Budget Address 2024: Giovanni Origo

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2024 .

Below follows Giovanni Origo's 2024 Budget Address:

Madam Speaker, Honourable colleagues, Honourable Ministers Opposite, and to all watching from home. It is an absolute privilege to rise, and deliver my first ever Budget Address to the House.

My contribution will cover each of my shadow portfolios, that is: Youth; Tourism & Heritage; the Environment; and Equalities.

But, before I turn to my contributions, I feel it appropriate to take a moment to express my gratitude, to the parliamentary team here, for all the hard work that you do and for assisting members of Parliament of this house. Your warm welcome and guidance, has been very much appreciated, and for that, I thank you all.

Youth:

For the first part of my contribution, I want to talk about the Youth of Gibraltar. As the youngest elected MP, and one of the youngest ever, it dawned on me, how little has been done for our youth to be engaged with our local politics. As such, I wish to start my address with why it is important for our youth to be politically engaged.

The reason for this, critically speaking, is that it’s a consensus worldwide, that in order for political systems to be representative, all parts of society must be involved in the decision-making processes and that includes our young people.

Interestingly however, according to recent data, around half of the world’s population is under 30. Yet statistically only 3% of the elected MPs globally, are under 30 and represent this age group. In respect of our own elections, statistics showed that the Under 20’s and the 20–30-year-old, were the lowest to turn out and vote. So, what does this tell us? Well, it appears, that young people are disengaged with our local politics also. And that has to change, for the good and benefit of their future.

But is it their fault? I don’t think so. Because why would they be engaged? There is evidently, a loss of interest from our youth. They might be thinking, is anything, really, ever going to change in the way that things are done. Can we blame them? Gibraltar has been riddled with scandals, some having made international press. With the latest two, unfolding only recently, in the form of the Auditors Report and the Mcgrail Inquiry. Have young people lost trust in politicians and by default, politics? Quite possibly. Do we understand how damaging this is?

So, what do we do? Well, we need to inspire them. We need to give them hope. We need, to earn their trust again. That is, if we wish to retain their engagement. And I for one, think it is important to do so. Not least, because our youth are the heartbeat of Gibraltar. Their energy, creativity, and potential are the future. And it is our collective responsibility to ensure and provide the best future that we can, for them.

Moving now to the transition of our youths between education and employment, it must be said, that, whilst we have invested in education, we recognize however, that there are still other challenges faced by our youth, particularly, within the job market. To address this, we must expand vocational training programs and increase partnerships with local businesses to provide more apprenticeships and internships to young people.

We should also bring back the Careers Fair, so that students at a young age can start to think about what they would like to do in the future. I understand that in his Address on Tuesday the Hon Minister for Education confirmed that he hoped to bring this event back in the new academic year, and that is very much welcomed. These initiatives must be designed to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring our young people are equipped with the skills and experience needed to thrive in our local job sectors.

On this, it would be remiss of me, not to acknowledge the fact that the Honourable Minister, has since elected been trying his utmost best, particularly in these areas. The PATHS program, designed to empower and upskill individuals, aims to create a more inclusive and resilient workforce. It particularly focuses on those transitioning from supported employment, prison, or undergoing rehabilitation. All that said, while the program's intentions are commendable, the execution however appears to have significant shortcomings, as evidenced by our recent parliamentary discussions.

The primary goal of PATHS is to provide individuals with the necessary skills to improve their employability and independence. However, the low enrolment figures of only 11 individuals, evidences a significant gap between the program’s goals and its outreach.

The government's inability to predict the number of expected enrollees suggests a lack of clear planning and understanding of the target demographic. The low enrolment numbers may also reflect inadequate engagement strategies. With that said, the PATHS program, does have a noble vision of integrating marginalized groups into mainstream workforce, and it is very much hoped, that there is indeed an uptake in those individuals who sign up to it.

The "Zone: Step Up and Thrive" project, another recent governmental initiative, aimed at addressing the needs of young people who are not in education, employment, or training, referred to as “NEETs”. The project's primary focus is to offer support and guidance to these individuals, by providing a drop-in service where they can seek advice. However, the operational hours of this service are very notably limited to a mere 90 minutes a week, specifically from 12:30 to 14:00 every Thursday. This restricted availability raises critical questions about the effectiveness and sincerity of the initiative.

Described by the Minister as a “beacon of hope for young people”. However, the limited time frame for the drop-in service, starkly contrasts with this grandiose description. The narrow window significantly undermines the project's potential impact. The effectiveness of any support service is heavily reliant on its accessibility. Therefore, the stringent time restriction of this drop-in service raises several issues.

