GFSB Partners With UK Institute Of Directors

Written by YGTV Team on 20 August 2024 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) have announced a collaboration with the UK Institute of Directors (IoD) as part of its ongoing commitment to develop international relationships.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

This partnership is in the early stages of development but is a significant step for Gibraltar and the GFSB.

As part of this collaboration the IoD offer a Director development programme which may be of benefit for local business leaders by enhancing the skill set of directors and senior staff through access to internationally recognised training and development.

The IoD, renowned for its Director development programmes, offers a curriculum often described as a 'mini MBA,' focusing on essential business development principles. These programmes have been successfully implemented in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Ireland, and other countries in Europe and beyond, benefiting numerous managers, directors and SMEs. Now, through this partnership, the GFSB is extending this valuable opportunity to its members in Gibraltar.

The flagship IoD Certificate in Company Direction will be delivered in Gibraltar by one of the IoD’s Directors, starting in October 2024. This initiative comes at a crucial time as businesses continue to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic, global conflicts, and the ongoing uncertainties surrounding Brexit.

The IoD will be hosting an online information session for those who are interested in taking part in one of their development programmes, this will take place on 4th September from 10:00am to 11:15am. Interested individuals can register their interest on the GFSB website.

Owen Smith stated that “Janet Brear, Member of the GFSB’s Board of Directors, has been a member of the IoD for many years and is confident this collaboration represents a significant step forward for Gibraltar’s business community. By bringing this level of professional development to Gibraltar, we are equipping our directors and senior staff with the tools they need to lead effectively in an increasingly complex global environment”.





