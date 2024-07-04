The Budget 2024: Minister Leslie Bruzon

Below follows Minister Leslie Bruzon‘s Budget Address:

Madam Speaker,

As I rise today to give my first budget speech, I am reminded of the Chief Ministers words last year whenhe reminded members of Parliament that “our time here is a privilege and ought not to be taken forgranted”.

Madam speaker, October 2023 was a turning point in the lives of many of us, not only on this side of thehouse, but also for those on the opposition benches and those who stood for elections but didn’t make it into Parliament.

Elections can be ruthless Madam Speaker, especially in such a small community.

They can be merciless not only on those standing for election but worse still on families and loved ones who are often targets.

A very special mention goes to those loved ones, partners and our respective children who often have toendure the sharp end of our choice to join public life.

But join public life we did Madam Speaker, despite knowing of the inevitable consequences, because weall felt that we could make a difference to our community.

Madam Speaker, during the 2023 Election month we reminded our tiny but beautiful Nation of our accomplishments during the last 12 years.

New Schools, A small Boats Marina, A new Primary Care Centre, A National Bank, A University, and soon, but I will not pretend to take credit for those incredible achievements, as I have spent the last 20 yearsin the background as an executive member of the Liberal Party.

Today, Madam Speaker, it is with enormous pride, that I present a snapshot of my ministerial portfolio,what has happened and what we aim to achieve during the next financial year.

AIRPORT FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Madam speaker I would like to commence with the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS)

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) has, during the past Financial Year, gone through a period of significant staff renewal which arose from several retirements which necessitated new entrants to beengaged and trained to ensure business continuity and thereby maintain a quality assured service delivery.

Over the past twelve months a total of five new firefighters have been accepted into the AFRS.

Also, linked to the retirements, and following a rigorous selection board process, a number of promotions took place across all the operational ranks.

Enhancing its staffs’ skills and knowledge to develop its operational output is at the ethos of the AFRS,and in this respect a considerable number of training courses were attended across all levels during thisperiod.

Numerous firefighters and officers undertook courses to either qualify, recertify or gain an instructorqualification in disciplines such as;

Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear emergency responses, IncidentCommand Levels 1, 2 and 3,

Aviation Firefighting,

Breathing Apparatus Instructors,

Joint Emergency Service Programme Instructors, First Response Emergency Care and

Senior Aviation Operations and Emergency Planning Courses,

all of these resulting in accredited qualifications serving to broaden the staff’s skills base.

Officers also attended various aviation fire and rescue industry specific events abroad which provideexcellent opportunities to network with industry professionals from across UK airports and beyond.

Additionally, beyond the confines of the airfield, the AFRS supported several multi-agency exercises throughout Gibraltar, participating collaboratively with partner agencies.

Working closely with the Office of Civil Contingencies, it actively participates in emergency planningforums dynamically contributing to develop and test Gibraltar’s resilience to face any eventuality.

The AFRS also continues to work very closely with the GFRS, collaborating on training and other projects of mutual benefit, all of which contribute positively to the safety of our community.

During this Financial Year the AFRS was scrutinised by inspectors from both the Defence Fire SafetyRegulator and the Civil Aviation Authority.

These audits provided further assurance that the AFRS is performing and delivering a service in compliance with UK and internationally mandated aviation regulations and standards, confirming that itspersonnel manning and resources are sufficient to safely fulfil its expected operational response tasks.

Ensuring the welfare of its staff is a fundamental duty of care for the AFRS. In this respect a number ofinfrastructural improvement works have been undertaken within the Fire Station to ensure that its facilities meet the current operational and welfare risk requirements, these will continue in a phasedapproach over the next few years.

As a lean and multifaceted unit, the small but dynamic AFRS team strives for organisational and individual self-improvement, ensuring its firefighters are equipped with the tools and resources to safelyand effectively perform the critical and ever evolving challenges expected of them.

GIBRALTAR FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Madam Speaker, moving on to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS),

The GFRS is an organisation that prides itself on setting high standards of performance in the service provided to our community.

With the development and review of fire safety standards across the globe, particularly in UK, and continued innovative fire engineering solutions, the GFRS Fire Safety team is constantly challenged and does a magnificent job in the anticipation of risks, subsequently contributing to frontline operationalpreparedness.

