuses, providing technical guidance and clarifying workers’ rights under the scope of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Department of Employment continues to assist in investigating individual worker statuses while also sign-posting to various other government departments to ensure that worker’s rights and services in Gibraltar are accessible and comprehensively addressed.

EMPLOYMENT TRIBUNAL

On the Employment Tribunal, I am pleased to share that the recent reforms have been successful and are now yielding tangible results.

The Tribunal has significantly improved the efficiency of handling cases, ensuring that claims are addressed effectively.

These improvements are part of a wider effort to enhance the overall user experience, promising a higher standard of service for all users who seek assistance from the Tribunal.

This achievement reflects our steadfast commitment to maintaining a fair and responsive Tribunal system.

HEALTH & SAFETY

Madam Speaker, I now take the opportunity to draw your attention to the important work we have been engaged in as part of the Health and Safety Advisory Council, which I have had the privilege of Chairing.

Last November, we successfully held our second Health and Safety seminar, focusing on ‘Providing Safe and Healthy Work in the Digital Age’.

This event featured talks by the heads of our public service, representatives from local charities and notably, local employers.

We were also joined by the National Health and Safety Advisor from Unite the Union and the Chairman of the Institute of Occupational Safety in Gibraltar.

The seminar was highly successful, facilitating meaningful discussions and providing actionable insights into Health & Safety practices within the digital framework.

Looking ahead, we are already preparing for this year’s seminar, earmarked for the 24 October 2024.

The theme will be ‘Building Sustainable Safety in a Rapidly Changing World’.

This event further highlights our commitment to enhancing workplace safety and adaptability in this constantly changing environment.

REGISTERED UNEMPLOYED

In terms of the Registered Unemployed, I am pleased to report the following results and outcomes.

Maintaining low unemployment levels is possible due to the consistent efforts of my dedicated team in the Department of Employment.

The yearly average number for Gibraltarian registered unemployed in 2023 was 27.

This represents an impressive 93.86% reduction in unemployment since 2011, demonstrating the effectiveness of our initiatives.

Furthermore, the 1st quarter of 2024, saw an average of only 20 registered unemployed

Gibraltarians, a staggering 96% reduction in unemployment since the 1st Quarter of 2012.

Madam Speaker, this Government’s proven employment stability is built on maintaining close working relationships, understanding and empathising with the specific individual seeking employment.

Our approach has been holistic, with a fundamental focus on understanding and addressing the specific needs of persons who are not in employment.

This achievement is not merely about statistical success but a testament to our strategic planning, robust policy implementation, and effective coordination across various departments.

Our Employment Officers have been instrumental in reinforcing our commitment to workforce integration, working in close collaboration with my team at the Youth Service, ensuring a seamless referral process to bridge the gap for individuals eager to enter the workforce.

We are committed to provide the necessary tools and support to all users seeking gainful employment.

The Department of Employment remains a pivotal resource for those looking to explore new opportunities or aiming to enhance their career trajectories.

Users are guided to find positions that best match their interests and skills through personalised guidance.

We not only support individual career aspirations, we are also bolstering our community’s economic stability and growth.

Our commitment is to continue these efforts, ensuring that all service users have the resources they need to succeed in today’s dynamic job market.

Madam Speaker, this Department’s success and value is not just evident in the statistics presented but in the quality of the support provided.

Our commitment is to continue this momentum and ensure that our employment landscape remains as strong and promising.

This commitment is at the heart of our strategy, and it is reflected in the tangible results produced.

YOUTH SERVICE

With this focus on employment, my team and I are keen to create opportunities for the younger generation also, so it is with great honour and responsibility that I now speak about the Ministry of Youth.

I would like to thank my predecessor the Honourable Steven Linares for his fantastic work the past 12 years.

Having worked with young people all my life my mission is to empower, inspire and support our younger generations as we recognise them to be the future leaders, innovators and change-makers of our society.

In this Ministry, we always aim to address the needs and aspirations of our youth, ensuring they have the opportunities, resources, and support necessary to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and challenging world.

Our commitment is to create an environment where every young person can achieve their full potential, contributing positively to our community and beyond.

One of the ways we are empowering our youth into employment is with our Careers.gi website.

This was launched in July 2023 and is designed to provide professional development opportunities to the young and the not so young.

This tool provides access to detailed information about local career paths to empower and to plan their education and career trajectories effectively.

The aim is for it to become the central hub for all career-related information, resources, and opportunities.

The Careers.gi website is a collaboration project between the CIPD Gibraltar Branch and the Gibraltar Youth Service currently sponsored by the Kusuma Trust. A specila thank you to Charlene Figueras for leading on this project from the Ministry of Youth.

Our key priority this year is to continue developing the website with quality relevant content and expand the career options and training opportunities sections.

We are collaborating with employers and government agencies to ensure information about their sector or industry is represented. Accessibility and usability is at the fore so everyone can benefit from the resources available.

This platform for career development is an investment in our future workforce.

The Youth service focuses on varied areas; Education and Skills Development, Health and Well-being, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Civic Engagement and Leadership, Sports and Recreation, and last but not least, Arts and Culture.

Madam Speaker, I am elated to stand here today and confirm we have seen an increase in the use of our facilities this year by 6.9%.

We have seen over 200 users coming into our clubs every week and on average 9.6 outreach users per month.

In a 12-month period we have provided our services an average of 10,400 times, without including the additional outreach we also engage in.

The commitment of my staff is evident through the extensive array of activities and trips planned throughout the year.

It is also evident in their commitment to the training and professional development programmes they attend in order to be fully equipped to provide adequate risk assessments for these events.

Some staff also continue to form part of and contribute to various multi-agency forums, to include the Child Protection Committee, Sub Training Committee and the Youth Grants Committee.

Madam Speaker,

Our service users work on projects to engage and educate and express their unique viewpoints in order to feel validated.

An example of this is the ‘Your Voice Matters’ project, an art exhibition for Mental Health Week where they created artworks based on their unique interpretations of the theme.

VYP (Voice of Young People) continue to meet weekly with representation from Youth Clubs, secondary schools and the college.

They have continued to engage with organisations of interest, as well as Ministers and their Ministries.