Additionally, it is evident that to offer meaningful support and guidance, requires time. A limited session once a week can’t possibly provide sufficient time to address the complex issues commonly faced by NEETs, such as mental health challenges, skill gaps, social and economic barriers. The restricted accessibility will no doubt also have an impact on the continuity, consistency and most importantly, the quality of support and guidance that is offered to people not in education, employment or training.

So, the project Madam Speaker, while well-intentioned, currently falls short of its potential due to inaccessibility and engagement. For it to truly serve as a “beacon of hope” for young people, the government needs to demonstrate a more substantial commitment, through extended hours, comprehensive services, and effective outreach. Because 90 minutes a week, cannot possibly be the level of commitment issues such as these deserve. Only then can the initiative make a meaningful difference in the lives of NEETs and fulfill its promise of helping them to step up and thrive.

In terms of employment, only until recently, that efforts have been made in this respect, the youth have been massively unaware of the types of jobs available for them in the private sector, or of the skillset for these roles. So, despite recent efforts made by the Government, such as the new Connect Hub, which has yet to get traction, regrettably, young people still feel that there is a lack of opportunity after leaving school at the age of 16, especially for those who don’t particularly follow an academic career path. Many, in fact, find themselves unemployed for large periods of time, whilst struggling to find a job and that has implications. Both financially and emotionally.

And although the Government may boast about their only being an average per Quarter of 29 individuals registered as unemployed, we ask and what about those who do not have meaningful employment? What about those on zero-hour contracts, or those who are moved from placement to placement in the governments future job strategy. What about those people who have no real prospect of a meaningful career. What is government going to do about them, we ask.

Madam Speaker, because for those young people who spend long periods of time in unemployment, or those who do not have meaningful employment, what often occurs is that they tend to resort to illicit activity. To support this, I refer to the most recent available data on Youth Crime, taken from the RGP report of 2021, which showed that for the three years leading up to Covid, the RGP made 600 arrests in relation to youth crime, representing an average of 200 youths arrested each year, or one every other day. The majority of which, related to thefts, burglaries, substance abuse, violence, vandalism and damage to property.

Worring still, is the fact that according to the latest policing plan of 2023-2024, the age group most arrested between 2022 to 2023, were 18 years olds. In 2023 to 2024, the most frequently arrested age group were those within their 30’s. And we ask ourselves, would statistics be this concerning, if these young people had meaningful employment?

So, should these worrying youth crime statistics come as a surprise to anyone? I wouldn’t think so, not to me at least. Because from my shadow portfolios, Youths are by far, the area that least money is spent on. Putting to one side, the costs of health care and education, we can see that 1.2 Million is spent in on Equality; 1.9 Million on Heritage; a further 2 Million spent on Tourism; 6.8 Million was spent on the upper rock, tourists sites and beaches; a massive 12 Million on the collection and disposal of refuse; and a further 18.5 Million on the environment. In our Youth however, we only invested a mere 690,000 thousand pounds. For the sake of our youth, we would like to see much more investment and expenditure in this area, particularly in education and training, should the government be serious about wanting to provide beacons of hope and opportunity for young people.

But whether we are able to provide for a better future, for our youths and what such a future will look like, very much depends on whether we manage to secure a safe and beneficial agreement. A treaty that we would hope, will not cross any of our red lines, but yet, one which is safe and beneficial for the people of Gibraltar. And to that, I wish to bid you all, good luck, because the people of Gibraltar have entrusted you with that responsibility, for their sake and for the sake of future Gibraltarians.

Tourism:

Turning now to tourism, Madam Speaker, it must be noted that, in terms of the data forming part of the tourism statistics, it has been raised before in this house and I concur with those comments, that, the statistics are not as up to date, as they could or should be, with some lagging, many months behind. This is not particularly helpful, when coming to assess whether the budget book of this year, indeed represents good value for money to the taxpayer. So, with a view to being as constructive as possible, I note, that having data, which is more up to date, would no doubt be useful.

Nevertheless, we can see from the available data on tourist numbers, that the total number of Upper Rock Nature Reserve visitors has experienced steady improvements. According to data provided by the

Department of Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage on its website, as at the end of 2023, the Upper Rock hosted a total of roughly 750,000 visitors, just 290,000 people less, than our precovid tourist levels. Therefore, although tourist site receipts may be on the rise, when compared to last year’s statistics, it is notable also that we are not quite pre-covid levels yet.

Whilst there is evidently, still a lot of work to be done, the latest figures for January 2024, show a new record for the total number of visits to the nature reserve for a January month, and we are therefore, hopeful, and I mean hopeful, that this trajectory continues, and perhaps we may finally see normality once again, when it comes to tourist visitor numbers in the Upper Rock.

In terms of the number of cruise passengers and crew arrivals by month, referring to the latest statistics as of April of 2024, the total number of passenger visits stood at 55,380. However, in the same period the year before, the number of cruise passenger visitors on the same date stood at 63,616, reflecting a 13% drop in the number of visitors coming in.