The GFRS continue with attempts to develop and achieve short and long-term goals. A number of ongoing matters include:

Breathing Apparatus Overhaul:

A complete overhaul and modernisation of Breathing Apparatus will be carried out during the next Financial Year.

This exercise comes at a significant cost but one that is essential for the safety of our Fire Fighters.

Complement:

Senior Management is currently reviewing GFRS resources, aligned to UK National Operational Guidanceand Gibraltar’s risk element.

Once adequate numbers have been determined HMGoG will work with the GFRS accordingly.

Database, Control Room and Incident Management Software:

Significant progress has been made with a local service provider to develop and modernise internal systems.

The main objective is to improve efficiency in emergency response and day-to-day working practices.

Departmental Restructure:

The restructure of the GFRS was recently approved by my office and Senior Management are now in theprocess of implementing the various phases, this will include the Introduction of a dedicated TrainingDepartment.

Temporary promotions have taken place on a rotational basis with a view to provide all potential candidateswith an equal opportunity to progress through the ranks.

Fire Control Operators:

With the recent transfer of the Ambulance dispatch to the GHA have come several changes in protocols, training content and responsibilities.

That said, Fire Control Operators will maintain a level of Emergency Medical Response training to provideresilience if required.

Fire Safety Department, and Public Awareness:

With a yearly average of over 500 Building Applications, the GFRS continue to liaise with Building Control to ensure that new builds comply with standards of fire safety.

Now more than ever, we must ensure that buildings provide assistance to our frontline responders to safeguard fire crews and residents.

The GFRS are in the process of consulting with Building Control to manage fees for Fire Safety consultations as part of the Building Control process.

Also, under review with the Government Law Office GLO are the Petroleum License fees with a likelychange during the course of this year following consultation with myself and my colleague, MinisterCortes. This will most likely move to a system with fees based on quantities and risk.

Firefighter Recruit:

The recently appointed Fire Fighter, Mr Neil Wink, has completed his 15-week Fire Fighter DevelopmentProgram in UK.

This will now be followed by another 8 weeks of intense and locally conducted training in Rope Rescue,Diver Search and Rescue, Emergency Response Driving, Emergency Medical Response and other aspects of GFRS responsibilities.

Legal Framework:

GFRS Senior Management continue to review its current legal framework to align it with the roles andresponsibilities of a modern-day Fire and Rescue Service.

Mental Health:

The new Head of Welfare, Divisional Officer Mr Adrian McComb, continues to work hard with the GFRSCounsellor and Wellbeing Champions to ensure support mechanisms with clear policies and guidance arein place for staff members.

Review of the GFRS:

The Chief Fire Officer recently carried out a review of the GFRS through an independent Inspector, MrPhil Cox.

This has highlighted a number of issues that Senior Management are already working on, mainly to do with data capturing through the development of technology.

Vehicle replacement:

Two 17-year old support vehicles are being replaced by electric vehicles.

The main function of these vehicles is to serve Senior Duty Officer deployment to the fire ground forIncident Command purposes and the Fire Safety Team to perform their daily responsibilities.

Station:

We are working on the exciting project of a new home for the GFRS.

A presentation of the concept design has been made to GFRS staff, and this has been well received by all.

Training Facility:

We are working on the enhancement of the existing training facilities.

The new facility will provide our Firefighters with the minimum expected training in Breathing Apparatus Heat Exposure, Compartment Fire Behaviour (CFB) and Ship Fire Fighting amongst other elements of specialist responsibilities.

We are working with Gibdock for a potential bespoke facility built locally.

Furthermore, a purposely built training facility will help enhance the ability to respond to MOD assets (primarily Royal Navy vessels).

Ship fire-fighting, high rise fire-fighting, compartment fire behaviour, and search and rescue in heat andhumidity, are elements of GFRS responsibilities where training is currently undertaken in UK at a cost.

Turntable Ladder / Aerial Ladder Platform:

With research and on-scene practical tests carried out with the two main suppliers identified, HMGoG hascommitted to the purchase of an Aerial Ladder platform for the GFRS.

Urban Search and Rescue (USAR):

GFRS continue to liaise with members of the UK Resilience Framework with a view to have added support as part of their response to incidents involving collapsed structures, rock falls, earthquakes, etc.