The Youth Production Group also meet weekly working on different projects throughout the year.

The Youth Café is an open club environment that opens twice a week for young people aged 16+ to relax and enjoy a safe space where they can share ideas, thoughts and opinions.

The Mingle project is in its 5th year and supports young adults ages 18-30 with mild learning needs with the aim of increasing their support networks and life skills.

They continue to be part of the Youth Café and have engaged in a variety of activities and projects that support the development of their independence and life skills through targeted activities and workshops.

Thursday evenings are open to young people aged 11 to 15.

The Youth Service took part in the careers project in the Civil Services Excellence and Innovation Awards led by our Chief Secretary whereby they had been nominated for their partnership work with the Education Department and CIPD.

This project was designed to give year 12 students the experience of attending career industry panel discussions which provided them with valuable insights and practical guidance on their career options.

Local industry professionals from 15 separate sectors, including Health and Social Care, Law, Finance, Media and the Arts were brought together to create a dynamic learning environment that bridges the gap between academic knowledge and real-world applications.

By engaging directly with industry leaders, students gained a deeper understanding of different career paths, the skills required, and the opportunities available in their fields of interest.

We are also expanding our career development programme in collaboration with the Chief Secretary’s office, Department of Employment, Department of Education and CIPD to reintroduce the careers fair to a younger demographic.

The aim is to offer every young person a pathway into their chosen career and show them their options early on within their educational journey.

The Service also host annual Youth Days to showcase our users’ accomplishments and foster community engagement such as a recently organising a trip to Morocco, made possible through the generous contributions of private donors.

This initiative provided our members with the unique opportunity to explore beyond our borders, experiencing different cultures and lifestyles that they would not ordinarily have the chance to.

We are in collaboration with the GFA to develop Street football with the aim to foster not only physical health, but also social, economic and cognitive development.

Madam Speaker, in November of 2023 I had the pleasure of creating the 1st Youth Symposium in Gibraltar with the aim of focusing on important issues relevant to young people.

This provides them with a platform to share their experiences and have their voices heard with a view to shape policies and make change where necessary.

Since coming into Office in October 2023, we have had 3 successful meetings where we have heard what is important to them.

In turn our role has been to nurture their concerns, provide guidance and or solutions, foster a sense of community and promote a positive impact on their lives.

It is with this in mind that we decided to launch the NEET project (Not in Education, Employment or Training) and The Zone, Step Up and Thrive projects within this.

This is solely to focus on individuals typically between the ages of 16 and 24 who are not engaged in any form of work, educational pursuits, or vocational training.

This project has benefited from collaborative work between all my Ministries; Employment, The Disability Office and Supported Employment, with further training avenues now more recently extended with our PATHS Programme.

Youth Workers are licenced to deliver the ‘Star Model’ which is an evidence-based tool for measuring and supporting change when working with young people.

This programme is also offered to young people attending The Zone to support their decision-making skills and help them grow and achieve.

Since its inception, the Zone has met with 52 people seeking support over 20 sessions with many repeat clients, some attending up to 3 or 4 times based on their individual needs.

The format of a session includes completing an initial inquiry form and reviewing an existing CV. I consider it our responsibility to intervene early, equipping these individuals with the tools necessary to lead a successful and meaningful life.

Madam Speaker, at the beginning of the year, in line with my vision and manifesto commitments, I engaged Senior Youth Worker, Ms Rebecca Figueras to develop a Youth Strategy targeting young people aged 8 to 25 years.

I have the pleasure of confirming this has already been completed and we are in the final consultation phase in order to launch what will be a structured and comprehensive framework to address the needs, aspirations, and challenges faced by young people within our society.

The strategy will include empowerment opportunities, a holistic development of our young people to enhance their educational backgrounds, boost employability, well-being and overall health and fully equip them to face the challenges of their future.

This strategy will undoubtedly contribute to them leading fulfilling lives.

The development process, which spanned from February to June, involved stakeholder engagement.

It captured the voices of young people from the Youth Service and Youth Symposium.

In addition to gathering feedback from young people, the process involved stakeholder engagements with key departments and agencies that deliver both statutory and nonstatutory services to the youth.

These included the Department of Education, The Care Agency and the Departments of Employment, Training, Equality and Disability.

The aim was to explore cross overs in policy direction, how the strategy aligns with existing services and identify gaps where additional support or resources may be needed.

The development of the Youth Strategy for Gibraltar represents a critical step towards ensuring that the voices of young people are heard and that their needs are met in a comprehensive and meaningful way, reflective of their lived experiences and responsive to their aspirations.

A document on the findings and framework will be released in the coming months

Madam Speaker, the potential of our youth cannot be overstated.

They hold the keys to a brighter, more innovative future. It is our responsibility to provide them with the tools, opportunities and support they need to thrive.

From the fields of street football to the classrooms and beyond, we must foster environments that encourage growth, resilience and a global perspective.

In the words of Franklin Roosevelt, “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future”, and that is exactly what my intention is and will continue to be.

DRUGS AND REHABILITATION SERVICE (DARS)

Another department within my remit which I am honoured to serve is that of Drugs and Alcohol Rehabilitation services (DARS).

Addiction is an issue that affects millions of lives across the globe and unfortunately here in Gibraltar too.

In the past year we have seen a 40% increase in admissions.

Although some may see this as negative, it signals positive developments in addressing substance abuse, promoting recovery, and enhancing overall societal well-being.

It represents a shift towards a more compassionate and effective approach to addiction treatment and support.

The journey of recovery from drugs and alcohol addiction is not just a medical or social issue; it is a deeply human one, touching families, communities, and individuals from all walks of life.

Our rehabilitation programmes play a crucial role in this journey.

They provide not only medical and psychological support but also a compassionate community that understands the complexities of addiction.

These programs offer a beacon of hope, guiding individuals towards a healthier, more fulfilling life.

In the past year we have completely revised policies and updated staff and client procedures, implemented new timetables and restructured programme delivery.

We have maximized effective counsellor time within the residential in-house service, allocated Clinical time so Aftercare group sessions in the community continue and most importantly executed therapeutic 1:1 session for DARS clients in the community to be fully reinstated and operational.