Similarly, in terms of the number of cruise liner arrivals to Gibraltar, this too has seen a drop in roughly 10% in the period between January to April of 2024, when compared to that of the previous year. As at the first quarter of this year, we had only seen 7 cruise ships visit Gibraltar, one in January, one in February, and five in March. Whereas in the same months the previous year, we had already seen 18 cruises, calling into our port.

The economic impact that each cruise call has on our economy, cannot be understated. Every vessel and the thousands of passengers that they bring, provide a huge boost to our catering and commercial retail sectors, and therefore, we need to enhance our efforts, in attracting cruises and ultimately passengers, who will then in turn be spending their money in Gibraltar.

The number of coaches arriving via the land frontier, appears to have improved significantly, from last year’s data sets, showing a total number of 3,993 coaches having arrived in Gibraltar, as of 31 December of 2023. Whilst the improvement in this area is welcomed, it must be noted, that current levels are only 60% of what they used to be, in 2019.

60% less, or almost half of the number of coaches, that we used to enjoy. Evidently, there is room for significant improvements in this respect.

The number of tourist visits via the land frontier, stands at 8,795,000, as of December 2023, according to data provided by the Borders and Coast Guard Agency. This equates to 2 million people less, or 20% less, than our pre-covid levels. In fact, that last time we had this low-level number of visitors, was all the way back in 2007. But much like the Hon Chief Minister said in his address on Monday, “we are not quite in the good times yet” and I agree, not quite.

Finally, the number of flight arrivals to and from Gibraltar, together with the number of passengers it brings, has remained quite static over the last couple of years. So, whilst there have been improvements to the numbers of visitors arriving in comparison to the last year, they are not however, quite like what they used to be, back in 2019.

We are therefore, yet to see the results of the sports-led, and entertainment-let tourism, which this government promised it would attract, if re-elected. Instead, the Government lead with initiatives, such as the introduction of selfie-sticks in Europa Point, and in other locations of course, but specifically, the one at Europa Point, with a backdrop, showing our untreated sewage, spewing into the oceans. And the Government then wonders, why the millions of tourists it hoped would flock to Gibraltar, have not yet arrived.

Regrettably in terms of attracting new visitors and enhancing the experience on the rock, it is noted that the cruise terminal, remains, in an embarrassing state of decay. Whilst it is appreciated that a new commitment to invest in the port has been made, which will no doubt improve the tourist experience, more could nevertheless be done, to enhance the visitor experience, when disembarking off the cruises and navigating their way to Town.

Simply because, what an experience it must be, for those who come to visit Gibraltar, many, for the first time, arriving at our Port in one of these magnificent vessels. What an experience it must be, to make your journey on foot towards the Grand Casemates Square, for your unforgettable Gibraltar visit, if only, you manage to find your way there.

Because our western arm, where these passengers disembark from, is unsightly, lacking proper signage and beautification, whilst largely surrounded by piecemeal architectural designs. For instance, these tourists are treated to our wonderful multi-million-pound bicycle lane, which has remained unfinished for quite some time now and regrettably leads to nowhere. The journey to and from the port, is quite frankly not designed to give a positive and lasting impression to these visitors.

Only to arrive at Casemates Square, to witness a massive centerpiece of a clock, which is broken, or for large parts of the year, under repair. Madam Speaker, much like a broken clock, this Government is only right, just two times a day, and predictably, on this occasion, they have got it wrong.

As has been said before in this House, by my Honourable colleague and friend to my right, Mr Bossino, there needs to be a strategy, which, recognizes that tourism and the money it brings, is a crucially important sector of our economy. In our view, focus should be on the product and of course, the touristic experience.

Because, whilst the majority of the touristic experience is left to the private sector to provide, the Government, is responsible for most of the product, and that includes, our heritage sites, our nature reserve, our beaches, our town, our roads and our entry and access points. Improving and further investing in these areas, will no doubt go a long way to enhancing the visitor experience in Gibraltar and in turn leave more money in our coffers.

Madam Speaker, if I may briefly refer to and quote from the latest Chamber of Commerce Tourism Manifesto 2024, it appears, as follows:

Looking at the statistical record of the number of visitors along with the average spend per visitor we can see that Gibraltar s tourism sector is at best, static, or in decline. What is more alarming is that the average spend per visitor has hardly grown in the last decade. We recognise that Gibraltar is largely a day trip destination rather than a place to come and stay. However, unless we can grow the day visitor market and attract more visitors to come and stay, Gibraltar s tourism sector will see little or no growth and there will be little increase in the average spend per visitor.”