Madam Speaker, the GFRS continues to form a vital part of Gibraltar’s ongoing development as a modern and safe community, with significant involvement in major projects, public events, and residentialdevelopments.

The aim of their involvement in these projects is not only to familiarise themselves with potential risksbut also to ensure that new builds comply with fire protection and safety standards aimed at saving lives and assisting Fire Service operations.

Finally, the GFRS, in partnership with HMGoG, will continue to be fully committed to working effortlessly in fire prevention, protection and the maintenance of an effective response to a wide range ofoperational incidents with one overarching aim, to safeguard our community.

It is nevertheless vital that we continue to support our frontline Fire Fighters who are the most exposed torisk, by ensuring that we provide them with the tools necessary to perform effectively on the fire groundand maintain their skills at the highest possible level.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Madam Speaker,

I will now cover my responsibilities under Industrial Relations, a matter which for obvious reasons hasalways been close to my heart.

My background as a Trade Unionist previously discharging convenor duties gives me the necessary insight to understand the interplay between unions and the Public Sector, and the unions and the community as a whole.

Unions play an important role in our day to day lives.

Sometimes this is evident as disputes arise and play out, whereas other times their influence is more indirect, such as their impact on policy-making behind the scenes, as a pre-eminent stakeholder.

This administration places the Government/Union relationship at the heart of its business and will continue to do so, despite any disagreements that we may have from time to time.

Whilst it is true that the current financial climate still requires a degree of financial prudence and responsibility, there are matters that the Government has been able to square, such as those that relate to the Gibraltar Bus Company Ltd, HM Prison, and others.

There are other areas to which the Government hopes to bring to a resolution in due course.

The Ministry that I lead will be sensitive to the views and needs of the unions in Gibraltar, and will continue to work hand in hand with them to address issues they raise whenever these are justified.

PUBLIC SERVICE CODE

Madam Speaker, the Minister with overall responsibility for the public service is the Chief Minister.

I have nonetheless inherited from my predecessor, matters concerning the revision and modernisation ofthe Public Sector Code - commonly known as the General Orders.

This is a Manifesto commitment which I am keen to fulfil.

The incumbent Director of Personnel and Development, together with his staff, are building on the blocksthat were established during Steven Linares’ stewardship of Industrial Relations.

The current document is obsolete in many respects.

It currently underpins the Civil Service, the Gibraltar Development Corporation, as well as many otherAgencies, Government-owned Companies, and Authorities in one form or another.

The objective is for this rebranded and reinvigorated Public Service Code to meet the needs of the 21stcentury public sector – the springboard for its future success.

I am keen to resolve this with the urgency it requires.

KING’S BASTION LEISURE CENTRE

Madam Speaker, I move on now to my responsibility for the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre.

I am delighted to share the remarkable progress and success that the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre (KBLC) has achieved over the past year.

In 2023, the Centre continued to operate efficiently and effectively, with an impressive increase in revenueof 7% over the previous year.

This marks the most profitable year to date for the KBLC, a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff and management.

A significant portion of this revenue, about one-third, was generated from the most popular attraction, which are the bowling lanes.

Alongside the bowling lanes, the Fitness Gym and the Amusement Arcade remain top attractions, drawingin many visitors and adding to the revenue streams.

The Amusement Arcade, in particular, saw exciting developments in 2023 with the addition of five newarcade games.

It now boasts a total of 63 arcade machines, offering a wide variety of entertainment options for ouryounger visitors.

Other income streams, such as the Boulder Park, the popular Cannonball Store, and the room rentals, also performed well throughout the year.

The Boulder Park, in particular, saw its climbing routes changed twice in the year, utilising a professional route setting team from the UK.

This ensures that our climbing routes remain challenging and varied, keeping our users engaged and excitedto return.

The Cannonball Store introduced the sale of comics and collector editions, a category that had been long absent from Gibraltar newsagents.

Among the many events hosted, the 15th Anniversary celebration of the Centre’s inauguration on February 28th stood out as a highlight.

This event attracted a record number of visitors and showcased the community’s continued support and enthusiasm for the Centre.

Additionally, the traditional Santa’s Grotto and VR sleigh ride remain favourites, delighting visitors of allages.

