Gibraltar Delegates To Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 29 August 2024 .

Gibraltar delegates Johan Perez and Oliver Whitmore leave for New Zealand tomorrow to participate in a meeting of the Commonwealth Youth Parliament.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting will be hosted in Wellington by the Parliament of New Zealand.

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament brings together young people from different regions of the globe, including the British Islands and Mediterranean Region which includes Gibraltar. The other regions are Africa, Asia, Australia, Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic, Canada, India,the Pacific and South-East Asia. This demonstrates the global reach of the organisation.

In recent times, delegates from Gibraltar have attended in-person events in Jersey, India, Rwanda and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as virtual sessions as a consequence of the pandemic.

This week be a week-long event which, according to the organisers, will provide “a key development opportunity for young people from the Commonwealth”. Delegates will have the opportunity to participate in the proceedings of a mock-Parliament, to act as Government and Opposition MPs, and even to propose and amend legislation.

The DeputyChief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for developing relations with the Commonwealth, exchanged views with Johan and Oliver prior to their departure.

“When our young people attend these events, they do so representing Gibraltar as whole, as ambassadors for their country. I am sure that both delegates will find the experience rewarding and will fulfill that role admirably”, said Dr Garcia.

Johan and Oliver were selected after an essay competition which was very kindly judged by retired headteachers Mr Albert Danino and Mr Ivan Navas.