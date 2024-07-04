Budget Address 2024: Atrish Sanchez

Below follows Atrish Sanchez's 2024 Budget Address:

Madam Speaker,

I rise today to deliver my first Budget address. It is with great honour that I do so, and I take this opportunity to once again thank the people of Gibraltar for this great privilege. As I rise, I look around and see four women MPs in this Parliament. While this represents progress in representation from the past, our Parliament still ranks below global and, most certainly, European averages in terms of representing women and minorities.

But Madam Speaker, I am not prepared to participate in self-congratulatory fanfare on this issue, for the sake of my party or any other party, and it is with this that I say that this is not good enough - collectively, we MUST do better.

And yes, I firmly agree that women should not be used as mere photo opportunities. However, this is NOT what the Honourable the Leader of the Opposition said, and the Honourable Lady knows it. The Honourable gentleman did not refer to her UN visit; his comment was about the photo opportunities of all candidates. Misrepresenting the facts in this way does a disservice to the Honourable Minister, and indeed, to all women.

I repeat, collectively, we must do better.

(ii) Debt and lack of transparency

Madam Speaker, the theme of every budget debate in this House for over 10 years has been whether the Government is borrowing too much money and whether consequently it is putting the future of our children and our children’s children at risk. There might have been a doubt in 2014 as to whether the GSD Opposition was right in its criticism of the Government, but TODAY, in 2024, there is no doubt that we were right and they were not. The majority of the people of this community today, in 2024, accept that the Government’s handling of the public finances has been a total car crash and that the discourse of the Chief Minister in particular on this issue is one that you would not expect from a leader that is politically honest. And Madam Speaker, the extraordinarily comprehensive speeches of my friends the Honourable Leader of the Opposition and Honourable Mr Clinton demonstrate that.

A subsidiary but related issue, of course, to their management of the public finances, has been the Government’s record on accountability and transparency. The Opposition’s central complaint has been that it has been unable to hold the Government to account because this is a government that has structured its finances behind an impenetrable web of companies, or it simply chooses to close the shutters on Opposition questions when they become too awkward for them. It is true that we have more parliamentary sessions, but what is the point of that if we on this side of the House are not given the information we need to properly do our job on behalf of the people we serve?

Madam Speaker, the public outcry against the Budget measures has been widespread, dominating our screens, our phones, and the streets of Gibraltar. There is no escaping the widespread discontent. The disconnect between this Government and most of our community is astounding. It is unsurprising that people feel dissatisfied with this Government, when what they experience and what they hear from them simply doesn’t match up. The numbers, the estimates, the promises sound way too rosy for the difficult reality that people feel on the ground. When so many people are genuinely worried that Gibraltar is becoming a place for the rich, a place they no longer recognise, and that those who need the support of the Government the most are neither represented nor reflected, many may argue that they are no longer the socialist party they claim to be. Many may argue that they are, Madam Speaker, Champagne Socialists at best.

This disconnect is alarmingly palpable, but we don’t have to say it—the people said it loud and clear on the day of the Honourable Chief Minister's Budget address.

They chanted, ‘fuera Picardo’ with great desperation. His promised, but never delivered, glorious new dawn, Madam Speaker, was nowhere to be found.

(iii) Trust

It is also true that I am not an economist, or an accountant, or a lawyer. But I do meet many constituents and the feedback I get is that people do not trust politicians and their promises. This may reflect a more general international trend too, where people feel disconnected and disenfranchised. Where trust in long-standing institutions has been eroded and where the system “feels” to many as being unfair. This is a dangerous breeding ground for populist, anti-establishment narratives that undermine institutions and democracy. The gaslighting we have seen from the Government (and the Chief Minister in particular) does not help locally. Every time the Chief Minister acts in this House like a playground bully, using his right of reply to denigrate opponents, trust in us all is collectively affected. No doubt he will do it again in this session in his right of reply. Madam Speaker, the Honourable Chief Minister may adopt a rather sanctimonious tone during his budget address, pretending otherwise. However, after 13 years, people have repeatedly witnessed this behaviour and have grown tired of it. He acts, with respect to him and his office, like the political equivalent of the Terminator, but if he is not careful, absent a Treaty, he will be remembered for the political bully he has become and his legacy will be public finances in such a state that an army of economists, accountants, and lawyers will not be able to disentangle or remedy.

