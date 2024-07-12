Congratulations To Stylos Dance Studios On Achievements At The Dance World Cup Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2024 .

A statement from the Government follows below:

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP would like to congratulate Stylos Dance Studios for their achievements at the Dance World Cup competition in Prague, Czech Republic this month.

The squad, composed of 36 dancers, competed at the renowned event, the largest all-genre international dance competition, over ten days against over 9,500 dancers from all over the world. They placed an impressive 17th out of 54 ranking in 4th and 6th places in several entries and winning 1 Bronze, 3 Silver and 3 Gold medals and a major award win with the Most Outstanding Junior Large Group at the Classical Gala.

Minister Santos visited Stylos to speak to teachers Lillian Montero and Lauren Montero and some of the students who participated in the Competition to congratulate them in person.

Minister Santos said: “It is always my pleasure to congratulate young people on their extraordinary achievements in all fields. Stylos have done incredibly well at an international level. This shows their talent, but also their hard work and commitment, and that of their teachers and choreographers, and their support networks. Well done to all for their personal achievements and for putting Gibraltar on the map.”