The management team at KBLC set ambitious targets for increasing revenue and reduce the overall running costs of the Centre.

I am proud to report that these targets have once again been successfully achieved. This accomplishmentnot only underscores the commitment to operational efficiency but also ensures that the Centre remains a vibrant community hub.

As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to further enhancing the offerings and experiences at the

King’s Bastion Leisure Centre.

In conclusion, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff, management team, and the community for their unwavering support.

The success of the KBLC is a collective achievement, and it is the communities enthusiasm and participation that drive us to keep improving and innovating.

I look forward to another successful and exciting year for the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre.

CIVIL CONTINGENCIES

Madam Speaker I now move on to Civil Contingencies

Recent global events underscore the critical importance of security and resilience.

From the war in Ukraine, conflicts in Israel and Palestine, and attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, to international terrorism, state-sponsored cyber-attacks, and climate change, our world is increasinglyvolatile.

These challenges remind us of our collective responsibility to prepare for every eventuality. InGibraltar, the past few years have highlighted our own vulnerabilities.

We have faced COVID-19, the OS 35 collision, the Gas Venus oil spill, and a fire at Power’s Drive Tunnel that disrupted our water supply.

These incidents are stark reminders that disasters can and do happen close to home. The Officeof Civil Contingencies plays a pivotal role in enhancing Gibraltar’s resilience.

By collaborating with the Emergency Services, government departments, agencies, the military, and other key partners, we ensure our preparedness and ability to effectively respond to and recover fromemergencies.

As the cornerstone of the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) and its Executive Committee, the Officeof Civil Contingencies coordinates much of the emergency planning work through six Joint TacticalGroups.

These groups focus on Air, Land, Maritime, Cyber, Health and Social Care, and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

Over the past 12 months, significant progress has been made in these areas.

The Gibraltar National Security Risk Assessment (GNSRA) has been updated, providing a comprehensive understanding of the risk landscape.

This crucial document informs our risk management decisions, identifies vulnerabilities, and drives thedevelopment of multi-agency emergency response plans.

We have developed and maintained risk-based Multi-Agency Emergency Response plans, including the Major Incident Response Plan, Marauding Terrorist Attack Response Plan, CBRN Response Plan, Upper Rock Nature Reserve Fire Response Plan, Cyber Security Response Plan, and Mass Casualty Plan.

Site-specific plans have also been created for various critical locations, ensuring preparedness across theboard.

The ongoing EU Treaty Negotiations and associated Non-Negotiated Outcome (NNO) planning work is a priority.

The Office of Civil Contingencies supports the Deputy Chief Minister in mitigating potential impacts andhas conducted numerous table-top exercises for government departments, agencies, and businessorganisations.

The Trauma Risk Management (TRiM) Policy, launched in September 2023, is another key achievement and is now an established pan-Government policy sitting under the Department of Personnel andDevelopment.

TRiM Managers and Practitioners were qualified throughout 2023 and further training is planned toensure that appropriate levels are maintained in the first responding organisations.

This policy ensures that our first responders receive the necessary support, with ongoing training to maintain appropriate levels.

Training and exercising remain paramount.

The Office of Civil Contingencies has led numerous multi-agency training events and exercises, ensuringthat our responders are well-prepared for any major incident.

These efforts include testing response plans for a Marauding Terrorist Attack, LNG Emergency, and AirEmergency.

Event Safety Advisory Groups, led by the Office of Civil Contingencies, play a crucial role in ensuring public safety during events.

The significant investment in Gibraltar’s Geographic Information System (GIS) continues to be made.

A bespoke Incident Management Platform improves situational awareness across all agencies and at every level of command.

Civil Contingencies facilitates the training for GIS Operators and the system assists commanders in gaining a better understanding of the incident they are faced with.

The Government owns an integrated, automated and centralized IT system to collect, store, and processdata regarding people, vehicle, vessel and aircraft movements in and out of Gibraltar via land, sea and airfor the purposes of law enforcement, known as the National Security Centralised Intelligence System (theNSCIS).

The Office of Civil Contingencies acts as coordinator for the Government’s Law Enforcement Agencies and chairs the NSCIS Working Group. The System is a key component of our security infrastructure.

In conclusion, our commitment to resilience and preparedness is unwavering.

