Minister Santos Congratulates Local Artists On Their Success

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2024 .

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, has congratulated local artists for their success at an international level in both theatre and dance.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Erica McGrail won Best Performance at the 2024 UK’s National Drama Festival for her interpretation of Isobel in ‘Bull’ with Theatre Makers. ‘Bull’ was first performed at this Year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival, winning first prize. Congratulations to Erica, Director Daniel Strain-Webber and all the cast for their success.

In the field of Dance, three local companies represented Gibraltar at the Global Dance Open in the Netherlands. Danza Academy (Directors Annemarie Gomez and Zuleika Green), The Showdance Company (Principal Sabrina Abudarham) and Mediterranean Dance School (Principal Genyka Celecia Bolaños) all left their mark at this international competition.

Danza Academy achieved a total of 7 Gold, 8 Silver and 11 Bronze medals at the competition, with student Robyn Xiberras receiving ‘Star of the Future Award’. Both Robyn and May Montegriffo Santos were also ‘Dancer of the Globe Nominees’, the youngest nominated.

A small group from The Showdance Company competed, with Chelsea Victor placing 2nd in the Showdance Solo Senior section and Eva Bruce coming in the top seven in the Acro Solo Intermediate section. They each contributed to amassing country points for Gibraltar.

Mediterranean Dance School attained 11 Gold, 12 Silver and 6 Bronze medals. They were also ‘Battle of the Stars Winners’ and ‘Best Overall Group’, and five of their dancers received scholarships to different Dance and Performing Arts schools and colleges.

Congratulations to all the dancers who competed. Their efforts ensured Gibraltar ranked third place at the Performance Gala Awards, putting the Rock firmly on the map.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “I am delighted to see so many local artists making waves at international competitions. Our creatives’ talent, ambition and drive, combined with great teaching and support, are what make them succeed. Congratulations to all involved.”