(iv) Parliament should be representative

But I digress, Madam Speaker.

Returning to my point. We need a Parliament that mirrors our society if we are to have a democracy in which people feel reflected. We need more women, working-class Gibraltarians, and other minorities to be present. We need measures that support these demographics so they feel welcome here and can overcome the hurdles that stand in their path. We know what will happen if we don’t step up to this challenge, and it is something we should be very concerned about.

I hope that in the context of the parliamentary or other legislative reform agenda we can deal with these issues by working collectively together for the common good, which is as it should be. And it is with this at the forefront of my mind, that I will aim to keep my address simple, relevant, and true, because this will not be a state of the nation speech until it speaks to ALL of our nation, and not just the elites.

EQUALITY

One of these hurdles is the intolerable deficit in Gibraltar regarding parental leave and other measures designed to distribute the responsibilities of care more equally in our society. Women continue to provide the vast majority of care in our homes to children, the elderly, and the vulnerable. To do so, they impose limitations on their careers, social lives, and personal development. While it still remains part of our culture for women to be the pillars of our families and communities, this represents an intolerable injustice that we need to transform. Every time a woman leaves the workforce because she can’t find or afford childcare, can’t work out a flexible arrangement with her employer, or lacks access to equitable parental leave allowances, her family’s income suffers, and she imposes limitations on her own career and development. This is particularly problematic in the private sector, where equality provisions are close to non-existent, and welfare protections generally fail to live up to the standards of European democracies.

I cannot stress enough the urgency of transitioning to more equitable parental leave policies, which also incorporate paternity leave into our legislation. We also need improved and better-resourced childcare, elderly care, and care for those with supported needs and disabilities. In 2019, the then Minister responsible for this crucial area of policy claimed that the consultation on this matter was at an advanced stage. This was over four years ago. When I recently inquired about this specific issue, we were informed that a working group has now been established and that active work is ongoing. While they talk about policies that were implemented in most of Europe decades ago, we continue to fall further behind the developed world in this area. To eliminate gender inequalities and stereotypes, we must progress beyond symbolic gestures. Our counterparts in most modern democratic jurisdictions have advanced in this regard, while we lag behind. We must, Madam Speaker, walk the walk as well as talk the talk.

Although I understand the Honourable Minister's point about high taxation in Scandinavian countries enabling advanced parental leave programmes, I do not accept that Gibraltar's lower taxes justify our significant lag in this area of equality. This policy contradicts our core democratic and constitutional values of equality; that all citizens deserve equal opportunities and protection from discrimination. I am far from convinced that the current tax levels stand in the way of development in such a crucial area. Such a defeatist attitude does them (a so-called socialist party) no credit at all.

Madam Speaker, working families face increasing pressures and need expanded support networks to manage. Apart from the aforementioned parental leave provisions, it is imperative for the Government to advance provisions for free childcare for children under school age and wraparound care services for school-age children in Gibraltar. Comprehensive childcare solutions are essential to meet the needs of working families. Yet, the Government, which criticised us for emphasising the need for reviews and audits, continues to beat around the bush on this issue, YES MADAM SPEAKER TO BEAT AROUND THE BUSH AND TALK THE TALK WITHOUT WALKING THE WALK

conducting feasibility studies and setting up working groups on critical matters affecting people’s everyday lives.

This is a Government that has had 13 years to develop and implement these changes. This is a Government that campaigned on the slogan of "We can get the Job Done."

It is often said, Madam Speaker, that "When you’re high on inspiration, you can get two weeks' worth of work done in twenty-four hours."

Thirteen years, Madam Speaker. They have had thirteen years to be able to WALK the WALK.

THE DIFFICULTIES FAMILIES FACE

Indeed, Madam Speaker, there is a significant human element that the numbers in this budget book fail to capture or reflect—and these are the number of individuals finding themselves with increasingly less in their pockets as they grapple to meet growing financial demands. This number, we fear, continues to rise. However, the markers of a successful life go beyond financial prosperity; they encompass having a comfortable, pleasant, healthy, and happy living environment—a true measure of quality of life.

