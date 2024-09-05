GSD reacts to the Launch of Neurodevelopmental and Autism Spectrum Pathway

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2024 .

The GSD says it welcomes the Government’s launch of the new Neurodevelopmental and Autism Spectrum Pathway as an initial step in what it hopes will be the right direction towards the betterment of people’s lives in this area.

A statement continued: “The GSD has long been of the view that the establishment of a comprehensive support plan is of paramount importance. Throughout its collaboration the GSD has stressed that such a plan should ensure that all parties involved in the process continuously collaborate to provide ongoing, updated support that evolves with the individual’s needs.

“The GSD has rightly and in good faith, given the sensitive issues at stake, approached this initiative in a constructive way. For this reason, the Shadow Minister for SEN and Disabilities, Atrish Sanchez MP and Joelle Ladislaus MP, Shadow Minister for Health accepted the invitation from Minister Arias-Vasquez to contribute to the development of the pathways. The GSD will, however and in discharge of its Opposition responsibilities, very closely monitor how the recommendations are put into practice in a tangible and real way.”

Shadow Minister for SEN and Disabilities, Atrish Sanchez said:

"This is an issue that is extremely important to me personally and politically. The GSD and I will always contribute to an initiative that will improve the lives of our children and our community. What is crucial now is that the focus is on implementation and that the necessary structure, staffing and general resources are in place to ensure its smooth and effective delivery, if not there is a real risk that nothing moves beyond planning stage. We also need to place resources and energy in ADHD and much-needed adult pathways. I take this opportunity to thank the numerous NGOs and individuals who have advocated for these pathways for some time."

Joelle Ladislaus, Shadow Minister for Health said:

“Despite our political differences, we have sought to assist in good faith as this is something that is aimed at bettering the lives of children who have, or are suspected of having, a neurodevelopmental condition, and their families. We now need to see the publication of the ADHD pathway for children and implement similar pathways for the diagnosis and treatment of adults with neurodevelopmental conditions who would also stand to benefit greatly. It is hoped and indeed is absolutely fundamental that the GHA’s resources are sufficient to ensure that the pathways are enabled to function effectively. I take this opportunity to thank the teams who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the pathways come to fruition and the numerous charities and individuals who have helped shape them.”

A statement ended: “The GSD reiterates its commitment to advocating for neurodiverse individuals and ensuring that the necessary resources, support, and services are in place. The GSD will continue to monitor progress, in close collaboration with interested parties, in this area.”