The re-establishment of the Drugs Advisory Council has been welcomed by all involved as it is imperative to have a multi-agency approach to achieve solutions to the problems our community faces surrounding drugs in terms of education and rehabilitation.

We have also been able to secure and maintain community support, significant and beneficial links with GHA and we have developed a Drugs and Alcohol Services Pathway plan which focuses on the importance of an inter-agency approach.

We have established a “Dry House” within the community as a second stage process for clients completing Bruce’s Farm and re-entering the community.

This is a flat with capacity for 4 clients. Discussions are underway regarding a second dry house for female clients.

Community Therapeutic Support continues both at HMP and running Relapse Prevention Group, Phoenix and Freedom Programmes. Post Freedom monthly Support Group is also being run.

The Voice Programme has already commenced.

Discussions have been held with The Gibraltar Youth Services Team in relation to younger DARS clients aged between 18yrs to 25yrs, with emphasis on psychoeducation and respite co-work pertinent to younger clients integrating into community.

The journey to recovery from drugs and alcohol is one of the most challenging yet rewarding paths one can take.

At our rehabilitation service, we are committed to the support, resources, and unwavering belief in their ability to reclaim their lives.

The battle against addiction is not fought alone, it requires a collective effort from families and the community.

With an environment of understanding, support and education we can break the stigma surrounding addiction and encourage more individuals to seek the help they need.

CULTURE

Madam Speaker, I now have the pleasure of moving on to another of my ministries which I am personally invested in, Culture.

Madam Speaker, it seems like only yesterday we were at ‘The Count’ for the 2023 General Elections held once again at the John Mackintosh Hall where Gibraltar Cultural Services staff assisted Parliament with the arrangements.

Following the elections I was delighted to have been appointed Culture as one of my Ministries.

Culture and the arts have been my life and my livelihood so to be able to continue working with the great talent in this sector here in Gibraltar is a real privilege.

Great work was done by my predecessor and friend, the Honourable Minister Cortes, I would like to thank him for leaving me a very well-oiled machine with a lot of new initiatives that my team and I will continue to work towards to ensure our cultural offering and its development, both locally and abroad, remains at the heart of this government’s agenda.

Daily cultural activity and increased cultural services, our commitment to develop our arts at an international level, our priority with cultural education, through residencies, exchanges and courses are all examples of the work already earmarked for the new financial year by Gibraltar Cultural Services, working as passionately and diligently as ever on behalf of my Ministry of Culture.

I am very proud of what has been achieved over the decades in this field. Our culture is the glue that holds our society together and is an imperative part of our cultural identity.

Through events, cultural development and education, improvements and investment in cultural facilities and premises, I pledge that together with all stakeholders, we will ensure Culture continues to thrive and grow from strength to strength.

CULTURAL EVENTS

To this end, there have been a myriad of events organised this past year.

The Calentita Festival returned in July 2023 held at both John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park and will be held again this Saturday 5th July this year.

This festival is a family event aimed at showcasing our varied gastronomy from our traditional dishes to newer cuisines which have also been adopted into our culture.

This event is the kind of tourism led event we are working on promoting to attract more visitors to Gibraltar.

Events such as this, The Festival of Lights, the Cavalcade and concerts are the types of offerings which put The Rock on the map internationally both culturally and for tourism.

GCS assisted the Ministry of Tourism by providing staffing and logistics support at last year’s Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

GCS also organised a very successful Gibraltar Literature Week in November 2023 where they provided a fitting platform to local authors.

The week included ‘An Audience With’, Lightning Talks, and a Poetry and Music theatre event highlighting our Llanito flair.

Offerings were further opened to the public with a writing workshop by Jonathan Pizarro, a playwriting workshop by Louis Emmitt Stern given to school children, press writeups, interviews and more.

The ‘Trovadores and Poets’ event was a new concept devised as part of the Week to promote the written work through poetry and music promoting our Llanito voice. We are very grateful to our local authors for their support.

To celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture the 5th Cultural Awards was held at the Sunborn Hotel on 29thNovember and aired on GBC TV.

The Awards highlight the potential, ability, talent and achievements of the cultural community who work on behalf of us all and for our collective entertainment.

Madam Speaker, the Christmas season is a busy time in our cultural calendar.

The Christmas Wonderland held in November moved to Casemates Square fulfilling our manifesto commitment to make it bigger and better than ever.

6000 people attended the Festival of Lights and 2000 people attended the Christmas Party.

The two-day event provided entertainment by local cultural groups and the hugely popular international act Boney M.

The Christmas attractions at John Mackintosh Square entertained younger members of our community for over six weeks.

In conjunction to all this, the late-night shopping in Town attracted many visitors and supported our business community.

Business was also enhanced by the two Christmas Saturdays held in Town, with entertainment including marching bands, dance groups, rock bands and choirs.

The festive season was brought to a close by the return of the New Year’s Celebrations at

Casemates Square, produced on our behalf by Gibmedia. This and the Three Kings Cavalcade are both highlights of our social and cultural calendars and thousands of people of all ages, from Gibraltar and further afield, enjoyed the spectacles.

Although our backing of the Cavalcade was questioned in Parliament, the Chief Minister reiterated our unwavering support for this offering and a publication of a letter by the Cavalcade Committee refuted any hint of dissatisfaction. I would like to thank the committee for their sterling work to make sure this annual event continues to be one of the highlights for our local community.

2024 also started strong with the 9th edition of the ever-popular GibTalks, organised in collaboration with Julian Felice, and giving an insight into the lived experiences of many varied interesting speakers.

For the younger cohort and as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree, the Festival for Young Musicians organised by GAMPA was held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre giving a platform for musicians from Gibraltar and abroad to show off their talent.

Still on our young people, The Young Art Competitive Exhibition displayed the potential and achievements of the younger generation and World Book Day was celebrated and attended by school children.

Based on the books of popular children’s authors, this day is designed to encourage our youth to enjoy literature. T

he Jamboree is part of our ongoing cultural drive to encourage young people to be the cultural leaders of tomorrow.

