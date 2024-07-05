Ambulance Issues Raise Further Concerns Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2024 .

The GSD have issued a statement on the GHA’s ambulance fleet claiming they have received information that suggests that “two out of four of the GHA’s emergency ambulances had broken down and that one of them had failed MOT roadworthiness testing.”

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Concerning news has reached the GSD that further compounds the issues raised by the Opposition, since well before the 2023 election, as to the dire state of the GHA’s ambulance fleet.

The Honourable Shadow Minister for Health, Joelle Ladislaus MP, said:

“Yesterday afternoon we received information suggesting that two out of four of the GHA’s emergency ambulances had broken down and that one of them had failed MOT roadworthiness testing. Furthermore, there have been suggestions that there were only two ambulances on the road, rather than the required three plus an additional spare to ensure that the service is running efficiently, and most crucially, without compromising patient safety.

Although it appears that the ambulance which failed MOT testing has since been repaired and has overnight/early this morning achieved its MOT certificate, it is not clear whether the number of operational ambulances is currently at the requisite complement to ensure optimal patient safeguarding. The GSD seeks clarification of the aforementioned; confirmation that the entirety of the GHA’s ambulance fleet all hold roadworthiness certificates; and reassurances that the available ambulance complement is at the required minimum, as of today, to make sure that ambulance crews can carry out their responsibilities unhindered and patient safety is not compromised.”