Through the dedicated efforts of the Office of Civil Contingencies and its partners, we continue to enhance Gibraltar’s security, ensuring that we are ready to face any challenge that comes our way.

SPORT AND LEISURE

Madam Speaker,

I will now continue with my area of responsibility as Minister for Sport and Leisure.

Locally, and as per usual league programmes and development initiatives were completed as brilliantly asalways by the army of volunteers who organise and run them.

Participation levels are once again up and both the Bayside and Lathbury Sports Complexes have beenextremely busy and are a sight to behold when at full capacity.

Now in its second full operational sporting season Lathbury has become the main facility for both the Athletics and Swimming associations.

In addition, the Gibraltar Triathlon Association and the Gibraltar Football Association, amongst others, are also regular users of the facility with the schools and Special Olympics holding their Sports Days and National Games at the complex.

In relation to GASA and the GAAA’s specifically both sporting bodies have now established their training and competitive programmes.

They can now plan and welcome visitors with GASA having hosted visitors for the first time in severalyears.

Additionally, the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA’s) has recently hosted the Athletics Championships of the Small States of Europe.

The capability of the facility which amongst other things includes fixed installations for electronic timing have made this a reality.

Other than the recent Island Games one really has to cast the mind back to the last time an athletics event of this standard was held locally.

This has been made possible by not only the hard work of the athletics fraternity but also because of the unprecedented investment in sporting infrastructure undertaken under the GSLP/Liberal government.

The Lathbury Swimming Pool which for a short period of time was only accessible to members of GASAand the Gibraltar Triathlon Association is now also accessible to the general public and has been for a number of months.

The recruitment of six extra pool operatives at the turn of the year has allowed manning levels to be met thus offering public swim time in a similar safe environment to that enjoyed at the GSLA Swimming Pool Complex on Europort Avenue.

Bookings have become very popular and have been easier to obtain than ever before.

The implementation of online booking systems at all GSLA facilities now means that swimmers or those wishing to enjoy a game of Padel tennis can book from their smartphone, tablet or other electronicdevices.

It is important to note that bookings can still be done at the GSLA’s counters or over the phone.

Madam Speaker,

We cannot only concentrate on the new venues.

I believe it is safe to say that apart from schools, sporting facilities are those most utilised by our childrenand young people.

Given the positive health effects of exercise on many fronts it is important to continue to maintain highstandards so that those wishing to avail themselves of this service can do so in the knowledge that they have safe and adequate facilities.

Rolling maintenance was an area that needed reviewing and I am glad to report that this is being addressed effectively and quickly.

Unfortunately, facilities do have a shelf life and we need to address this also.

As such, for example, Pitches 3 and 4 at the Bayside Sports Complex were both resurfaced during the lastfinancial year at a cost of £68,153.35.

Next in line are the Hockey Pitches with a tender for their resurfacing recently issued.

Their longevity is testament to the hardworking team at the GSLA who have kept this facility to international standards for at least a decade longer than any similar facility anywhere else in Europe.

Just as with the football pitches however they have been stretched to their limit.

This facility has only recently hosted another EuroHockey tournament and by design the new surface with periphery works will continue to be considered a host venue for similar events in future.

This commitment shows how crucial participation in international events is both at home and abroad.

We continue to advocate that all those who are full or affiliate members of their international governing bodies need to be active within their international frameworks.

Given this, the GSLA continue to support associations on many levels not least financially.

To this end the financial support received in the last financial year by sports associations was, Total for Sports Grants:​£346,533.97

This figure represents support offered to registered associations for participation at international events, sports development initiatives and minor improvements to facilities.

Applications were received and painstakingly scrutinised by the Gibraltar Sports Advisory Council (GSAC).

I would like to take this opportunity to thank those voluntary members of GSAC who work very hard for very little recognition, if any.

It has been my first year as Chair of GSAC and I must be honest and admit that I was unaware of the magnitude of what happens behind the scenes.

The process ensures that associations themselves vote for experienced and knowledgeable members of thecommunity to safeguard their interests.

Given the dynamic nature of sport the criteria and polices are constantly under review.

My thanks to them, in particular Mr John Gonzalvez who has been a continuous member of GSAC since its inception in 1974.