Over two thousand upper primary and secondary school students were introduced to classic theatre with a twist. The Young Shakespeare Company returned to Gibraltar in May 2024 with several performances of Shakespeare’s ‘Henry V’.

A huge thanks to the John Mackintosh Trust, for their support with this event.

Acting for all ages was encouraged with the annual Gibraltar International Drama Festival, in its 67th edition.

This is the highlight of theatre goers in Gibraltar year on year and as a seasoned contributor, a personal highlight for me too.

Madam Speaker, the lasting impact of John Mackintosh was highlighted and commemorated on the 60th Anniversary of the John Mackintosh Hall with an art exhibition, a writing workshop by Gabrial Moreno promoting memories of the cultural centre and a talk by Richard Garcia on the man himself and his legacy.

Thanks to his belief and support in the arts, so many generations have had access to this space to continue learning and creating.

One of the highlights of the summer was the return of Melon Diesel who celebrated the 25th anniversary of their album ‘La Cuesta de Mister Bond’ with a performance to 2000 people at the Europa Sports indoor complex.

This event was produced at no cost to the Government and had a great reach to fans from Gibraltar and from Spain, where this local export found fame and success obtaining a platinum record and two gold records over their career.

On behalf of the Ministry, GCS has also run its annual programme of events and festivals, to include the Autum and Spring events, international art competitions, the ever-popular Gibraltar Fair and National Day events, Worker’s Memorial Day and Classical Concerts.

CULTURAL DEVELOPMENT & EDUCATION

Madam Speaker, GCS also focus on cultural development and education. We supported the Guernsey Island Games cultural programme with writers and artist participation, resulting in works selected for the ‘pocket island poetry open’publication amongst other competing nations.

Gibraltar was represented at the Cambridge University Symposium 2023 which focused on ‘Llanito, culture and writing’.Gibraltarian authors and international academics focused on language use, literary expression and other aspects of our Gibraltarian identity.

As Minister for Culture I want to continue this emphasis on our unique language. Participation at the Malta Book Fair 2023 allowed GCS to share ideas and best practices with our Maltese counterparts on how to support local writers in editing, publishing and distribution.

We have also supported a linguistic research project from the University of Seville with promotion and activities in Gibraltar.

The continued Cultural Exchange with Morocco saw the launch of ‘Isthmus’ an art exhibition showcasing three artists from Morocco organised in conjunction with the JM Memorial Foundation and Gallery Kent in Tangier.

This was an opportunity to highlight all the work done to promote cultural and artistic links with Tangier over the last few years.

World Book Day 2024 attracted hundreds of students to the John Mackintosh Hall to celebrate the books of David Walliams.

Storytelling, art activities and performances, supported by GAMPA, that gave the children a fun yet educational day.

The John Mackintosh Library is continually promoted with school visits and tours and pupils are actively encouraged to become members.

Our support of local authors continued with participation at the London Book Fair which was a milestone event.

Representation from Gibraltar’s authors illustrators and academics gave us the opportunity to network and explore literary opportunities.

We presented our cultural heritage and literary voice to a global audience. Our younger authors from Young Enterprise, Tiny Minds, were helped with their Llanito publication ‘!Vamonos! Let’s Go’.

We want to encourage the love of reading and writing at a young age.

We also supported the The BookClub TV programme produced by GBC..

Madam Speaker, our support for all things cultural have seen us involved in varied projects to include a Maria Callas experimental film by Nina Danino where a special screening took place at the Inces Hall, starting a Silent Book Club at BookGem and the launch of a Culture Crawl where the Llanito Dr Ryan Asquez led enthusiasts on a walk promoting history heritage and culture through Street Art.

Apart from literature, supporting art is also big on my agenda.

The new look GEMA Gallery logo was borne from a competition which attracted 80 entries from 36 participants.

A pop-up exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall featured the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year Monica Popham. We are very proud of Monica’s accomplishments, she has been a staple of the local art scene since a very young age and deserves all the international recognition.

I must also mention Shane Dalmedo, who’s sculpture ‘Sunday Drive’ was selected from thousands of entries as one of the exhibits for the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

I cannot emphasize how important it is to me to ensure we continue nurturing our artists and creatives.

To do this we have to educate and expose our young people to art.

The fun and educational tours of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery show off our art heritage, GEMA gallery promotes modern art, and the Street Art tours continue to put art on show in the context of its surroundings and outside the more conventional exhibition settings.

The Street Art murals across Gibraltar continue to be refurbished and street Art Walks are a popular tour with schools and for tourists, promoted on buytickets.gi.

Marketing and promotion of all events and offerings are at the heart of our activities, using varied social media and more traditional press outlets.

GCS also continue to work with the Gibraltar Tourist Board to run a ‘Visit Gibraltar’ campaign of our national contemporary galleries.

The historic and interesting City Hall has hosted school visits and international groups from Spain and Morocco visiting through the Mayor’s Office.

I pride myself in being the catalyst to bring weddings to the City Hall.

This building offers a picturesque backdrop to ceremonies for residents and visitors alike who can immerse themselves in the art and history of their surroundings on their special day.

Madam Speaker, GCS also collaborate with the Ministry for Sport in its Summer and midterm sports and leisure programme providing cultural initiatives and opportunities for these events.

This year we will once again be supporting The Mindspace Project in its cultural summer programme.

GCS also run and administer the Cultural Organisations Register which is a live document and is continually updated, in line with the Child Protection policy.

Safeguarding Children courses are given to all the relevant groups and individuals as required.

LEGISLATION

The following of best practices and legislation is at the fore of all things cultural with my commitment to provide a more efficient service.

The new Cultural Act will be brought to Parliament in the coming weeks and will make provision for the management, enhancement and enjoyment of culture in Gibraltar and will provide for all other connected cultural matters.

My team are also working on a new Entertainments Act which will clarify processes and streamline policies for users and members of the public.

GOVERNMENT ART COLLECTION

Madam Speaker, GCS are the proud custodians of the Government’s Art Collection on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

Over the last year we have acquired 54 artworks at a total cost of £52,244.

This collection is added to discerningly, with each piece contributing to a one-of-a-kind compilation of Gibraltar’s artistic story, both historic and contemporary.

