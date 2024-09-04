Stylos Show To Raise Awareness And Funds For Cancer Relief Centre

Local dance studio Stylos is organising a special night of entertainment to raise awareness and funds for the Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar today Wednesday 4th September at John Mackintosh Hall.

The brainchild of 18-year-old Nathan Villalba, the show, titled ‘Keep the Faith’, aims to provide comfort, joy and gratitude to those affected by the devastating disease.

For Mr Villalba, the show holds deep personal significance, his dad Diego was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and, ever since then, he's had the idea that he wanted to do something for the cancer-affected community.

"This year, I felt like it was the perfect time to do it, especially because my dad this year has now been diagnosed with terminal cancer."

The show will be more than just a typical variety performance.

The concert will feature a diverse array of artistic talents including singers Jesse Sampere, Felicity Sardeña, Monica Gomila, Leeroy Woodjetts, Nathan Payas and Tim Garcia, with the spoken word artists Theatre Makers including Jackie Villa, Erica McGrail, Andrew Dark, Ella Cruz and Mikey Piris also performing.

The musical selections have been carefully curated to reflect themes of "life, joy, courage, faith, hope, [and] perseverance.”

Tickets are available on www.buytickets.gi