Madam Speaker,

Event Led Tourism continues to be an area that we, as a Government, continue to promote on many levelsnot least in the sports and leisure sector.

As a result, we have repeat customers and Gibraltar continues to be considered as an excellent host resulting in many events of an international standard being held locally.

European and World governing bodies continue to entrust Gibraltar with the staging of events that are ontheir international calendars.

Aside from the obvious benefits to our local sportspeople this policy also puts visitors in local hotels, promotes visitors eating and drinking in our bars and restaurants and shopping in local establishments as well as visiting tourist sites.

We continue to be the standard bearer for such initiatives and the hard work of our volunteers in this regard cannot be underestimated.

The following list, which is not exhaustive, shows some of the main events held locally during the 2023/24 financial year:

Gibraltar International Backgammon Tournament ClassicCar Rally

EuroHockey Club Challenge II HarleyDavidson Rally

Junior Darts Corporation Junior World Darts Championship SquashInternational Open

European Cricket Network T10 tournament. Europe Netball U17 Open Challenge EurafricaTrail

International Rugby 7s

These and other events were supported logistically and financially on different levels.

From a financial standpoint the support offered to these events to cover contractual obligations, set up and logistics totalled £168,881.34.

We have become more selective in the events we choose.

By doing so we are providing a better and more efficient return for the taxpayer. Manyof these events will take place again during the current financial year.

As previously stated, we have already hosted the Athletics Championships of the Small States of Europebut to this we need to add the FIBA Europe Under 16 Women’s Eurobasket Division C in July and a UCI City Mountain bike event in October this year.

Madam Speaker,

It would be a disservice to speak about the hosting of international events without mentioning the NetballYouth World Cup that will be hosted in Gibraltar in September 2025.

Gibraltar will host between 450 to 600 players from all corners of the Commonwealth with fans, mediaand dignitaries also expected to attend.

The wheels are truly in motion with both the Executive Board and the Organising committee workinghard to ensure that all arrangements and responsibilities under the Hosting agreement are met.

Following the public launch of the event in February, March 2024 saw the hosting of the Europe Netball Under 17 Open Championship and Challenge.

The tournament served as a Test Event for the World Cup.

It was the first time that two venues, namely the Tercentenary Sports Hall and the Europa Sports Hall had been used simultaneously.

This tested communication, logistics, transport and scheduling amongst other things.

The visiting World Netball delegation with whom I met were extremely satisfied and confident that Gibraltar will be able to deliver on its commitment.

I have to personally thank the hardworking staff of the GSLA who were present at both sites and ensured the success of the event.

Madam Speaker,

Parks and Playgrounds also fall under my area of responsibility, and these are looked after by the GSLA.

In the last financial year, the maintenance programme as undertaken by the GJBS crew in conjunctionwith the GSLA team continues and the effects of the work undertaken are becoming very noticeable.

Maintenance has now become more proactive and when items do become damaged as is inevitable, reaction times for repairs have decreased significantly.

The rolling maintenance programme is seasonal and based on usage trends however all areas are checkedas per the maintenance schedule to ensure that they are safe.

The total cost for this in the last financial year was £210,145.64.

It is at this point that I do have to unfortunately report that we are suffering regular spates of vandalism to park and playground equipment.

These areas are frequented daily by Gibraltar’s children, and equipment is damaged intentionally on fartoo regular occasions and for no reason whatsoever.

As a community we must not fall into this trap, ultimately public funds, our money, goes into addressing these spates of vandalism.

In addition, to the maintenance programme the Moorish Castle Estate playground was relocated. The parkwas re-provided in another area within the estate at a cost £70,603.92.

Other parks and playgrounds have also received specific equipment upgrades with the total in the last financial year for this being £73,944.65.

Madam Speaker,

Summer 2023 was a particularly busy period with both the Bathing Pavilion and the Europa Pool, withmaintenance and upgrades to both amenities being undertaken to facilitate this.

The overall cost for maintenance was as follows:

GSLA Bathing Pavilion:​£156,771.46 Europa Pool:​£41,106.75

These figures account for cleaning, maintenance and repairs, including the services of divers requiredbefore, during and after the summer season.

Whilst the summer season lasts approximately 14 weeks these areas need to be looked after all year round.

