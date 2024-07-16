Gibraltar FA To Make Official Complaint To UEFA Following Spanish Men’s National Team Euro 2024 Celebrations

Written by YGTV Team on 16 July 2024 .

The Gibraltar FA says it has noted the "extremely provocative and insulting nature" of the celebrations around the Spanish Men's national team winning Euro 2024.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

The Association is this morning taking advice on the filing of a complaint to European Football's governing body, UEFA, in relation to the unacceptable chanting and songs, relating to Gibraltar, sung by Spain's Men's National Team players after winning Euro 2024.

Football has no place for behaviour of this nature.