It continues:

For several years, the Chamber has advocated that far greater attention and investment be given to the tourism sector in Gibraltar. Despite successive government making some progress in different areas of the tourism product, it remains the Chamber s view that there has been no long-term strategy and an underwhelming lack of ambition to pursue an exciting and committed approach to a sector which offers considerable but yet unrealised potential.”

In order, to unlock that unrealized potential, improving our transport connectivity for tourism, will be vital, in attracting and being able to manage the increasing visitor numbers. Expanding the visitor experience to include more sites across Gibraltar, the report says, rather than concentrating visitors on the Upper Rock, would go some way to help alleviate part of the congestion created by the large influxes of people at the Nature Reserve.

In this respect, it is pleasing to see Ministers initiative, on the “Alternative Tour” which will no doubt put into focus some of heritage sites which are located on the South-side of Gibraltar, which if done correctly, could go some way to alleviating the pressures experienced at times, in the Upper Rock, and that is very much welcomed.

That said, equally welcome, would be, for major improvements to those sites which the tour proposes to take visitors to, if what we want, is for them to have a worthwhile experience and spend money in Gibraltar. Because Madam Speaker, whilst all of those changes are well and good, in light of the previous visitor statistics, it must be noted that it is also equally as important, if not more, to bring tourists to Gibraltar and improve on those numbers, tourists who will then in turn spend money in our economy.

Which brings me neatly to our hotels sleeping capacity. On this, it is noticeable, that despite improvements, with the opening of the Sunborn and Holiday Inn, the current complement of hotels are insufficient to meet potential demands. Data, has shown, that as bed numbers increase, so does the percentage of occupancy. So, more beds, equals, more overnight stays.

However, with the closure of the Queen’s, Continental, and Caleta hotels, the number of available beds, is now the same as it was twenty years ago. This shortage of beds, undoubtably limits our ability to attract more visitors, who in turn would spend more money during their stay in Gibraltar. Therefore, as part of its tourism manifesto wish-list, the Chamber of Commerce, call on the government, to commit to increasing the number of beds available, from the current numbers of 650 to 1,500 over the next decade.

However, it is appreciated, that hotel owners will only invest, if it is evident that there will be a considerable increase in the number of flights arriving to Gibraltar, and from a variety of destinations, so that they, can be confident that the demand for the additional beds, exists. Attracting new airlines and new routes should, therefore, be coordinated with investments in hotel infrastructure.

Moving away from beds, and looking now at flights, it must be said, that since the investment was made into the development of the new Kingsway Tunnel, we have yet to maximize the benefit of such a project, by failing to expand Gibraltar’s flight networks, into other territories.

Because it is evident from the statistics, that business has not yet picked up and reached the levels that it used to be, pre-pandemic. With 72,332 arrivals at our hotels in 2023, this figure represents a 22% decrease from the 92,000 hotel visitors we had in 2019. Part of the issue, we understand, in terms of the hotel industry, relates to the increase in rise in the number of short lets on the market, which places unfair competition on our hotels.

I understand that in this respect, the Government is proposing to introduce legislation to regulate short lets and we look forward to the opportunity to review and consider the draft legislation, once published. The other cause for the downturn, is evidently, the drop in the volume of flights and the subsequent numbers of people arriving to Gibraltar as a result. It is hoped therefore, that efforts are re-doubled, to attract new airlines and flight destinations to Gibraltar, which would in turn no doubt boost our local economy.

Madam Speaker, in terms of tourist mobility, it has been reported, that with the current compliment of tour bus fleet available, Gibraltar has a capacity to transport around 1,300 people. With an additional 700 seats made up from the taxi fleet, means that we can at best transport, roughly 2,000, around Gibraltar at any given time.

With millions of people arriving via the land frontier, hundreds of thousands via plane, and hundreds of thousands of people arriving via cruise ships, each year, we say, it is practically impossible, to provide the transport services required, to cater for all those visitors, without disappointing a very large number of them. Because the fact is, that a major limitation of the existing bus network is that it’s not tailored for tourists: there are no multilingual guides to explain our history, and the stops are not always at the most convenient locations for tourist site visits.

Additionally, the current bus network does not allow visitors to access the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, a major tourist attraction. So, while the existing bus network is adequate for local use, it is not userfriendly for tourist visitors. We must be doing more to provide for an unforgettable and pleasant experience for those tourists visiting Gibraltar, that is, if we want the tourism industry to flourish and to grow, as one of the strongest pillars of our economy.

To summarise, Gibraltar tourism statistics look bleak and somewhat worrying to say the least. We would have hoped that by this stage, a few years out of the pandemic, that we would have attained normality when it comes to Tourist visits to Gibraltar. That said, at the same time, we evidently, cannot manage increased visitor numbers without redesigning the transportation system. This redesign needs to address the movement of people from the border and the cruise terminal to the town, and from the town to the Upper Rock and to the tourist sites around Gibraltar.

