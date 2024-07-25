Ministry Of Equality’s ‘End the Stereotypes’ Campaign Photo Shoot

As part of its “End the Stereotypes” campaign, the Ministry of Equality has produced a photoshoot to mark the last week of Disability Pride Month.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Fashion has the power to shape perceptions and the campaign aims to break down stereotypes and celebrate the unique beauty in every individual. The photoshoot was produced in collaboration with the Trends Group and photographer Allan Garro.

The Ministry would like to thank models Karisse Garcia, Jessica Durante, Jack Fisher and Stuart Cerisola for being a part of this wonderful project, and The Bulb, Mayfair on Main and Boyd’s - all who contributed to making the photoshoot a success.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, said:“Marking Disability Pride month and promoting our diverse community through the “End their Stereotypes” campaign gives recognition to and highlights our communities’ abilities, rather than their disabilities. Let's embrace diversity and ensure that EVERYONE sees themselves represented because true style knows no bounds. I am thrilled to continue with this campaign, not only as part of Disability Pride Month, but all year round, as we aim to work towards a more equitable society in Gibraltar.”



