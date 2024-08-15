GSD’s Edwin Reyes Congratulates Pupils, Teachers and Parents

Written by YGTV Team on 15 August 2024 .

The GSD has congratulated all students who attained their desired A Level results.

A statement continued: “We take this opportunity to wish all students the very best in their next stage of Higher Education if those are their plans or in seeking other career or training opportunities. We sincerely hope that appropriate career planning advice has been offered by all our secondary schools so that all students are better prepared to make important decisions which will lay a crucial path for their future.

“It is only fitting that special thanks be conveyed to all the teachers who have guided our students throughout their academic years, from Reception Class right up to their Year 13.”

Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes, added:

“Based upon results which I have heard about so far, I feel proud of the immense resilience and manner by which our students have managed to attain some excellent academic results. It further shows that teachers have done a fantastic job to ensure our students excel and this has been possible thanks to their exemplary support along their whole educational journey at different Schooling Levels. We also acknowledge the support of so many parents to help students achieve these results and supporting family members irrespective of the results attained.”