While it may be tempting to believe that our perfect Gibraltar is untouched by such social issues, the reality is that many families and children are facing significant vulnerabilities. We are fortunate to have NGOs and dedicated individuals in our community who work tirelessly to provide support and assistance. Likewise, we are grateful for the committed professionals who go above and beyond in their roles. I take this opportunity to thank them and all our wonderful NGOs for their efforts.

However, Madam Speaker, there are people out there who desperately need our help. Mental health, poverty, people living in appalling conditions and families who cannot cope. We need to help these families overcome the challenges that make them vulnerable, support the children affected, and ensure that all related teams and professionals have all the resources they need.

Madam Speaker, at the heart of this issue are the children. Improving the quality of their home lives and family relationships leads to positive outcomes. Early intervention in these areas helps children and young people develop the skills they need to live happy, healthy, and meaningful lives, increasing the possibility of success in educational and personal attainment and supporting good mental health. A greater emphasis on this, and holistic ways to achieve this, can prevent individuals from entering downward spirals of anti-social behaviour and recurring offending, which are difficult to break.

With a sharp increase in juvenile convictions, I echo the words of the Honourable Minister for Justice in this House not long ago: prevention is better than cure. Our young people are the most important stakeholders when talking about our future and we owe it to them to offer them all the opportunities that they deserve. We owe it to them to support those who may have strayed to find their way back to the opportunities that we all deserve. I urge the Government to finally develop a proactive and comprehensive strategy in this regard.

DRUGS AND DRUG REHABILITATION

Madam Speaker, following on from this, it is crucial to highlight the importance of drug and alcohol rehabilitation services and to emphasise the brilliant work this team does. We must continuously assess patterns to develop the service to meet our community's needs. In the last session of Parliament, I requested figures for those attending the community-based programme, and the numbers had risen from 158 in 2021 to 185 in 2023.

Madam Speaker, although this signals a positive step in individuals' uptake of these programmes and their desire for rehabilitation, it also suggests an increasing need for rehabilitation due to drug and alcohol abuse or addiction issues. When I enquired about the increase and how the Government was assessing the matter, the Minister responded with amusement, suggesting that if this was the total number of people with drug problems in Gibraltar, we were doing quite well.

However, Madam Speaker, I am afraid the Minister trivialises the issue. These figures refer only to those in this particular community-based programme and do not include those in other programmes, such as the Residential Bruce’s Farm programme. They do not account for the many individuals who, for various reasons, may not be ready to access rehabilitation services, nor do they include figures for young people or those who may have sought rehabilitation services in another jurisdiction.

In any event, Madam Speaker, this is not a matter of amusement. I take this opportunity to recognise the struggle and hardship endured by individuals facing addiction issues and, indeed, their families. I congratulate each and every individual who is on their rehabilitation journey, sending a strong message of support to them and those who are yet to embark on this journey. This is not a matter to be trivialised.

Prevention is always better than cure. While it is imperative that the figures should be monitored to continue to boost and expand the programmes on offer, encourage their uptake, and eliminate any stigma associated with these programmes, the Government should also build on the work within the community to remind people, especially young people, of the health implications of drug, alcohol, and substance abuse.

MENTAL HEALTH

Madam Speaker, I would like to move on to the crucial matter of Mental Health, because there is no good health without good mental health, and on this, we can all agree. We all accept that there need to be financial controls. That is not in doubt. But we should not ignore the recommendations of the Mental Health Board in their latest Annual Report of 2023. Those who oversee this service and are most familiar with its intricacies lack the authority to effectively allocate financial and human resources, albeit within an agreed budget. No one is suggesting that those who oversee the service should be able to spend what they want, but for the service to operate efficiently and flourish, those directly involved need significant input into budget utilisation.

And whilst there have been improvements in mental health services, Madam Speaker, it remains true that too many individuals continue to fall through the cracks, struggling to cope without receiving the necessary support. Many rely heavily on their families, who often find themselves overwhelmed. Much more must be done to provide housing and care for individuals with chronic mental health issues to maintain periods of stability. Without adequate support during these crucial periods, individuals often find themselves in cycles of re-admission or involuntary commitments.