JOHN MACKINTOSH HALL LIBRARY

On the subject of collections, I must now mention the ever-popular John Mackintosh Hall Library, still Gibraltar’s only public lending library.

Membership is steadily growing, now standing at 6212 members with a total of 455 new members joining between September 2023 and April 2024.

BorrowBox, the platform for the loaning of eBooks and Audiobooks is also continually increasing with registered members standing at 784.

Library tours and weekly storytelling continue to be subscribed. I wish to thank our committed group of volunteer storytellers.

The collection of books written by Gibraltarian authors on themes related to Gibraltar is also being added to.

With the continued expert management by GCS and support by the public, the Library, part of John Mackintosh’s legacy, will continue to grow from strength to strength.

CULTURAL FACILITIES

All of our cultural facilities need to be refurbished and maintained in order to support our cultural entities, groups and individuals.

A total of £325,669 has been spent on the Central Hall, Inces Hall, John Mackintosh Hall, the Gustavo Bacarisas and GEMA Galleries and The City Hall.

The upkeep and enhancement of these venues is an investment, not just in our arts, but in our community.

Part of this enhancement is improving accessibility so our spaces are inclusive for all members of our community.

As Minister for Equality this is paramount to my Ministry and I.

GOVERNMENT CULTURAL PREMISES

On behalf of the Ministry of Culture, GCS continue to make significant progress in the maintenance of all Government premises and estates.

Some major and minor works have taken place at several locations with an investment of £125,339.

FUTURE

The work done by GCS is off immense quality and value. Community cultural events are very much publicised.

The work done behind the scenes to drive our culture into the future is less known.

I hope my report here today puts the day-to-day efforts in the spotlight.

For the next financial year, in addition to our annual calendar of events we plan to continue promoting our Llanito language with attendance at the University of Vigo’s next symposium.

A new cultural TV programme in conjunction with GBC, based on Llanito and our unique expression, is expected to air later this year.

The 6th Cultural Awards will be held at the Sunborn Hotel in November to continue celebrating our creatives, and as testament to our commitment to have a varied programme for all niches and tastes, December will see the return of the Magic Festival, which has not been staged in Gibraltar for nearly 5 years.

My Ministry, supported as ever by GCS will continue with the key development plans for Culture as part of our Manifesto.

These include the recent reinstatement of the Gibraltar Arts Advisory Council.

This is of immense importance as the members are well placed and understand the priorities that we need to be addressing.

Over the next four years my team will be working on the creation of or enhancement of cultural premises.

We will introduce a new subsidy for performers as part of a new Elite Funding programme which will help young people with funding in approved schools and academies for specific courses.

Madam Speaker, I am sure that all the above will appear quite ambitious, but with the support of my colleagues here today, my teams in my ministries and the community, these will all become reality.

Aviation – Gibraltar Air Terminal

Madam Speaker, as part of my portfolio I am also Minister for Commercial Aviation and the Gibraltar Air Terminal.

Today I would like to proudly present the improvements we have achieved throughout the last year which has had a particular focus on the continued development and enhancement of Gibraltar's air terminal.

Our air terminal is not only a vital gateway for tourism and business but also a crucial element in our efforts to establish Gibraltar as a regional hub for aviation and commerce.

We are privileged to have this facility within our small grounds which plays an indispensable role in our economy.

It facilitates the movement of thousands of passengers annually, connecting our community to the wider world and supporting local businesses.

This current year I am happy to report we have seen an increase of 5.5% in aircraft movements in comparison to 2023.

This is particularly due to non-scheduled flights coming into Gibraltar by Private Aircraft.

Madam Speaker, we have seen the highest annual recorded amount since the new Air Terminal came into operation, with 488 movements throughout 2023.

The first quarter of 2024 is showing similar traffic levels, so it appears that this increasing trend will continue.

During the coming summer months, we already have 32 weekly flights

This equates to approximately 4-5 flights per day.

Winter flights are already on sale by the airlines and although the final version of the flight schedule will still need confirmation over the next few months, the initial programme shows similar frequencies and the same destinations as last winter so no major changes are expected.

Investing in the renewal of airside equipment for Handling Agents offers several specific advantages that support the broader benefits of increasing aircraft movement in Gibraltar.

Here are the key benefits:

Within this we have in the past year invested in the renewal of airside equipment for the Handling Agents as some of these were getting to their end of life or needed replacing.

Four pieces of equipment were procured which will greatly assist operations and improve efficiency- 1x Diesel Pushback Truck,1 x Electric Tractor and 2 x AviRamps.

Our government has also invested in four extra Explosive Trace Detectors to cope with the increased demand in security and safety applications to detect minute traces of explosive materials, and these are already in place and in use.

We have also improved and replaced the paving airside and landslide, seen a major upgrade to the airside catering concession being carried out by the current occupier, had maintenance works to the whole of the roof and seen major refurbishment to the chiller units- this being the equipment that cools the air that then circulates through the building.

Search ratios, critical in evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of search efforts will increase on 1st June 2024 in line with the UK and with the view of remaining compliant with the Regulations in place and passengers will experience a higher incidence of these.

With regards to staffing our Air Terminal staff have continued maintaining their competencies and qualifications to ensure that everyone is compliant with the different regulations.

An Air Terminal internal training event was carried out in March which focussed on the Air Terminal response to a Gibraltar Airport Emergency Orders, where the current procedures were tested and will be reviewed with any findings.

To conclude on this aspect of my portfolio, I will highlight the significant advancements we have undertaken and the vital role these improvements play within our nation.

We have invested in state-of-the-art Avi-Ramps, ensuring step-free, obstacle-free access for all passengers.

These innovations are more than just enhancements; they are commitments to inclusivity and convenience, making travel accessible and comfortable for everyone.

Moreover, our ongoing efforts to procure Next Generation Security Screening Equipment underscore our dedication to safety and efficiency.

These technological advancements will not only streamline our security processes but also bring our screening standards to the forefront, matching the highest international benchmarks for hold baggage screening.

These improvements are not just about keeping pace with technological advancements; they are about setting new standards in passenger experience, safety, and operational efficiency.

