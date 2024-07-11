University of Gibraltar Hosts The 9th International Conference On Behavioral Addictions

Written by YGTV Team on 11 July 2024 .

The University of Gibraltar has hosted the 9th International Conference on Behavioral Addictions (ICBA). The conference was held over three days, from the 8th-10th of July, and was in attendance by the most renowned international researchers both in Gibraltar and world-wide and had a total attendance of over 350 industry professionals.

The University of Gibraltar is delighted to have been this year’s host for the 9th International Conference on Behavioral Addictions (ICBA). This conference is an annual meeting of the International Society for the Study of Behavioral Addictions (ISSBA) that aims to assemble specialists working in the field of behavioral addictions to provide a venue for face-to-face networking, as well as a forum for presenting and discussing the most recent research results of the field.

The conference was held over three days, from the 8th-10th of July, and was in attendance by the most renowned international researchers both in Gibraltar and world-wide and had a total attendance of over 350 industry professionals. Throughout the 3-day event, there were 7 Keynote Talks, 300 presentations in 62 sessions and 50 poster presentations, covering a range of topics such as internet addiction, problematic social media usage, problematic internet usage, problem gambling, food addiction, compulsive buying, work addiction, gaming disorder and more.

Hon Fabian R Picardo KC MP, Chief Minister, opened the event, saying “It is the biggest international conference in the field, and I’m delighted that after Budapest, Geneva, Haifa, Cologne, Yokohama, Nottingham, and Incheon, this year Gibraltar is hosting this event. Much of what will be discussed over the next three days is very relevant to Gibraltar so I am glad that we will have an opportunity to contribute to the discussion.”

President of ISSBA and Chair of the University of Gibraltar’s Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming, Professor Zsolt Demetrovics, said the following “I believe that the conference provided an excellent opportunity for professionals in Gibraltar to learn about the most important developments in the field of behavioural addictions and to meet some of the most prominent researchers in the field”

Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice Chancellor and CEO of the University of Gibraltar said, “We are extremely proud to have hosted this exciting Conference, so I would like to take the opportunity to thank the organiser, the International Society for The Study of Behavioural Addictions for providing this unparalleled opportunity to engage with world-leading specialists in this field – here in Gibraltar.”