Madam Speaker, we still hear far too many concerns about the availability of mental health nurses during critical moments, long waiting lists to see child psychologists, and the need to revise crisis protocols for children, amongst a litany of other issues.

I have to stress that I am also deeply concerned by the findings of the Mental Health Board Annual Report 2023, particularly regarding the critical need for additional resources. It is alarming that there appears to be no budget allocated for furnishing Supported Living flats, forcing the Housing Outreach to rely on charities and goodwill for furniture. Madam Speaker, a progressive healthcare vision emphasizes treating more patients within the community, but this requires adequate government budgeting and investment. Depending on charities and goodwill for essential furnishings introduces unnecessary unpredictability into this vital service.

Madam Speaker, what particularly alarmed me in the report is the situation at Sandpits House, where subcontracted personnel faced challenges in managing mental health crises and medication issues due to a lack of training. This is unacceptable. When the government subcontracts health and care services, it has a duty to ensure that all staff are properly trained and equipped to handle such critical situations. Anything less risks preventable errors, and we must learn from past tragic experiences. The question is Madam Speaker, when will they learn?

THE CARE AGENCY AND THE ERS

There is a concerning lack of clarity from the Honourable Minister for Health and Care regarding crucial issues, often leading to contradictions. While she affirms a strict level of training for all subcontracted staff, her statements reveal significant gaps. In answers to questions in this House, the Minister stated, and I quote: “The ERS contracts are already in place and to my knowledge, they do not contain any provisions in relation to training, so there is no requirement to monitor them. Therefore, I cannot answer that question because it doesn’t exist. In relation to the Care Agency sites, the contract that is out in relation to respite, no contract exists there, so there is no standard as to training, so there is no requirement to monitor training at present.”

This current state of affairs leaves service users and their families grappling with uncertainty, as there is minimal assurance regarding the standard and oversight of training moving forward. Addressing such critical areas is of paramount significance. I urge the Honourable Minister to establish a mechanism that not only ensures the competence of trained personnel but also ensures continuous oversight of this training across all services provided to the Government and its agencies by subcontracted entities.

Madam Speaker, the prevailing circumstances underscore the imperative for independent oversight and regulation of the services rendered. While acknowledging the logistical challenges posed by our nation’s scale, there does, nonetheless, exist a compelling rationale and urgent necessity to institute a tailored, locally adapted equivalent of a Care Quality Commission to ensure autonomous oversight and regulation of health and care services. This remit should encompass all such services, regardless of their provider, be it governmental or private entities.

Furthermore, Madam Speaker, the evident absence of a framework to identify and rectify inefficiencies within health and care services transcends mere concerns of resource quantity and service quality; it strikes at the heart of resource utilisation. Who, I ask, systematically evaluates and addresses inefficiencies? Who reallocates these resources to optimise patient care and service delivery? Regrettably, the reality appears to be devoid of an independent mechanism for such tasks, leading to the squandering of these resources. We urgently require an independent mechanism to oversee and regulate all facets of these issues. Madam Speaker, and the Honourable Minister knows that the GMRB does not equate to this.

Madam Speaker, I must emphasise that constituency work stands as one of the most significant aspects of my role, consuming a substantial portion of my time. It's crucial to highlight that constituents express profound concern over the Government's lack of clarity regarding Health and Care Services. The Honourable Minister fails to provide lucid responses regarding whether the proliferation of subcontracted companies will be restrained and who will assume responsibility for regulating and monitoring crucial elements of the service. Indeed, some have raised apprehensions that this may be the beginning of privatisation by stealth.

Only time will tell.

Furthermore, Madam Speaker, the proposed integration of the Care Agency into the GHA has sparked widespread confusion and concern. Despite assurances of ongoing consultation from the Minister, feedback from those affected indicates that crucial information fails to reach heads of service, staff, and even union representatives.

The feedback that we receive is that the integration is going ahead ‘si o si’, Madam Speaker.