Our air terminal is a gateway, not just to destinations, but to possibilities.

It represents our dedication to progress, safety, and the highest level of service for all who pass through its doors.

TOURISM

I now turn to my responsibilities on Tourism.

CRUISING

Madam Speaker, the cruise industry significantly contributes to our economy with increased activity in retail shops and hospitality outlets. As she has already mentioned, I am working together with my colleague and friend the Minister for the Port the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez on a new cruise terminal and port master plan to ensure that our port, one of our main entry points can work cohesively for everyone benefit.

Beyond the immediate impact, the cruising industry generates revenue for various tourist sites and benefits both direct and peripheral suppliers.

Sustained growth in this sector requires constant engagement and keeping abreast of new trends and concepts within the industry.

In 2023 we saw 168 cruise calls and this year 2we are set to increase cruise calls by 12% to 188 cruise calls.

Although these figures are prone to fluctuate, we should see a further increase of 25% to 233 cruise calls in 2025, going well above 2019’s 197 cruise calls.

These numbers need to be attributed to the great work done by my predecessor the Honourable Vijay Daryanani who worked tirelessly to promote the cruising sector.

Madam Speaker, Sustainability is an essential part of the cruise industry at present.

The Gibraltar Port is now able to conduct LNG bunkering which enables us to cater to the new ships that have this capability and is a catalyst to attract new vessels.

We also provide Biofuels bringing alternative fuels to the forefront of the sustainability direction of cruise companies.

Madam speaker, we have had the pleasure of hosting exclusive networking dinners with top level cruise executives, the first in the year was in May 2023 at the Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) event in Southampton.

We held another of these events in November whilst at the World Travel Market in London where we co-hosted a dinner with Travel Weekly, the most influential B2B travel source in the industry.

I was delighted to have the opportunity to share the Gibraltar Tourist Board’s vision for

Gibraltar’s product with such a distinguished audience such as the President of Carnival UK, the President of Cunard, and senior representatives from P&O Cruises and other leading cruise agencies.

These two events were a productive way to connect with high level industry leaders. It is important to engage with all levels of cruise organisations to ensure Gibraltar is kept at the forefront of the cruising industry.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board attended 2 events providing networking opportunities with the more Med-Centric side of the cruise business: The Medcruise general assembly event in Corfu in May 2023 and Seatrade Europe in Hamburg, as an exhibitor.

We remain committed to invest in this type of event creating visibility for our destination and cementing our position as an important cruise centre in the Med.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board team attended the CLIA destination showcase cruise conference in Porto in October.

It was an opportunity to network and showcase Gibraltar as a cruise destination to UK travel Agents.

Madam Speaker, in April this year I attended the prestigious Seatrade Global in Miami together with the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

This is a key show in the global cruising market with all the major cruise companies attending.

We were able to have a number of very fruitful meetings and networking opportunities.

We have seen an increase in port calls for Gibraltar for 2024 and 2025 and we will continue to work hard to push this sector further.

Madam Speaker, we co-hosted, together with Virgen Atlantic, an exclusive dinner in Southampton to yet another set of top level executives in May 2024 which included the likes of Royal Caribbean, Marella Cruises, Azamara Cruises, P&O, Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian, just to name a few.

The attendee list was an impressive ‘who’s who’ of very senior members of the key cruise liners globally.

It is not often that you get such high calibre executives in one room, and it is excellent exposure for Gibraltar.

It was also a great opportunity to invite them all to Gibraltar this coming September as Gibraltar has been selected as the host country for the prestigious CLIA Destination showcase in September 2024.

Holding this event in Gibraltar is a milestone. Around 80 of the top cruise agents and executives will be attending.

MICE

Madam Speaker, the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions segment or MICE as it’s generally known, is a sector we are actively pursuing by positioning Gibraltar as an attractive hub for this market.

In our continued and developing strategy to attract the MICE sector to the destination the Gibraltar Tourist Board attended various events last summer including the M&I Planner event in Limassol together with the Sunborn hotel.

This is an event to network with a whole range of MICE buyers from both UK and Europe and a total of 42 back-to-back meetings were held during the course of the 2-day event.

We returned again this January in Marrakech.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board also attended The Meetings Show in London, the largest MICE event in the UK with over 1,200 buyers attending.

Key to the show's attraction for Gibraltar is that 97% of buyers are UK based.

It is through participation at the Meetings Show that the GTB was able to meet the Business Travel Association (BTA), whose members are responsible for 95% of corporate travel in the UK.

We are honoured to have been selected as the host country for their overseas conference in Gibraltar this coming September.

It is a great opportunity to proposition what Gibraltar can offer to this important and lucrative sector of the corporate tourism landscape.

We also attended the MICEBOOK conference in January 2024, in London together with the Sunborn hotel – this was the first time attending this MICE event in order to evaluate its benefits.

LEISURE TRAVEL

Madam Speaker, the short-term let accommodation sector has been growing exponentially during the past few years in the global scene and this includes in Gibraltar where from June to May 2022 to 2023 figures are up by a substantial 24%.

This sector is a substantive issue facing most jurisdictions internationally and regionally and at different levels and there is no standard global framework to be guided by.

Every place is slightly different, and most regions are implementing their own initiatives commensurate with the issues they are facing.

While these short-term rental accommodations play a vital role in the tourism accommodation ecosystem, contributing to economic activity, there is an imperative need for regulation in this domain.

Madam Speaker, we are in the final stages of implementing this piece of legislation which will provide much needed clarity and serve to legitimise the accommodation on offer in this sector.

Madam Speaker as with all other fronts in the tourism landscape, the Gibraltar Tourist Board will continue to engage with the travel industry, building relationships and pushing the Gibraltar agenda forward.

In June 2023 the Gibraltar Tourist Board attended the ITT Travel (Institute of Travel

Tourism) conference in Qatar, attended by more than 200 senior representatives from the UK travel industry, ranging from government bureaus to world renowned airlines.

In September 2023 we attended the Global Travel Marketplace in London where the CEO Mr. Kevin Bossino delivered a presentation on sustainable travel and was also part of a panel discussion together with senior representatives of the tourism boards of Italy, France and Portugal.

