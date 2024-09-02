New Cycle Access via George's Lane to Line Wall Road

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2024 .

As part of the ongoing commitment to promote a healthier and more sustainable environment, the Ministry of Transport is pleased to announce a new cycle access route from Town Range via George's Lane to Line Wall Road. This new access point marks another significant step in the implementation of Gibraltar's Active Travel Strategy, aimed at promoting sustainable modes of transport across the Rock, which considerably cuts the travel time for any cyclists/ PLET (Personal Light Electric Transport) users travelling from Town Range.

The newly opened cycle link provides cyclists with a safe and direct connection between the bustling areas of Town Range and Line Wall Road via George’s Lane and Cathedral Square. This aligns with the Government’s broader goal of reducing vehicular traffic, improving air quality, and encouraging active travel among residents and visitors alike. By introducing these small link routes for cyclists and PLET users, sustainable forms of transport are promoted, helping to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion in key areas of Gibraltar.

Cyclists and PLET users are reminded that the intersection of George's Lane and Main Street is a pedestrianised area. Please give priority to pedestrians at all times when using this access towards Line Wall Road.

The Minister of Transport, John Cortes, said: “This new cycle access route is a tangible step towards our vision of a cleaner, greener Gibraltar, however small or big the route may be. We are committed to enhancing our infrastructure to support active travel, which not only benefits individual health but also contributes significantly to our environmental goals. As we continue to expand and improve our cycle networks, we encourage the public to embrace these new routes, supporting the move towards a more sustainable and active Gibraltar."