The current decision, to contemplate integrating the Care Agency into the GHA and incorporating its CEO into the board, has raised concerns by those on the coal face providing services, which the Government NEEDS to take into account.

Additionally, the announcement just last week of the award of a tender for domiciliary care services and home support raised more questions than answers and in respect of which there will need to be much more clarification in future.

Madam Speaker, when I embarked on my journey to seek election and subsequently earned the honour of serving, I pledged to champion a brand of politics deeply attuned to the everyday struggles faced by ordinary citizens. I am committed to listening to and advocating for working mothers, fathers, individuals, and families grappling with the mounting pressures of life in these uncertain times. Engaging with constituents stands as a cornerstone of my responsibilities.

However, it's disconcerting to note that even in the aftermath of an election, the volume of concerns flooding our offices continues to escalate. One might anticipate a sense of optimism post-election, yet the prevailing reality reveals a populace still beset by dissatisfaction. No amount of self-congratulatory gestures or superficial spin can obscure this undeniable truth.

Madam Speaker, as I said at the outset of my address, a shroud of opacity envelops some of the actions of this administration. When we seek clarity through questioning, the responses from certain ministers fall short of acceptability. Take, for instance, the case of an individual holding the position of Finance Director for the Care Agency and concurrently serving as Finance and Procurement Adviser to the Ministry of Health, each role compensated separately to the tune of approximately £160,000, along with an accommodation allowance. When I pressed for information regarding the public advertisement of these positions, I was met with evasive responses.

Furthermore, Madam Speaker, the lack of transparency extends to the cost to taxpayers of advisory roles, such as the forthcoming role directly assigned by the Health Minister to the Chairperson of the GHA once they relinquish their position and assume this advisory role. Despite repeated inquiries, clear answers remain elusive. The burden on the taxpayer mounts further with unadvertised advisory positions, exemplified by the Education and Training Policy Advisor post outlined in the Government's Draft Estimates for 2024/25, commanding a staggering annual rate of £139,886.

Madam Speaker, these instances compound the concerns, particularly when juxtaposed with a Government reliant on the goodwill and contributions of charities to furnish supported living accommodations. Similarly, the utilisation of the ERS Donation Fund to procure hampers for government officials, brushed aside by the implicated Minister as "Sálvame politics," is deeply troubling. The public has a rightful expectation to be informed about the allocation of funds they donate, especially when their intended purpose comes under scrutiny.

Furthermore, when queried about whether all the hampers had been accounted for or declared in accordance with government directives, the Minister failed to furnish a coherent response. What measures have been taken to investigate this matter, and has the circa £2,500 expended been reimbursed to the fund? This persistent lack of transparency, whether in minor affairs or more substantial concerns, remains a prevailing theme in their governance.

Madam Speaker, but if the Government seeks an example of ‘Sálvame Style Politics,’ we need not look far. The Chief Minister’s record-breaking U-turn on the ‘pollution levy’ just hours after the budget announcement, driven by a massive public outcry, illustrates the Government's approach to policy development.

This policy was not announced with exemptions for the most vulnerable in our society, as one would expect from a true socialist party. Instead, it was hastily introduced and then embarrassingly retracted due to backlash on social media and from the press. This is emblematic of how this administration operates—politics driven by social media and public sentiment, rather than thoughtful policymaking.

Politics ‘a la Facebook’, Madam Speaker; Politics ‘a la Speak Freely’.

DISABILITY

Madam Speaker, I now turn to another area within my responsibility: the area of Disability. The inability to establish a transparent, inclusive, and equitable process regarding disability benefit applications is deeply concerning. It reflects a pressing need for procedural enhancements to ensure accountability, transparency, and fairness in all our endeavours. This transcends political rhetoric; it's about safeguarding the trust and confidence of those we serve.

Regrettably, the qualifying criteria for disability benefits remain undisclosed, inaccessible to those in need prior to submitting their applications. This lack of transparency not only hinders applicants' ability to gauge their eligibility but also obscures whether the criteria are consistently applied or if systemic disparities exist.