The Global Travel Marketplace (GTM) is an appointment-only event that aims to connect top-producing travel advisors with global travel suppliers.

This was followed by the Future of Travel conference in which we hosted a lunch at a prestigious Travel Weekly event in the Google London offices.

The CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board delivered an address to members which included high level executives of the Travel Industry in London.

This event is attended by executives of the whole spectrum of the travel industry including,

Airlines, Cruise Lines, Travel Advisors, Travel Agents consortiums, Media, Online Travel Agencies including Google itself.

In November 23, I attended the World Travel Market (WTM) in London together with my team.

This was my first time at the event and it was important to see how the event operated. WTM is considered to be one of the most influential travel and tourism events globally with over 40,000 travel professionals from 184 countries attending the event.

It is crucial for Gibraltar as a destination to be represented to showcase what we have to offer.

In terms of cross border tourism, we have engaged with the overland tour operators and have embarked on a marketing initiative on the TUI buses to promote awareness and visits.

Every TUI customer that arrives to Costa del Sol and Costa de la Luz will see the Gibraltar Tour adverts during their transfer and other excursions.

In addition, we will continue to promote Gibraltar including any events and targeting these areas in particular.

On the subject of buses and overland travel, coach arrivals statistics are proving positive, with the 1st quarter of 2024 up by 18.5% from the 1st quarter of 2023.

Land frontier visitor arrivals are up by 14.1% from 2022 to 2023, signalling growth in the coming year.

NICHE MARKETS

Madam Speaker, the compact nature of our destination lends itself to the pursuit of Special Interest Groups or Niche markets.

At the start of 2024 the Gibraltar Tourist Board attended the BOOT conference in Dusseldorf, one of the largest yacht and water sports shows globally.

With 214,000 visitors from 120 countries, it included representatives from the yachting world, marinas, water sports and scuba diving.

It was Gibraltar’s first time attending this show to ascertain potential value in the future.

Scuba diving is a particular example of a Special Interest Group with great potential which we are focusing on.

Divers are constantly searching for new destinations and although competition is tough, Gibraltar has a superb scuba diving environment.

With 35 wrecks and reefs to explore and an abundance of marine life, it is an opportunity to position Gibraltar as the perfect diving destination.

Due to this In March 2024 we attended the UK Dive Show in Coventry together with Dive Charter’s dive centre group.

This Show is the UK’s largest dive event and it was an opportunity to target dive Tour Operators, travel agents, consumers directly and to connect with Dive Centres.

The UK is Gibraltar’s key feeder market for this niche sport, and it is highly beneficial to have a presence at this type of event.

We made contact with one of the main dive agents and invited them for a familiarisation trip where she was able to absorb the diving scene in Gibraltar.

We have recently launched Gibraltar as a Diving destination via the diveworldwide website offering packages for 5-day trips to Gibraltar which we are sure will be a success.

Madam Speaker, the wedding sector is another of the niche markets we want to pursue further.

Gibraltar is one of the most accessible and hassle-free global locations for couples to legally solemnise their union.

The introduction of same sex marriage legislation in December 2016 has also paved the way for LBGTQ+ couples to benefit from this, increasing numbers of potential weddings.

Madame Speaker, our colleagues at the CSRO, working together with the Ministry of Culture are now, as already mentioned, using the City Hall as the main marriage registry.

As part of this niche tourism strategy, in March the Gibraltar Tourist Board attended a

Weddings & Honeymoons dinner awards event in London together with the CSRO and the Sunborn hotel.

The marketing initiative with the magazine included a video interview which allowed me to promote the virtues of weddings in Gibraltar on their digital channels.

Sporting events have always played a pivotal role in our event-led tourism strategy.

The versatility of our locale allows for the hosting of various sports, presenting a valuable opportunity to consistently contribute to our overnight stay system through a diverse range of events.

By actively engaging with sports groups both locally and internationally, we can cultivate a steady stream of events, enhancing the appeal of our destination promoting a dynamic atmosphere for both participants and spectators alike.

We once again supported the Rugby7s event which drew a huge crowd of international visitors.

This is a as a good example of our tourism led event strategy and unique in that it merges sports with finance.

Madam Speaker, as traditionally is the case, in November we held the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival which was hugely successful.

I would like to thank The Gibunco Group for their continued support as key sponsors.

This event saw very high-level personalities such as former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Dame Mary Berry and Esme Young as well as other politicians, historians, children and other authors from a good variety of fields.

We were also graced by the presence of the patron of the Literary Festival HRH Princess Anne.

Earlier in the year HRH had kindly agreed to continue her patronage for a further 3 years.

We will continue to host this event but given its success, this year it will be a week-long event working closely with GCS and the Ministry of Culture.

This year our local talent will present alongside international authors.

Other than placing Gibraltar firmly on the map in terms of literature, it serves to promote the Rock to an influential and international audience.

As the event includes an educational school programme, our students are also engaged and exposed to varied literary talent.

AIRLINES

It is our commitment to increase our air connectivity so the Gibraltar Tourist Board attended the CONNECT Turin conference in February which is an Airline Route Development forum. The event hosted 800 participants and 80 airlines.

The face-to-face meetings with key personnel from existing airline partners and potential new airlines afforded great networking opportunities.

Just this past June we attended a dinner in London with top executives of EasyJet, including their CEO.

This was a great opportunity to continue building on the great relationship we already enjoy with the airline.

Airport statistics show scheduled flights were up by 2.6% in 2023 versus 2022.

Passenger arrivals and departures by air increased 6.2% in the same period. We want to continue this momentum.

MARKETING / MEDIA

In our endeavour to continue to engage with the UK press, part of our strategy is to enhance awareness with familiarisation trips from the UK.

In April 2023 we hosted a press trip which resulted in really positive articles by the Mail on Sunday and the Daily Mail Scotland.

Following this we attended the TravMedia/IMM event in London, where we held 36 backto-back meetings with influencers and members of the British travel media.

This was a great opportunity to promote awareness of Gibraltar and to make contacts for potential future familiarisation trips.

