Sustainable Transport Promotion Returns for Another Year

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2024 .

OTWO says it is thrilled to announce the continuation of its sustainable transport promotion for the third consecutive year in Gibraltar. This initiative highlights the benefits and importance of adopting sustainable modes of transportation.

A statement continued: “This year’s campaign kicks off with the ‘Best by Bike’ initiative, featuring striking images displayed on a dedicated bus now live on the streets of Gibraltar. This is the first of three campaigns. The ‘Walk the Rock’ bus will be launched by October 2024, followed by the ‘Bus for Us’ campaign in early January 2025.

“These designs aim to inspire both residents and visitors in Gibraltar to explore the city through sustainable transportation options, emphasizing that Gibraltar is only 16km in diameter. Sustainable transportation offers numerous benefits, not only for the environment but also for our health and well-being.

“The Best by Bike campaign has garnered the generous support of 30 local and international companies, all recognizing the critical importance of promoting sustainable transportation and reducing the carbon footprint of urban travel. We are proud to acknowledge the following supporters:

EVG, ECO WATERS LTD, IBEX INSURANCE, AMA SERVICES LTD, EY, SIGN IT, TRIAY LAWYERS, EBIKE-GIBRALTAR LTD, GIB SCAFFOLDING, LEWIS STAGNETTO LTD, AQUAGIB, DHL, BFA, ROCK WATER COOLERS LTD, BMI GROUP, ANGLO HISPANO CO. LTD, TRUSTED NOVUS BANK, SPIRIT OF THE ROCK, METALROK LTD, CHESTERTONS, ROCK ASSISTANCE, HASSANS, ISOLAS LLP, COLORWORKS LTD, MOTORCYCLE PITSTOP LTD, ECOLOGICAL EFFICIENCY CENTRE, REDWOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD, U-MEE, AYFER CONSTRUCTION, GIBRALTAR INTERNATIONAL BANK.

“The Best By Bike campaign is not just a visually striking presence but also an educational platform highlighting the health, environmental, and community benefits of cycling. It encourages the public to leave their cars behind and enjoy the experience of discovering Gibraltar by bike.

“OTWO is excited to announce plans for two additional campaigns, which will fully capture the three primary modes of sustainable transport in Gibraltar: Best by Bike, Walk the Rock, and Bus for Us. The overarching goal of these campaigns is to promote sustainable transportation as a convenient and eco-friendly alternative to personal vehicle use. By delivering clear messaging and engaging visuals, we aim to reduce congestion, lower carbon emissions, and make the city more accessible for all.

“If you’re interested in joining our campaign and contributing to a greener Gibraltar, please get in touch with us via our social media channels or email us at **This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. **. We’d love to hear from you!”