The statistics provided in response to questions paint a troubling picture: in 2019, 44.44% of disability benefit applications were denied; by 2022, this figure rose to 50.57%. Taking the average from 2019 to 2023, a total of 42.16% of all applications were disallowed. Madam Speaker, how do applicants know whether the refusal is justified or not when we do not know what the criteria for granting disability benefit is? You do not need to be a lawyer (and there are enough of those in this place) to come to the conclusion that this offends against principles of natural justice.

Madam Speaker, the reluctance to disclose and provide public access to the criteria for disability benefits cannot be justified by the assumption that all applicants are inclined to exploit this system. Such a premise unfairly deprives genuine cases of the information they are entitled to. It is the Government's duty to prevent abuse without resorting to withholding crucial information, especially when such criteria are publicly accessible in numerous other jurisdictions.

Furthermore, Madam Speaker, the overwhelming volume of concerns regarding the extensive waiting times for these applications is deeply troubling. This benefit is designed to aid and support individuals genuinely in need, and the persistent delays are intolerable.

Madam Speaker, none of this is helped by the failure of the Government to fulfil the commitments made years ago. It is imperative to press forward with the extension of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. These legislative changes hold profound significance and every parliamentary term the Government gives assurances, and every parliamentary term ends with the Government failing to honour them.

SUPPORTED EDUCATIONAL NEEDS

Madam Speaker, I also wish to address the escalating demand for services, provisions, and support for individuals with Supported Educational Needs within our community—a demand that continues to surge. Citing from the Government-commissioned review on the factors contributing to the heightened prevalence of SEN in Gibraltar, it is evident, Madam Speaker, that multiple factors likely underpin this surge. The report explicitly states that no single cause can wholly explain this phenomenon.

Undoubtedly, Madam Speaker, heightened awareness among both the public and professionals, particularly regarding conditions such as ASD, ADHD, and developmental delays, coupled with improved identification, screening, and diagnostic tools, as well as reduced stigma, are critical contributors to this trend. However, Madam Speaker, it is essential to acknowledge that the same Government report underscores professionals' belief in a genuine increase in severe cases, especially those of ASD—cases that were previously unlikely to be overlooked.

When we voice the concerns of our constituents, Madam Speaker, particularly of individuals and their families grappling with inadequate support, we do so not to discredit the progress made but with the firm understanding that more comprehensive measures are imperative. We cannot ignore the plight of children with significant communication impediments receiving minimal or no speech therapy due to strained services, nor can we overlook the scarcity of available occupational therapy for those in need. The protracted waiting lists for ADHD assessments also remain a pressing concern, among a litany of other issues. Concerns have been expressed to me by parents and adults with ADHD having to go to Spain to be seen by doctors there because of the waiting lists or because only the hospital pharmacy dispenses Ritalin or other ADHD medication.

And, Madam Speaker, we cannot ignore the fact that The Mental Health Board's Annual Inspection Report of 2023 further accentuates critical deficiencies, including the scarcity of local behavioural specialists and child psychiatrists, ambiguity in the ADHD referral process, and the absence of established ADHD pathways. Moreover, it delineates concerning waiting lists for children requiring psychological assessment and underscores the imperative of reviewing crisis protocols for children in acute situations.

While debates may ensue regarding the reasons behind this surge, it is evident that the crux of the matter lies in the need to have proactive strategies to address these challenges. Despite potential attempts to deflect by arguing over the reasons, the urgency remains in addressing substantive concerns, such as capacity constraints at St Martin’s, the pressing need for a new St Bernadette’s Centre, and the persistent issues stemming from fragmented care and inadequate regulation of subcontracted health and care providers.

This, Madam Speaker, underscores the imperative of continually bringing these pressing matters to this House's attention, for they persistently resonate within our community. It is our duty to voice the concerns of our constituents and hold the Government accountable. If certain Honourable Ministers across the aisle prefer to engage in debates over historical actions rather than focusing on the pressing realities faced by our community today, that is a matter for their conscience. As for myself, Madam Speaker, I shall steadfastly remain committed to addressing the present-day challenges confronting our community and striving to implement solutions that serve the needs of today, tomorrow, and our future generations.

I take this opportunity to thank you, Madam Speaker, the clerk, the parliamentary team, and the people of Gibraltar, once again.