Madam Speaker, at the beginning of the year we focused on a rebrand of Visit Gibraltar and this culminated with a launch on 4 April 2024.

The rebrand goes beyond the change of logo which now features Gibraltar’s rich history, diverse culture, the iconic Rock and impressive Nature Reserve.

The rebrand shines a spotlight on Gibraltar’s hidden beauties, its lesser known but equally significant venues and highlighting the unique value of Gibraltar’s heritage and culture while celebrating our British identity with our Mediterranean lifestyle.

Parallel to the rebrand, a Tourism Strategy 2024-2030 blueprint was developed in order to provide a roadmap and focus for the next few years.

This is a working document which will be amended as and when circumstances change.

Madam Speaker, we also launched our new website which is more user friendly and up to date.

We have also introduced an interesting initiative whereby 3D scans of some of our tourist sites have been developed and posted on our website.

These will serve a dual purpose.

Visitors, such as a wedding couples deciding on their wedding venue, can now view City Hall for example.

It will also enable visitors to experience restricted sites such as Gorham’s cave which only allows 150 physical visitors annually.

We have also scanned the Eisenhower bunker which is located in a data centre, and the Garrison Library.

Visitors will be able to experience these sites in an immersive way by accessing the 3D scan which will also provide links to interesting facts and information.

We will be looking at introducing more sites in future.

As part of enhancing our accessibility programme we have developed BSL QR codes linked to videos for some of our key sights as well as the airport.

They are included in the Visit Gibraltar website and will be included on the sites themselves.

In order to further enhance our visitor experience we have introduced a Smart Guide app for people wanting to make their own way around Gibraltar.

Our view is to celebrate our unique identity and with this in mind we are also featuring our very own Llanito doctor with short clips on bespoke and interesting aspects of our historical sites.

In addition, we are in progress of introducing Macaque educational videos which will give people an entirely new insight into the interesting, behavioural aspects of our top tourist attraction.

The intention is that these initiatives will enhance engagement of the website.

Madam Speaker, we have embarked on a marketing campaign in the UK, including Television adverts, newspaper adverts both in print and online, and Radio commercials as well as an expanded social media campaign.

We are showcasing Gibraltar in a different light, with fresh new footage and photography which seeks to showcase the experiential and emotive side of life in Gibraltar.

As part of our marketing drive we are introducing what is generally known as ‘Instagrammable areas’ to entice people to take pictures and tag us in their social media.

This is a free form of marketing and very much in line with today’s “selfie” habits.

For example, we have introduced a Kiss me sign at Europa Point and this is proving to be very popular with all demographics of tourists.

We will continue to develop similar ideas such as selfie stands in other interesting locations.

In April I attended the TravMedia Awards in London together with the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Mr Bossino and Ms Tracey Poggio from Gibraltar Tourist Board London office.

This event recognises outstanding achievements in travel journalism and 24 winners were celebrated.

Visit Gibraltar sponsored the Diversity Champion of the Year Award, which was a new prize introduction.

Exposure at this event was priceless with all top travel media, influencers, journalists and PR professionals from the UK in attendance.

Madam Speaker, in our efforts to increase the visitor experience, the Gibraltar Tourist Board, spearheaded by Ms Suyenne Perez Catania, embarked on a programme to refresh our tour licence guide certifications to ensure that anyone offering tours have an up-todate certification.

This is crucial to ensure that we maintain the standard and quality of tours offered.

A tailor-made course for the Licence Guide Badge, including a customer care section, has been offered to A level students studying Travel and Tourism at the Gibraltar College.

The course covers a wide variety of topics and gives students the opportunity of obtaining an extra qualification which will benefit them when working within the tourism industry.

Madam Speaker, we will continue to work with both our colleagues in the public sector and the private sector to enhance the tourism experience and what is on offer in Gibraltar.

There are a number of key ongoing projects such as the enhancement of the World War 2 tunnel experience, the introduction of a completely new and interesting tourist attraction with the Hollow Rock project in Devil’s Tower Road, the amazing Northern Defences project, already announced by my Colleague the Deputy Chief Minister and the Mount to name a few.

The Upper Rock Nature Reserve continues to be one of our most popular selling points. Minister Cortes went through the figures during his speech so I won’t go through them in detail.

But a reminder that visitors increased by 30% from 2022 and 2023 showing tourist interest in this area.

The first quarter of 2024 has seen an increase of 25% so we are confident we may reach pre-pandemic figures by the end of the year. We will continue to promote this and all our other sites.

We cannot and will not sit still, we are passionate about our tourism industry and will strive to push our agenda forward with energy and ambition.

Gibraltar deserves to be recognised as a top tourist destination.

The members opposite may try to put a damper on our marketing efforts and even our product, however there is no denying that we are fortunate to live in the jewel of the

Mediterranean and the upward statistics prove that what we are doing is working

CONCLUSION

Madam Speaker, I am sure you will be pleased to hear I am approaching the end of my first Budget Speech.

I hope I have not bored you.

This is the longest soliloquy I have ever delivered and I know it has been long!

It has been my absolute pleasure to be able to recount everything my Ministries have done and are committed to do in the future.

I have a great team of people working in my Ministries and relevant departments. I hope they realise that I could not do any of this work without them.

My team at Employment led by Debbie Garcia; my team at GCS led by Seamus Byrne, my team at the GTB led by Kevin Bossino, my team at the Youth Service led by Mark Zammit, my team at Training led by Dylan Podesta, my team at the Gibraltar Airport led by Terence Lopez, my team at Bruces’ Farm led by Carlos Banderas, my team at the SNDO led by Jenny Victory, and finally my team in Equality and my Ministry led by April Smart.

Some I may see every day, others not as often, but I know they are all just as invested as I am in making all our ideas, initiatives and policies work and come to fruition for the good of our community.

Thanks to all of them, but a special thank-you to Monica Stevens and Nicole Cartwright who have the interesting task of dealing with me and sorting my life out on a daily basis.

Madam Speaker, I would like to end by thanking you and the parliament team and all my parliamentary colleagues for listening so patiently today and for your continued support in the discharge of my functions as a Member of this House and my attendant Ministerial responsibilities.