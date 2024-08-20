Drink Driver Banned From The Road

Written by YGTV Team on 20 August 2024 .

A local man has been banned from driving for nine months after RGP officers caught him drink driving at the weekend.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Yesterday at the Magistrates’ Court, Giovanni Beriro, 41, of Rosia Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and was also fined £400.

The court heard that just after 4am last Saturday, Response Team officers were patrolling Queensway, when they spotted a Honda CRV, travelling south in the opposite direction.

Due to the speed it was travelling at, officers followed the car and noticed that it was driving in the centre of the road and swerving from left to right.

Officers activated their blue lights and pulled the car over. On speaking to the Beriro, officers could smell alcoholic drink on his breath.

He then gave a reading of 127ug on the road side breath test – the legal limit is 35ug.

He was promptly arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he later gave a reading of 67ug on the evidential breath test machine and was charged for court.





