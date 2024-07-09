Minister Cortes Officially Opens 2024 Calpe Conference

09 July 2024

Professor John Cortes, Minister with responsibility for the Environment and Climate Change, officially launched the 2024 Calpe Conference at the University of Gibraltar on Thursday 4th July.

The meeting has been organised by the Gibraltar National Museum and brings in specialist, high profile, researchers in the field of ecology, climate change and conservation.

The theme of the conference – Islands in the Sun – examines the impacts of climate change and human activities in the Macaronesian islands and the adjacent continental shelf. These islands comprise the Azores, Madeira, the Canaries and Cabo Verde and the continental shelf is effectively the Atlantic coast of SW Iberia, including Gibraltar itself.

In his opening speech, Minister Cortes drew on his personal and professional interests, including his time at the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens when he was actively involved in the conservation of rare plants, some of which had connections with Macaronesia. He highlighted the dragon trees in the gardens as a particular example that has direct connection with the Canaries. The Minister also stressed the importance of these conferences in promoting Gibraltar internationally.

The conference continues until Saturday after which speakers will be given a field trip on Sunday that will include a visit to the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site.