So may we strongly suggest that a considerable amount of time, effort and resources is spent in these areas. Because whilst we may have seen an increase in Tourism Expenditure of 23.5%, as was noted earlier this week, when compared with the previous year, according to the latest Tourist Survey Report of 2023, it is noticeable, that this is still 50 Million Pounds less per year, than what we used to enjoy from our pre-covid tourist levels, which saw tourist expenditure in Gibraltar rising to a record 307 Million pounds.

With that said, we must ensure that tourism growth is sustainable. Our focus should be on developing eco-tourism and cultural tourism, tourism that is sports-led and events-led, as this will in turn attract visitors who respect and appreciate our natural environment and our heritage. By doing so, we can preserve the very qualities that make Gibraltar special while ensuring economic benefits for our community.

Heritage:

Madam Speaker, on Heritage, it is noted that very helpfully, the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council Parliamentary Report 2023, which was laid before parliament only last month, covered the activities and the work carried out during the period from January to December of 2023. The Report highlighted, that four meetings were held by this Committee, in 2023, in which numerous heritage projects were being monitored, some assessed, others restored, and a few were even enhanced.

That said, it is important to note that despite some of the progress made in this area, we are nevertheless, still guided by a very much outdated Development Plan. A Plan, which was published in 2009 and probably drafted much earlier than that. A plan that provides policies and guidance for development in Gibraltar, yet only has a single paragraph was dedicated to heritage protection within its 134 pages.

But much of that plan, doesn’t apply now, as the last few decades have witnessed transformational developments, which has impacted our infrastructure and highlighted the need for review, control and holistic planning, especially seeing that the current Development Plan of 2009, has not been fit for purpose, for quite some time. So, we eagerly await the publication of the new version, which I understand, had only recently been tendered for, a few weeks ago.

And if I may just briefly refer you to the Government’s Draft paper titled: “Safeguarding our Past, Enriching our Future – A new Vision for Gibraltar’s Heritage”, and issued in June of 2023. As noted in the forward and I quote:

“Gibraltar has a rich and unique heritage. It is of significance, as recognition by UNESCO of our World Heritage Site shows. Gibraltar’s heritage is vital in defining our identity. It is a reference point in times of change; it helps us understand where we have from, where we are going and why we do things in the way that we do. Heritage touches all our lives.”

I believe that this may have been written by the Hon Minister for the Environment.

Gibraltar has a rich and unique heritage indeed and therefore, tighter controls are clearly needed to further heritage protection. Environmental policy and guidance would be welcomed to ensure best practice on sustainability, and it is also important to protect Gibraltar’s natural beauty by preserving and integrating heritage sites, in light of their historical context, with any new developments. It is very much hoped therefore, that the new proposed Development Plan, caters for all of this.

Because, it is crucial, for our government’s resources to be managed effectively so that sufficient parts of our budget can be allocated to heritage, so as to make heritage, a central focus of Gibraltar’s tourism, and not just a mere part of it. Failure to do so would mean that our heritage will be at risk, and we cannot afford for our Historical sites to be left to deteriorate, scaled back or eliminated altogether. Such a disregard for our heritage would not only erode our identity but also diminish the cultural richness that attracts visitors from around the world to Gibraltar.

The impact that our Heritage has on tourism cannot be overlooked. Tourism is a vital component of Gibraltar's economy, yet the budget provides inadequate support for this sector. Insufficient investment in our heritage, our infrastructure and marketing will make it all the more challenging to attract and retain visitors. Madam Speaker, our natural beauty and historical sites are key to driving tourist numbers, but without proper funding, guidance and strategic planning, we risk losing our competitive edge.

Which finally, leads me to briefly comment on the newly introduced tour guide initiative. The Government recently introduced an initiative, in which, in conjunction with the Gibraltar College, it will be offering a course for a qualification as a Licensed Guide. The course, we understand, will seek to include information on several of our most popular tourist sites and offerings. In this respect, I will be the first to say that having some kind of regulation and standardization, in this sector, is most welcomed.

With that said, our main concern, relating to this new initiative, stems from the potential for unfair competition coming from across the border. How will we be regulating and placing controls on that. Only last week I personally saw two large groups of tourists, being guided by Spanish tour guide operators, walking into town whilst being spoken to, about our history and our heritage, sometimes I am told, incorrectly so, each with roughly 50 people in each group.

Will these foreign tour operators, who currently leave no money in Gibraltar, be required to obtain a Licensed Guide qualification from the Gibraltar College, and if so, how does the government propose to regulate and enforce this requirement? I invite the Government, to address this point in his reply, because it makes no sense, on this side of the house, to subject locals to rules and regulation, particularly, requiring them to be qualified as Licensed Guide, but not apply these requirements to foreign Spanish competition. We hope to obtain clarity on that point, so that we can better understand this initiative.

