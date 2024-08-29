Gibraltar Bus Routes Now On Google Maps

Written by YGTV Team on 29 August 2024 .

The Ministry of Transport have announced that Gibraltar bus routes are now published online on Google Maps.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Anyone can now view and plan their trip using public transport across Gibraltar, including timings and transfers.

As the drive for sustainable travel continues and reducing the number of private vehicles on our roads remains a priority, giving people the functionality to navigate and access our Bus routes easier will play a big part in achieving this.

The Google Maps app is used by 67% of smartphone users and has over 1 billion monthly active users, making it one of the most used travel assistants.

The Government has been working with Google to ensure that Gibraltar is up to date and in tune with modern travel planning.

Minister for Transport, Prof John Cortes, said: “This is one more tool in furthering the use of public transport, for residents of Gibraltar and visitors too. Any modern city would expect to be served under this platform, and Gibraltar’s bus routes are now on it. We are very pleased with this development.”