Both facilities have now become staples for those who do not wish to or cannot access our beaches. Bothare fully accessible and cater for those members of our community with mobility issues.

The Summer Sports Programme, made up of the Sports Train and the Stay and Play programme continuesto bridge the gap during the normally quiet summer months of the year.

Now in their 25th and 15th years respectively the schemes continue to go from strength to strength.

Madam Speaker,

The 2023 GSLA Sports Train programme experienced tremendous success and made significant improvements to enhance participation and inclusivity.

The decision to shift the start time to 9am and implement online registrations proved to be instrumental inachieving a record number of registrations, exceeding 800 participants of which 30 declared the need for additional support.

Partnering with Possabilities to support children from the LSF units further underscores the program'scommitment to accessibility and integration, providing crucial support for the initiative's success.

Additionally, 24 individuals completed the Level 1 Community Sports Leadership Award and subsequently volunteered on the programme for the remainder of the summer.

The Family Fun Evenings remained consistently successful, drawing in a large number of families.

The use of the Lathbury Sports Complex for the first time not only breathed new life into the programmebut also provided a central and accessible location for activities, enhancing the overall experience forparticipants.

Expanding the range of sports offered, including new ones like ultimate frisbee, track and field events,and swimming, undoubtedly broadened the appeal of the programme, catering to a diverse range of interests among the participants.

Overall, the 2023 GSLA Sports Train programme's success can be attributed to its proactive approach toaddressing barriers to participation, its expansion of sports offerings, and its strategic use of facilities tocreate a vibrant and inclusive environment for children of all backgrounds and abilities.

Integrating well-being workshops and assigning well-being leads within each group further demonstrates a commitment to supporting the holistic development of the young leaders who assume a great responsibility throughout the programme.

This year the programme will also be starting earlier at 9am to align with school schedules, ensuring asmooth transition for participants and maximising their engagement from the outset.

However, Madam Speaker the summer programmes are not the only tasks that the GSLA’s Sports Development Unit undertake during the year.

Aside from regulating and assisting sports associations throughout the year and assisting new associations to find their feet the Sports Development Unit are actively involved in delivering Safeguarding Training.

During the last financial year 348 coaches and volunteers have undertaken safeguarding training meaningthat there are now a total of 673 individuals who have an active safeguarding certificate.

The subject of Child Protection must be and is at the forefront of everything that is done in relation tochildren and young people and their participation in sports and leisure.

However, enforcement has to align with education and during the last year scores of unannounced safeguarding spot checks have taken place by GSLA staff.

Madam Speaker,

I would like to end my contributions on Sports and Leisure by mentioning the staff at the GSLA.

It is just over 8 months since I became the Minister and it’s been a pleasure to get to know them and seewhat they do day in day out from a different perspective.

We have had very constructive meetings and morale is high, something which I vow to help maintain.

I need to thank them all for being so open and welcoming, it is a pleasure and an honour to work withthem.

CONCLUSION

Madan Speaker, in concluding, I cannot explain how proud I am to have presented my first budget speech.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the members of staff who work within every Ministry forwhich I hold ministerial portfolios.

I would also like to thank you and your staff here in Parliament for the help and assistance given to fulfil my parliamentary obligations.

BUT Madam Speaker, I could not end my budget speech without specifically mentioning the staff at the Ministry. Alison, Dylan, Jaydan, Chernade and Demelza.

Without them, I would not be able to run the portfolio that I lead on.

They will never understand how important they are to me and the work that we do together as a team.

I have always seen the world in a more introspective and thoughtful way, I am a visual learner who is stubborn and never gives up, a contrarian by nature, yet their patience and understanding is unwavering.

A wholehearted thank you also goes to the Chief Secretary, Financial Secretary, the DCM, CM and mycolleagues.

Finally Madam Speaker, I am very aware that despite my opening statement on the negative side of publiclife, we also have to acknowledge that we can be a positive influence.

It is important for me to be true to who I am, as my good friend would say “we are what we are”.

As many may be aware, last February I recorded a podcast on Why Dyslexia, which was aired last week.

Madam Speaker I hope that having parliamentarians like myself and the Hon. Joelle Ladislaus talkingopenly about our experiences and our unique strengths will be an inspiration to anyone who is struggling or doubting themselves.

Thank you