Environment:

Madam Speaker, if I may briefly address you on the environment now. Our unique natural landscape is a gem, that requires our utmost care and protection. Our green spaces are diminishing, and pollution levels are rising, we are surrounded by construction sites and scaffolding everywhere you go. Many say, that Gibraltar looks unsightly, worse still, filthy and all this is not a good look when wanting to attract tourism and is also not good for those of us living in these conditions.

The use of cars as the preferred mode of personal transport remains unchanged, adding considerably to the traffic congestion and reducing the quality of the air we breathe in both the town area and the Upper Rock. Regrettably, Gibraltar’s has one of the highest levels of cars per capita anywhere in the world, and that is something, that we should not be particularly proud of. Yet, nothing sensible, is being done about this.

Earlier this week we were treated to a new Pollution Levy, one which in effect would cost people £520 a year, for having a car that’s 10 or more than 10 years old. A policy which does not do much to protect the environment, as long as you can afford to pay to pollute it. A policy, which most likely would have hit hardest, the poorest in our community, those who own old cars as they cannot afford to buy a new one. And a policy which was not based on the levels of emissions which your car is producing, so regardless of whether you had a 10-year-old hybrid or a 10-year-old diesel car, you would essentially both pay the same.

A nonsensical policy, that was later qualified on interview at GBC by the fact that, having bought himself a Porche, to cheer himself up, that happens to be over 10 years old, he too, will be liable to pay this levy. Well, I’m sorry to say, but for most working class people, they couldn’t buy a Porche even if they saved up for it, let alone, buy one because they want to cheer themselves up.

I can totally understand, how this has been perceived as insulting and degrading, by the people of Gibraltar. Nevertheless, I am glad that the Honourable Chief Minister, had very quickly come to his senses, and back tracked on this new budget measure, in record time.

When analysing some of the data, we can see that according to this year’s estimates of expenditure, the departmental budget for the environment was 20% over budget by a total of £1.9m. From the overspend, a total of £1.5m was incurred in relation to charges for cleaning streets and public places. The Collection and Disposal of Refuse was also 35% over budget.

It will come as no surprise to many, that on election year, a considerable amount of taxpayer’s money was spent towards collection and disposal of refuse and cleaning of our streets. Now whilst these efforts are welcomed, because it is high time that our streets and air quality are kept clean, it is hoped nevertheless that such efforts are made on a more regular basis. Not least, because despite the increases in expenditure in this area, many feel, that Gibraltar does not appear to be any cleaner. I dare ask, are we really getting value for money here?

Madam Speaker, in terms of the Upper Rock Tourist Sites and Beaches, it is highlighted that these too were also slightly over budget, by 1 Million pounds. Which brings me to my next observation, that is, what exactly has 6.8 Million pounds been spent on?

Our beaches remain dirty and covered in dust from nearby construction sites, and have been for the better part of the last decade now. Many of which, should had finished some years ago. We sincerely hope that for the sake of our waters, the beaches and the people who use them, that the newly announced East Side project, does not take as much time to complete.

Speaking of our waters, I can’t not highlight the fact that a few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of being invited to see a screening of the latest Orca documentary, produced by an award-winning filmmaker, who is now based here in Gibraltar. We were also fortunate enough to be treated to some local footage of finwhales and dolphins, and I must say that it was absolutely amazing to watch.

I mention this story, as it was remarkable to see the incredible marine life, the biodiversity, which surrounds our waters. To think, that an award-wining short-film maker, who had by then, travelled around the world to record fin-whales, came to Gibraltar, to record and finalize his video content. Because very quickly, it became apparent what a splendid marine habitat we have and how lucky are to have it.

Remarkable indeed, but more remarkable still, is the fact that we continue to pump raw, untreated sewage into our oceans, despite the splendor of marine life, surrounding us. Gibraltar is greener than ever, or so, the honorable minister says.

The straits of Gibraltar are a migratory corridor for whales and dolphins, who are both, protected species under the Nature Protection Act. In fact, the law says these animals must not be intercepted or interfered with, and that navigating close to them is not allowed. Yet reports have been made of people chasing fin whales on their jet skis or chasing dolphins and throwing fishing lines into pods, in the hope of catching an under passing tuna. Where is the environmental enforcement and protection of the wonderful marine biodiversity that we have.

It appears that the Government has fallen out of touch with the environment. It is doing very little to carry out enforcement within our waters. It is doing even less, to mitigate against the negative effects of climate change. So, are we really doing enough? Not in our view. And we believe that it’s because it isn’t popular to do so. Particularly, when you are on a desperate mission, of vote hunting for your own survival.

