320 Years Of The Capture Of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2024 .

Yesterday was the 320th anniversary of the capture of Gibraltar by Anglo-Dutch marines on 4th August 1704.

A statement from the Government follows below:

That event was the key to the creation of an unbreakable bond between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

The Government plan to mark this 320th anniversary with the issue of a commemorative stamp and coin. The latter is expected to be a 50p coin which will be issued by the Gibraltar Mint in the usual manner. The latter a commemorative stamp which will be issued through the Royal Gibraltar Post Office.

On 4 August 1704, Anglo-Dutch marines commanded by Admiral Rooke captured Gibraltar during the War of the Spanish Succession. Gibraltar was later ceded in perpetuity by the Crown of Spain to the Crown of Great Britain in 1713.

However, 1704 was a starting point for the establishment and creation of a distinct Gibraltarian population which was separate and distinct to that of the United Kingdom. That process of immigration of different religious, cultural and national groupings over more than three hundred years have created the Gibraltarian of today.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: "Today marks 320 years since the start of the unbreakable bond between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom. It's important to mark this day as it shows how significant that period was to establish our British links that we still enjoy to this day".





