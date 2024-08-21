Gabriel Moreno And The Quivering Poets To Headline National Day Concert

Gabriel Moreno and The Quivering Poets are headlining this year’s rock concert for National Day.

The six piece ensemble headed by Gabriel Moreno return to the main stage at Casemates with a selection of tunes from Moreno’s five albums including underground anthems ‘We Can Write England All Over Again’ and ‘Silly Old Dreams.’

Speaking to YGTV, Gabriel said: "It is a return to the core. Playing in Gibraltar on such a momentous day gives me the chance to celebrate my identity which has infused all of my creations.

I also love being able to show the Quivering Poets what our culture is really like.”