Instead of projecting ourselves onto the international stage, by perhaps, leading in marine-life migration and research, we instead, make an economy out of environmentally harmful business practices such as bunkering, which often takes place too close to our shores, and all whilst we continue also, to pump raw and untreated sewage in our oceans. So, whilst the Government may wish to pretend, that we are greener than ever. To that, I say, there is clearly a lot left more for wanting. This government needs to do better. For each of us, our children and our children’s children.

Looking now at renewable energy, I highlight the fact, that in 2019 electricity consumption for Gibraltar was around 176 Giga Watts; In 2045, electricity use is projected to reach 199 GW. For context, and if we are to go fully renewable, we understand that if 100% of available our roof space was covered with roofmounted solar PVs, this could provide approximately 20% of the energy required, with the remaining energy needed to be met with additional renewables, such as mini-farms of solar PV’s or even offshore wind supply.

So, I dare ask, is this even attainable? Because the last time questions were asked in this house on renewables, we were shocked to hear, that despite the hundreds of thousands if not millions of pounds spent in investment, that Gibraltar’s renewable energy production only amounted to a minute, 1.4% of our Energy consumption. Just 1.4%, after having spent millions of pounds in this area. Can we do better? Quite frankly, we think so.

But why does all of this matter, you might ask yourself. Well, because climate change is increasingly recognized as a threat to the security and stability of every country in the world and Gibraltar is not immune to these risks. An increase in global temperatures would mean a rise in extremely hot days yearround, a reduction in annual rainfall and rise in sea temperatures and levels. It will also increase the energy demand for things like air conditioning, which would undoubtably put increasing pressure on our energy grid, and not least, our emission targets.

Our surrounding natural environment would be unrecognizable. Natural habitats and biodiversity will be regrettably lost. The loss of our beaches due to coastal erosion, or sea level rises will undoubtably have an impact on the tourist numbers that come to Gibraltar. This will hurt our economy, but more importantly, have an impact on the way we live our lives.

Because Madam Speaker, when I speak with young people, one of their main concerns is the environment. And the Government simply pays lip service to the global move to changing the way we live our lives. So, it is evident that despite our efforts, there is room for significant improvements, if we are to really“ put our money where our heart is”. Work is needed to get Gibraltar back on track to meet its first carbon budget, and also the 2030 interim environmental targets. To do so, will require a lot of investment from the Government. Investment, with money, that we just don’t seem to have, or at least, budget for.

Nevertheless, going forwards, it is positive to note the recent measures announced by the Honourable Chief Minister on Monday, confirming that we will adopt green procurement policies, as a requirement to supplying the Government. Policies such as these, will put the onus on the successful tender, in having to achieve and comply with specific environmental requirements and will no doubt go some way, in helping to achieve our goals.

A measure that was discussed only recently at one of our Environmental Committee meetings. Which only serves to show the importance of these committees and the value in collaboration in areas where the parties across this house, can present a united front, like the environment. And I mean it when I say that, because I think it is important to do so, to be united, in certain policy areas, where possible.

Equality:

When it comes to Equalities, I must highlight the excellent progress made in this area, particularly since the inception of the Ministry itself. Which has no doubt, been instrumental in coordinating and facilitating the raising of awareness of inequalities, wherever they may have arisen. In terms of gender equality, women for instance, are frequently playing key roles within our government, our businesses, and our local community and that should only be celebrated. With that said, we acknowledge that efforts could be improved, to break down the barriers of gender inequality, so that they too are better represented within the senior decision-making positions of society.

In respect of the LGBTQ+ community, it is commendable, that a legal framework was put in place to protect and enshrine the rights of the community. Initiatives like these, which are designed to combat discrimination and promote diversity are finally bearing fruit, but there remains much more to do. Pride Month, which has recently concluded served as an important reminder that we must continue to support our LGBTQ+ community and not rest until every Gibraltarian enjoys the same rights, the same opportunities, and the same protections.

In terms of protections, what support groups are being offered to this community? Have we bothered to find out whether higher rates of depression are experienced by those in this community? Gibraltar is small, so it can be relatively easy to gather data in this area. Data, which is of importance, so that we can provide the right level of care and support for those who need it the most.

Because, Madam Speaker the most recent study led by Stonewall in 2018, found that half of the LGBTQ+ community, had experienced depression, and three in five had experienced anxiety. One in eight people of those in who are LGBTQ+ aged 18 to 24 have attempted to end their lives. The study also showed that almost half of trans people, had thought about taking their own life.

What about hate crimes statistics? Do we have any in this area? Is there not an appetite to dig deeper and understand the root causes of the issues and problems faced, so that we can better protect and support the people of this community. Because whilst pride celebrations are excellent, we need to do more than just having a commercial yearly event, if we are to bring meaningful change, to this community.

Madam Speaker, with regards to social equality, having analysed the statistics, I can’t but not highlight the fact, that in 2023, the government received a total of 206 applications for social security benefits. From the latest data available on the Department of Social Security website, we can see that in January alone, there was more than a 100% increase in applications, in comparison to last year’s data. With 23 applications having been received for that month. A worrying trend, if that figure were to continue to rise.

In addition, the number of individuals receiving disability benefit arrangements according to the latest data is notable. Of concern, is the rising number of children aged 0-10 that receive disability benefits, which has risen from 63 individuals in January 2023, to 88 individuals in January 2024. Representing a 40% increase in just a short 12-month period.

Perhaps something to look into and certainly to keep an eye on, so that we can better assess whether we have the facilities and infrastructure in place, to be able to cater for the rising number of persons living with disabilities. Its paramount that we are proactive and not reactive in this area, as it has been the practice in the past.

Touching again on Gender Equality, it is notable, that we have yet to see the equalization of pensions between men and women, despite this Government promising to do so. A policy which would have ended the current discrimination between women, who can receive state pensions from 60; and men, who currently need to wait until they’re 65 to receive it. A promise, which has been successively broken since the so-called “New Dawn”of 2011.

We have also yet to see, the replacement of maternity leave, with parental leave, within our legislation, which would otherwise allow parents of newborns to share their paid leave between them. There have been many bills which have been passed before this House, since the start of the new Parliamentary term, and one wonders why such a simple legislative amendment has not yet been brought to the floor.

If this Government truly stands by its desire to empower women and remove barriers to equality, then more must be done, and quickly, to provide them with the tools necessary, to succeed in their careers or indeed politics or elsewhere. On this point, however, I must highlight that a few weeks ago the Honourable Minister for Equality, confirmed in this House, that a consultation was taking place with members of the private sector and the impact that these legislative changes would have on their businesses. We look forward to and are hopeful that this legislative change will be quickly resolved following consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

Additionally, whilst we have a half-way house for women, we have yet to see a half-way house for men, despite repeated calls from Action for Housing to do so.

Madam Speaker, I refer to a letter dated 20th May 2024, and addressed to the Honourable Minister for Housing, and written on behalf of Action for Housing. Where, it noted the following:

“Dear Minister,

In August 2023 the Government filed plans for an accommodation block at Europa Point which would provide 256 beds in over 110 rooms for key workers and for homeless men.

Prior to this announcement which we welcomed, the Government had announced a similar facility in October 2020. At this time the Government said it would construct a hostel comprising of 665 beds at the MOT centre site. This project never went ahead and instead the Europa Point one was announced which regrettably has also been shelved.

As we have said on numerous occasions over the years there is a need to provide a half-way house for men. It is a well-known fact that after separations it is the mothers (with the children) who keep the matrimonial home and the fathers leave, some of which are made homeless.

Currently there is a half-way house for women, but no such facility for men. A similar facility for men would give them a temporary roof over their heads whilst they re-build their lives and manage to secure more permanent accommodation.

We wish to know whether you have any plans to provide a facility for homeless men who at the moment have to rely on family members or friends to give them shelter and whose plight is very seldom acknowledged.”

A powerful statement indeed. So why is it, I ask, if statistically men are the ones who leave the family home, that we have not yet set up a half-way house for them?

Madam Speaker, when it comes to equality, the budget regrettably falls short in addressing the disparities that persist in our society. Funding cuts to social services, allowances, and community programs disproportionately affect marginalized groups, including the elderly, people with disabilities, low-income families and our youths. By failing to support these people, we are perpetuating inequality and social injustice for many more years to come.

It is clear, therefore, that whilst this government attempts to portray itself as the party that Champions Equality, it is regrettably noted, that they have fallen significantly short in attaining that honour, and whilst things have evidently gotten better in some areas, there remains desirable improvements in others.

Conclusion:

Madam Speaker, I would like to end my address, by noting, that it is all of our collective responsibilities to advocate for a budget that reflects our values and priorities. From my part, we must demand greater investment in environmental sustainability, youth development, heritage preservation, social equality, and tourism promotion. Only by addressing these issues can we ensure a prosperous and beneficial future for all of the people of Gibraltar and more particularly our Young People.

Drawing now to a close, I ask that my contribution, and more specifically my criticisms, are taken constructively and not destructively. It is important to understand that it is our role as opposition, to ask questions, to demand answers and to ensure that the government is held accountable. Therefore, for all the reasons previously expressed and for those provided by my honourable colleagues, and those reasons yet to come also, I will not be voting in favour of the Appropriation Bill. Thank you Madam Speaker.